Meet NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue: Transforming Parks for Families

New York City’s parks are more than just green spaces; they’re where communities connect, kids play, and families escape the city’s hustle. We spoke with Sue Donoghue, NYC Parks Commissioner, to learn about her journey, her passion for public spaces, and the exciting ways the city is making parks even better for families. From new recreation centers to free events, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Since becoming Parks Commissioner in 2022, Donoghue has focused on equity and sustainability, overseeing more than $1.1 billion in projects to complete nearly 340 park renovations. She also launched a $3.2 billion plan to revamp park infrastructure, add new amenities, and make communities safer, including major investments in swimming pools and play spaces in underserved areas.

Read on to learn more about the future of our parks and get a sneak peek at what’s coming next, including baby changing stations and more restrooms!

Can you tell us about your journey and what inspired you to become the NYC Parks Commissioner?

Before my appointment in February 2022, I spent years working to improve parks and public spaces across the city. I previously served as President of the Prospect Park Alliance for seven years, where I led efforts to revitalize Brooklyn’s flagship park—expanding natural areas, restoring key recreational spaces, and even creating the park’s first new entrances since the 1940s.

Before that, I worked at NYC Parks as an Assistant Commissioner, helping shape PlaNYC, the city’s long-term sustainability plan. Parks have always been central to my life—my family and I are avid parkgoers—and my goal in leading NYC Parks is to ensure that every New Yorker has access to beautiful, welcoming, and resilient green spaces.

What role do you think parks play in supporting parents and children in New York City?

Parks are essential in providing safe, welcoming spaces where parents and children can connect, play, and build community. During the pandemic, we saw just how vital our public green spaces are—they became places of refuge and connection when so much of daily life was disrupted.

Parks offer children safe spaces for active play, helping them stay healthy and engaged while giving parents and caregivers a place to relax, socialize, and find support. These spaces are not just amenities; they are public resources that address key challenges facing our city today—whether it’s promoting public health, fostering social connections, or helping communities stay resilient in the face of climate change.

By providing clean, safe, and green environments, parks contribute to healthier, stronger neighborhoods. They offer much-needed outdoor space where families can experience the mental and physical benefits of nature.

NYC Parks have so many recreation centers. Can you highlight some of the recent improvements or new features that families should check out?

For over a century, NYC Parks has provided affordable, family-friendly recreation opportunities across the city. With 36 recreation centers, families can enjoy indoor pools, fitness rooms, basketball courts, dance and art studios, media labs, and programs for all ages. Best of all, memberships are free for anyone 24 and under. And there’s even more to look forward to!

NYC Parks is bringing six brand-new recreation centers to NYC communities:

Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center (Brooklyn- set to open in 2025)

Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn- in construction; Golden Age wing is open)

Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center (Staten Island- set to open in early 2026)

Soundview Recreation Center (Bronx- in design)

Walter Gladwin Recreation Center (Bronx- in design)

Roy Wilkins Recreation Center (Queens- entering design this Spring)

These exciting new centers will provide more opportunities for families to stay active, have fun, and build community—ensuring that every New Yorker has access to safe and welcoming recreation spaces.

What free upcoming events should parents and kids be excited about in the coming months?

There’s always something exciting happening in NYC parks! No matter the season, families can find fun, educational, and engaging activities to enjoy together. Get up, get out, and explore; there’s an adventure waiting just around the corner.

Some highlights coming up include:

Outdoor Adventures: Join our Urban Park Rangers for guided hikes, wildlife viewing, and hands-on nature exploration. Discover NYC's rich history, hidden gems, and diverse ecosystems!

Creative Kids: Let your child's imagination run wild with hands-on art workshops like Upcycled Cardboard Sculpture, Raku Fired Clay, Watercolor, and Pen & Ink classes.

Get Moving: Sign up for a free basketball clinic or check out Shape Up NYC, which offers free fitness classes for adults and seniors in all five boroughs.

Family Fun: Take a scenic hayride through the park, explore the wonders of the ocean and space using satellite technology, or enjoy interactive science programs.

How are NYC Parks evolving to meet the needs of families in the city?

One major improvement for families is the installation of 600 new baby changing tables in park restrooms citywide! This initiative ensures that parents and caregivers have clean, convenient spaces to care for their little ones, reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and equity.

Most recently, I launched Vital Parks for All, a $3.2 billion plan to strengthen NYC’s parks as vital community infrastructure. This includes Let’s Swim NYC, a $1 billion investment—the city’s largest in swimming infrastructure since the 1970s—to build, improve, and protect 39 public pools over five years.

This funding will create two new indoor pools at Shirley Chisholm and Roy Wilkins Parks and fully renovate Astoria, Harlem Meer, and Edenwald Playground Pools. An additional $85 million will support critical repairs, including pool tub fixes, structural upgrades, and new filtration Systems.

NYC Parks is also investing in our public bathrooms! Clean and safe bathrooms help New Yorkers enjoy parks longer, supporting recreation and community gatherings. While 69% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of NYC Parks’ 600+ restrooms, many neighborhoods lack this vital resource.

To expand access, Parks is investing $150 million to build 46 new restrooms by 2029 and renovate 36 existing facilities to extend their lifespan. By 2026, six new restrooms will open in partnership with DDC, and public-private partnerships will add restrooms at eight sites, with five already open.

What challenges do you face in maintaining and expanding these public spaces, and how can the community get involved?

To bring this back to our Vital Park Initiative, it’s more important now than ever to restore aging park facilities, deliver new park resources where they are needed most, and empower New Yorkers with the data they need to advocate for their parks.

We encourage community members to get involved through volunteerism! When you volunteer in a park, you’re joining hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers in a common cause–giving back to your community.

Volunteering is the best way to meet new people who are passionate about their neighborhoods, and it’s a great and easy way to have fun, feel healthy, and enjoy the fresh air.

New Yorkers can help to restore natural areas, plant and care for trees, and monitor wildlife in our parklands or explore one of our 550 gardens across the city and join a community garden. Even if you are a person who enjoys working on your own, every effort helps, and you can show your park some love by picking up litter while you’re in a park or you can browse our list of upcoming volunteer events to find upcoming programs where you can get involved.

