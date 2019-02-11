7 Moms We Loved at the 2019 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards are known for having a pretty radical red carpet, and seeing all the celebs in attendance decked out in their Awards-show best is always a highlight for viewers. Our favorite part about watching the red carpet arrivals at the Grammy Awards? Seeing which celeb moms are on the scene bringing their style A-game! Here are six of our fave celeb mamas rocking the red carpet in style at the 2019 Grammy Awards!

7 Moms We Love Rocking the Grammy Awards’ Red Carpet: