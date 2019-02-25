16 Celeb Moms Who Slayed the Oscars’ Red Carpet

The red carpet at the Oscars is almost as entertaining as the show itself, and seeing all the celebs in attendance decked out in their Awards-show best is always a highlight for viewers. Our favorite part about watching the red carpet arrivals at the Oscars? Seeing which celeb moms are on the scene bringing their style A-game! Here are 16 of our fave celeb mamas rocking the red carpet in style at the 2019 Oscars!

16 Moms We Love from the 2019 Oscars’ Red Carpet: