Celebrate The Holiday Season at Cross County Center!

You’re invited to help us kick off the holiday season at Cross County Center, in Yonkers, NY! Join us at our annual tree lighting celebration on Saturday, November 20th at 6pm.

The event will include live music and dance performances from the Music with a Message Band, East Pointe Dance Company, The New York Studio of Irish Step Dance and DJ Mike Allan. The entire family will enjoy more festivities including skating at our pop-up ice rink (it’s not actually real ice, but a “glice” material, which glides a little slower and is great for young and first-time skaters), an electric train ride and strolling characters.

Plan your visit to see Santa Claus for photos inside his holiday workshop by making a reservation in advance. Be sure to bring your holiday shopping list and stop by stores such as Zara, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Michael Kors and Pandora. Once you’ve grabbed a bite to eat at Shake Shack, Chipotle or at our holiday Food Truck Market, you’ll be ready to help Santa and The Grinch countdown to light the tree! Parking is free year-round at Cross County Shopping Center.