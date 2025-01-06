Sick Kids? 4 Comforting Activities to Keep Your Child Entertained and Calm

If it feels like everyone you know is either sick or on the verge of coming down with something, you’re not imagining it. There are sick kids and consequently, sick adults all over. Flu cases are spiking in New York, there’s a major norovirus outbreak, and RSV is also making its rounds. And let’s not forget the growing concern over bird flu cases. With all these germs circulating, it’s no wonder colds and illnesses seem to be everywhere this winter.

For parents, this means more days at home with sick kids—days that can quickly feel long and overwhelming. Keeping them entertained and comforted while they rest can be a challenge, especially when you’re sick yourself. To help you navigate this germy season, here are 4 ways to keep your sick child engaged and content while they recover, and make some good memories along the way.

Color in Coloring Books

When you’re dealing with a scratchy throat and constant coughing, talking might be the last thing you want to do. But pulling out a box of crayons and some coloring books can be a perfect way to pass the time. Not only does it keep your kids calm, but it also keeps their minds active while their bodies focus on healing. Some of my fondest memories from childhood were those quiet afternoons when my mom would come home early from work, sit beside me, and color together. It’s a simple but meaningful way to connect during a sick day.

For an added personal touch, don’t forget to sign and date the pages you work on. It’s a small gesture that can turn a sick day into a lasting memory.

Watch Old Sitcoms

A couple of years ago, my son and I both had COVID over Christmas, which completely wiped out our holiday plans. Stuck at home and unable to do much else, we ended up watching nearly everything on TV. When we ran out of shows to stream, I decided to turn on Three’s Company—a nostalgic favorite of mine. As I relived all the hilarious moments with Jack Tripper, my son started laughing. Pretty soon, he wanted to watch more. By the end of the week, we’d gotten through quite a few episodes, and he was a genuine fan!

For younger kids (and even some older ones), nothing beats a good SpongeBob or Bluey marathon. It’s a guaranteed way to keep them entertained while they rest, and you might even find yourself chuckling along at the antics in Bikini Bottom.

Crochet, Make Art, and Do Crafts

For a quieter, more creative way to pass the time with sick kids, try doing crafts together. If your child enjoys drawing, a sketch pad and some charcoal pencils can help take their mind off being sick while allowing them to express themselves. If you’re both feeling well enough, it could be a great opportunity to teach your child a new skill, like crochet or knitting. Not only will this keep them engaged during their recovery, but it’s a relaxing activity they can continue once they’re back to full health. Plus, creating something with your hands can be a soothing way to unwind and bond during a sick day.

Read to Your Child

Even if your child is old enough to read on their own, being read to when they’re feeling sick can be incredibly comforting and soothing. The familiar voice of a parent and the distraction of a good story can make a difference. For added comfort, consider reading a book about half an hour after your child takes their medication. This can create a calming routine that helps them settle down for a much-needed nap, and, hopefully, gives you a chance to rest as well. Whether it’s a favorite story or a new adventure, reading together is a quiet, memorable way to bond while your child recovers.

