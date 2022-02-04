The 2022 Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay Kicks Off In NYC

2022 Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay Kicked Off In NYC

The 42nd Empire State Winter Games (ESWG) Torch Relay kicked off in January from two starting points, New York City and Buffalo, as the start of its six-day, 700-mile journey that will culminate in Lake Placid for the Opening Ceremony of the February 3-6 Games.

The ESWG, the largest multi-sport amateur athletic winter sporting event in North America, is expected to draw around 2,000 athletes competing in more than 30 events in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Paul Smiths, and the surrounding area. The torch relay welcomes dozens of communities along the two routes that will merge in Lake Placid. Opening appearances include New York City’s famed Times Square and Buffalo’s Lighthouse Park.

Among the torch relay stops in NYC was Wollman Rink for a special ceremony on ice. The torch was feted by local figure skating athletes who did a torch relay around the rink. At the conclusion of the special ceremony, the two youngest skaters were holding the torch together and skated off holding the torch to a big round of applause. The crowd then went up to the overlook for pictures and all to see.

The torch relay is expected to involve up to 50 communities, schools, sports clubs, mascots, arenas, and other venues as the ESGW flame wends its way east and north. In connecting three corners of New York state, the relay symbolizes a unifying spirit and resilience as the ESWG returns following a year’s absence due to the worldwide pandemic.

Upon the torch’s arrival in Lake Placid, plans are to take it for a ride down the village’s popular toboggan run and carry it via ice skater on frozen Mirror Lake, where 1980 Winter Olympics medal ceremonies were held, to the Opening Ceremony on the public beach.

The ESWG Opening Ceremony took place the night of Thursday, Feb. 3 – the same day the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing open halfway around the world, with Empire State Winter Games alumni competing and now the games will commence today and continue throughout the weekend!

