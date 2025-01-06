7 Great Wellness Products to Start 2025 Off Right

Begin your year with a focus on health & wellness!

2025 is officially here. While we embark on a new journey filled with the changing seasons, the new color of the year and potential subway fare hikes, it’s easy to become lost in the chaos.

As we recover from the holidays, it’s important to focus on our health and wellness. According to MyPharma, many people experience fatigue that comes from the post-holiday rush, also known as holiday stress. It is one of many types of stressors that people encounter and is caused by the expectations many have set for themselves during this period. Since the season is associated with celebrations and gatherings, this can be overwhelming for some. Symptoms of holiday stress include head and body aches, difficulty sleeping, irritability and high feelings of stress and anxiety.

To make sure you recover well and start off on the right foot, we’ve curated a list of the best wellness products for the year. From massage guns to breathwork apps, there’s something for everyone to make sure they start 2025 on the right foot.

Beat stress and reset your nervous system with this app. Complete with daily morning check-ins, balance exercises, heart rate variability tracking and an artificial intelligence coach, this app allows you to take control of your nervous system and practice daily regulation. Benefits of a regulated nervous system include better sleep, bowel movements, memory and digestion.

Vitamins are fun with this brand! Olly offers a wide range of vitamins that tackle a variety of issues including stress, sleep, hair growth, immunity, bloating and more. A 2023 Statista survey found that 82% of Americans take food supplements, with 68% taking vitamins. Vitamins can help with energy production, immune system function, as well as eye, skin, and hair health. Be sure to talk to your doctor first to determine what vitamins are best for you.

For women’s health issues, tackle the problem with Love Wellness. Designed with you in mind, these vitamins can help with menstrual cycle symptoms including bloating, irritability and cravings, and also have general support for key components of the body such as the gut and hormones.

Tackle sore muscles and tight spots with a therapy gun from Therabody. According to a Cleveland Clinic study, up to 1 in 4 people experience long-lasting chronic muscle pain and stiffness. With different pulse and vibration settings, this item works through even the toughest muscle knots and tissues, relieving you and your body from the strain.

Quench your thirst with these popular tumblers from Stanley. The cups first went viral back in 2023, and are known for their stylish designs and their ability to hold large amounts of water. The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends 11.5 cups of water per day for women and 15.5 cups for men. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, drinking water can prevent dehydration, which may cause unclear thinking, mood change, overheating, constipation, and kidney stones. It can also regulate your body temperature, lubricate joints and protect your spinal cord. This cup is 40 ounces which makes it perfect for hitting your hydration goals.

This weatherproof thermal wrap will keep you toasty warm all winter long! It works to seal in your body heat, to prevent the cold air from nipping at your body and protect you from cold-induced issues such as arthritis.

Sniff your problems away with this candle from the beloved fragrance store Bath & Body Works. The eucalyptus and spearmint combination evokes a sense of calm and clarity and is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties and can help with acne and psoriasis. Aromatherapy is widely popular across the United States and can help reduce pain, improve mood and provide allergy and nausea relief.