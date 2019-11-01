The Top Ten Things to Do With Kids on Election Day

School is out, well, at least for most kids as Election Day is this Tuesday, November 5th. This means if you are home with the kids or have a sitter set up, the next step is to plan what to do after you have hit the voting polls. For fun activities on Election Day, we have the top 10 top things for kids to do on this school day off.

Looking for a getaway from NYC? Check out The Best Fall Family Getaways from New York City

If you have yet to check out this exhibit, it is a fun one for the family on a weekday off. At this state-of-the-art exhibition, guests will be at the forefront the some of the most accurate representations of the T.rex. Details like being able to see that these species had feathers on its head and tail. And with technology, guests can imagine how a T.rex might have sounded like by using a “roar mixer,” a machine that blends sounds of other animals to create what might have sounded like a T.rex.

Other features of this exhibit include being able to partake in a virtual reality experience assembling T.rex fossils and getting to see a life-size animation of a T.rex respond to visitors as they pass by. This interactive experience will get you measuring fossils with virtual tools and performing tabletop investigations.

Whether you are a T.rex enthusiast or know little about these amazing creatures, this engaging exhibit will reel you in with life-like displays and information on discoveries that you would never have expected. The Museum of Natural History’s objective is to spark curiosity and a sense of exploration—” T.rex: The Ultimate Predator” truly represents that and is worth seeing. American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West & 79th St, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org

This indoor carousel of 48 exquisitely carved horses and two grand chariots has gorgeous views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. It is located just a subway or ferry train ride away. Afterward, head over nearby to the Time Out Market at 55 Water St. where you’ll find 21 eateries with loads of variety. Jane’s Carousel, Old Dock St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, janescarousel.com



Julie Larsen Maher

Thankfully on election day, the zoos will be open for visitors! Although the Bronx Zoo is between exhibits, this zoo is always a worthwhile visit. Central Park Zoo will be open — where the kids can see the pandas and snow leopards, and if the weather is good, you can hop on the carousel, which is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm. Prospect Park Zoo has its popular sea lions, red pandas, and dingos, to name a few animals you can spot at this quaint zoo. At the Queens Zoo, you may spot an Andean Bear, Puma, and a Lynx. Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd., The Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com, Central Park Zoo, East 64th Street, New York, NY 10021, centralparkzoo.com, Prospect Park Zoo, 450 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, prospectparkzoo.com, Queens Zoo, 53-51 111th St., Corona, NY 11368, queenszoo.com

Always a fun place to visit, the aquarium will be open until 3:30 pm on Election Day. Visiting the sea lions depends on the weather, a must-visit is Ocean Wonders: Sharks! Don’t forget to check the main lobby for the animal feeding times. New York Aquarium, 602 Surf Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11224, nyaquarium.com

The High Line is a park built on a 1.45 mile-long elevated rail structure. Founded by the residents of the neighborhood, it stopped the track from being demolished. Due to that, it’s now a public area that welcomes all. Visitors can enjoy the fantastic view, experience art, and nature. The High Line lawn, if weather permits, is a great place to settle down, and sip on a hot chocolate while the kids play. Although they have events every month, Election Day will be quite. Yet, this spot is always worth a visit. The Highline, New York, NY, 10011. There are multiple entrances that you can check here.



Focusing on works from living artists, the Whitney Museum presents a full range of twentieth-century and contemporary American art. Located right along the High Line, the Whitney gets sweeping views of the city and the Hudson with tons of natural light — even on a gloomy day, it’s beautiful. There are tons of events for kids to interact with the exhibits from activities for kids who are on the autism spectrum to several art-making projects. They even have stroller tours that welcome parents/caregivers and their crying babies to explore the Whitney in the morning before they open their doors to the public. Kids get in free up to age with adult admission. Whitney Museum, 99 Gansevoort St., New York, NY 10014, whitney.org

American Girl’s new flagship location at 75 Rockefeller Plaza also showcases two unique experiences. The opening of American Girl’s Doll Hospital creates a one-of-a-kind experience that delivers on fun and the brand’s commitment to caring for girls’ well-loved, keepsake dolls. It is one trip to the doctor that little ones will surely look forward to. The newly remodeled space features a Doll Hospital counter, where girls can talk directly to a specially-trained Doll Doctor who can schedule appointments, complete a doll diagnostic questionnaire, and offer wellness advice.

Another installation at American Girl commemorates Julie Albright, one of American Girl’s most popular historical characters from the 1970s. In Julie’s Groovy World, girls are invited to boogie down in the interactive space – whether hanging out in a 70’s-inspired bedroom to scoring points at the Pop-A-Shot basketball game, Julie’s favorite sport and Title IX moment!

Visitors can additionally take a selfie while “riding” inside Julie’s famed-VW bug (it’s full size!) or play with a doll-sized cable car, with the sites of San Francisco in the background. Girls can even make a pretend speech at the Student Government Podium and Cast a Vote for positive change, just like Julie. Everyone will enjoy the interactive elements and thematic details from the traditional phone and pinball machine from the era for both girls and dolls to play with together. American Girl Place New York, 75 Rockefeller Plaza, americangirl.com

Bryant Park is transformed into a winter wonderland every year. With string lights, food, and events all winter long, The Winter Village is worth a visit. The skating rink admission is free with skate rentals $18- $32 if needed. We encourage you to reserve your skate reservation ahead of time, as of now, there are spots open on Election Day! Bryant Park Winter Village, New York, NY 10018 behind the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues, bryantpark.org

Rockefeller Center is a must-visit during the fall with the holidays looming near. Guests of all ages can ice skate in the wide-open rink, although kids under 6 are required to be accompanied by an adult. Interested parties can book reservations for all sorts of packages. If you’re only interested in skating, you can go through general admission, which is first-come-first-served and doesn’t accept any reservations. The Rink at Rockefeller Center, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111, therinkatrockcenter.com

Visit Hudson Yards, after you have done your patriotic duty and explore this vast space with the kids for at least a good half a day. If you haven’t already explored this new addition right on the border of Chelsea neighborhood, this space is worth checking out? This architectural icon has it all from retail, attractions, living, gardens, and more! Make sure to visit the Public Square and Gardens that span over five acres of public space with plazas, gardens, and groves. One of the biggest attractions that is hard to miss is the Vessel! You can climb and explore to the top and catch some unique views of the newly developed area. Once you make it down, replenish by visiting some of the kid-friendly restaurants inside like Shake Shack, or grab a treat at Dylan’s Candy Bar! You can also hit up the several stores inside, which has an H&M with a kid’s department (located on the 3rd and 4th floor). Hudson Yards, Between 10th and 12th Avenues from West 30th to West 34th Streets, hudsonyardsnewyork.com