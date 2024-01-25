New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
Parenting

What is the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024?

By Posted on

What is the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024?
Photo by Pavel Danilyuk, Pexels Stock

What is the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024?

With inflation still increasing and not many families receiving pay raises to cover the cost of living, many parents wonder if a new federal child tax credit may return. The tax relief you may be hearing about is similar to the one from 2021 that helped struggling families across the country, and it might return, maybe, if a new bipartisan proposal comes to life. For many families, this will provide some much-needed financial assistance. Here’s what parents need to know. 

The proposal is a joint Democrat and Republican effort (yes, you heard that right) to help lower-income families, but it also includes support for businesses. If it goes into law, it would revive the child tax credit from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, according to The Economic Times

Here are some highlights of the plan, which is called the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, according to a press release from the U.S. Senate

  • Supports working families with an enhanced child tax credit
  • Expands innovation and competitiveness with economic policies like research and development expensing 
  • Rebuild communities struck by disasters with tax relief
  • Enhances the low-income housing tax credit
  • Eliminates fraud and waste by ending the Employee Retention Tax Credit program

“American families will benefit from this bipartisan agreement that provides greater tax relief, strengthens Main Street businesses, boosts our competitiveness with China, and creates jobs,” Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, (R-MO), said. “We even provide disaster relief and cut red tape for small businesses, while ending a COVID-era program that’s costing taxpayers billions in fraud.”

Psst…check out our article on setting up Financial Goals for Kids: How to Set Them and Why It’s Important

How will the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 help?
Getty Images

How will it help families?

The proposed tax credit most likely won’t be exactly like the original. But there are elements to the plan that will help lower-income families. 

First, the deal would expand access to child tax credit. There would be phased increases to the refundable portion of the child tax credit for 2023, 2024 and 2025. There would be no penalties for larger families (thus ensuring the credit phase-in is applied fairly to families with multiple children).

Under current law, the maximum refundable child tax credit is limited to $1,600 per child for 2023. This proposed deal would increase the maximum refundable amount per child to $1,800 in tax year 2023, $1,900 in tax year 2024, and $2,000 in tax year 2025.

The plan also details that there would be flexibility for taxpayers. They could use either current or prior-year income to calculate the child tax credit in 2024 or 2025. 

The credit would also be adjusted for inflation starting in 2024. 

“Sixteen million kids from low-income families will be better off as a result of this plan, and given today’s miserable political climate, it’s a big deal to have this opportunity to pass pro-family policy that helps so many kids get ahead,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), said. 

 

It’s not clear right now when—or if—the proposal would go into effect. But Wyden wants to get it passed for this tax filing season, which starts soon on Jan. 29, 2024. 

 

“My goal remains to get this passed in time for families and businesses to benefit in this upcoming tax filing season, and I’m going to pull out all the stops to get that done,” he said. 

For more information, visit senate finance website, which provides technical information about the plan.

About the Author

Barbara Russo

Barbara Russo was born and raised in New York City, resides in Staten Island and is a reporter at New York Family. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the City University of New York and enjoys playing guitar, following current events, and hanging out with her pet rabbits.

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

iD Tech Camps

&lt;p&gt;Held at NYU, Columbia, and 150+ campuses&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The leader in summer STEM education, with 400,000 alumni and 150+ campus locations. Students ages 7&amp;ndash;19 learn to code, design video games and Fortnite-inspired levels, mod Minecraft, create with Roblox, engineer robots, and more! Weeklong, day and overnight programs. 5&amp;ndash;10 students per instructor (max 10).&lt;/p&gt;

A-Game Sports

&lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;A-Game Sports is a premier provider of sports instruction and&amp;nbsp;strength and&amp;nbsp;conditioning for toddlers, children and adults. As an&amp;nbsp;instructional and recreational&amp;nbsp;youth sports facility, our goal is to make&amp;nbsp;athletics a rewarding experience for all kids.&amp;nbsp;A-Game Sports is located in New&amp;nbsp;Rochelle, NY, and offers camps, lessons,&amp;nbsp;customized programs for more than 10&amp;nbsp;sports and rental space for private events. A-Game Sports was founded in 2013&amp;nbsp;by two guys who decided that it was time to do&amp;nbsp;what they truly love in life.&amp;nbsp;Since then, we&#039;ve made the ideology of fusing hard work&amp;nbsp;and fun into a reality.&amp;nbsp;Our dedicated staff of professional coaches share their&amp;nbsp;enthusiasm with kids of&amp;nbsp;all ages and skill levels that take part in our programs.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;With turfed fields for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and flag football, batting cages and tunnels for baseball and softball, and various basketball programs, A-Game Sports is one of the premiere sports facilities for kids and adults of any age. Aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts will benefit from our many strength and conditioning programs, while children new to sports will learn skills and techniques within their chosen sport, all while having a great time and keeping the game fun.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Magic Day Camp

&lt;h4 dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 14pt; margin-bottom: 4pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Magic Day Camp is a privately owned summer day camp that has successfully operated for more than 40 years.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/h4&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Magic Day Camp is conveniently located in Bayside, Queens. We provide door-to-door transportation to families everywhere in Queens at no additional cost. We also offer camping options for children residing in New Hyde Park, Elmont, Valley Stream, Floral Park, and Garden City.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-c31bba51-7fff-8629-e1e7-39a7806ca021&quot; style=&quot;font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h4 dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 14pt; margin-bottom: 4pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Magic Day Camp has given generations of children a safe and rewarding environment to explore new and enriching experiences that foster both mental and physical growth&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/h4&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;We believe all children need a safe and supervised environment to develop into well-rounded youths and eventually adults. With daily swimming, daily trips, sports programs, dance programs, parks, state-of-the-art facilities, celebrations, and incredible summer days, &quot;every day is truly magical!&quot;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Open Houses are held every month Jan-June - visit the website to learn more! &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family January 2024

Related Articles