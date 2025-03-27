New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun
New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Ultimate Guide to Afterschool Programs Annual Guide Long Island Special Child New York Special Child Ultimate Guide to Schools Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun
Mamas We Love

Meet NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue: Transforming Parks for Families

By Posted on
Meet NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue: Making Parks More Family-Friendly
NYC Parks

Meet NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue: Transforming Parks for Families

New York City’s parks are more than just green spaces; they’re where communities connect, kids play, and families escape the city’s hustle. We spoke with Sue Donoghue, NYC Parks Commissioner, to learn about her journey, her passion for public spaces, and the exciting ways the city is making parks even better for families. From new recreation centers to free events, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Since becoming Parks Commissioner in 2022, Donoghue has focused on equity and sustainability, overseeing more than $1.1 billion in projects to complete nearly 340 park renovations. She also launched a $3.2 billion plan to revamp park infrastructure, add new amenities, and make communities safer, including major investments in swimming pools and play spaces in underserved areas.

Read on to learn more about the future of our parks and get a sneak peek at what’s coming next, including baby changing stations and more restrooms!

Psst… Meet New NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos

Can you tell us about your journey and what inspired you to become the NYC Parks Commissioner?

Before my appointment in February 2022, I spent years working to improve parks and public spaces across the city. I previously served as President of the Prospect Park Alliance for seven years, where I led efforts to revitalize Brooklyn’s flagship park—expanding natural areas, restoring key recreational spaces, and even creating the park’s first new entrances since the 1940s.

Before that, I worked at NYC Parks as an Assistant Commissioner, helping shape PlaNYC, the city’s long-term sustainability plan. Parks have always been central to my life—my family and I are avid parkgoers—and my goal in leading NYC Parks is to ensure that every New Yorker has access to beautiful, welcoming, and resilient green spaces.

Meet NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue: Making Parks More Family-Friendly
NYC Parks

What role do you think parks play in supporting parents and children in New York City?

Parks are essential in providing safe, welcoming spaces where parents and children can connect, play, and build community. During the pandemic, we saw just how vital our public green spaces are—they became places of refuge and connection when so much of daily life was disrupted.

Parks offer children safe spaces for active play, helping them stay healthy and engaged while giving parents and caregivers a place to relax, socialize, and find support. These spaces are not just amenities; they are public resources that address key challenges facing our city today—whether it’s promoting public health, fostering social connections, or helping communities stay resilient in the face of climate change.

By providing clean, safe, and green environments, parks contribute to healthier, stronger neighborhoods. They offer much-needed outdoor space where families can experience the mental and physical benefits of nature.

NYC Parks have so many recreation centers. Can you highlight some of the recent improvements or new features that families should check out?

For over a century, NYC Parks has provided affordable, family-friendly recreation opportunities across the city. With 36 recreation centers, families can enjoy indoor pools, fitness rooms, basketball courts, dance and art studios, media labs, and programs for all ages. Best of all, memberships are free for anyone 24 and under. And there’s even more to look forward to!

NYC Parks is bringing six brand-new recreation centers to NYC communities:

  • Shirley Chisholm Recreation Center (Brooklyn- set to open in 2025)
  • Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn- in construction; Golden Age wing is open)
  • Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center (Staten Island- set to open in early 2026)
  • Soundview Recreation Center (Bronx- in design)
  • Walter Gladwin Recreation Center (Bronx- in design)
  • Roy Wilkins Recreation Center (Queens- entering design this Spring)

These exciting new centers will provide more opportunities for families to stay active, have fun, and build community—ensuring that every New Yorker has access to safe and welcoming recreation spaces.

Meet NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue: Making Parks More Family-Friendly
NYC Parks

What free upcoming events should parents and kids be excited about in the coming months?

There’s always something exciting happening in NYC parks! No matter the season, families can find fun, educational, and engaging activities to enjoy together. Get up, get out, and explore; there’s an adventure waiting just around the corner.

Some highlights coming up include:

  • Outdoor Adventures: Join our Urban Park Rangers for guided hikes, wildlife viewing, and hands-on nature exploration. Discover NYC’s rich history, hidden gems, and diverse ecosystems!
  • Creative Kids: Let your child’s imagination run wild with hands-on art workshops like Upcycled Cardboard Sculpture, Raku Fired Clay, Watercolor, and Pen & Ink classes.
  • Get Moving: Sign up for a free basketball clinic or check out Shape Up NYC, which offers free fitness classes for adults and seniors in all five boroughs.
  • Family Fun: Take a scenic hayride through the park, explore the wonders of the ocean and space using satellite technology, or enjoy interactive science programs.

How are NYC Parks evolving to meet the needs of families in the city?

One major improvement for families is the installation of 600 new baby changing tables in park restrooms citywide! This initiative ensures that parents and caregivers have clean, convenient spaces to care for their little ones, reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and equity.

Most recently, I launched Vital Parks for All, a $3.2 billion plan to strengthen NYC’s parks as vital community infrastructure. This includes Let’s Swim NYC, a $1 billion investment—the city’s largest in swimming infrastructure since the 1970s—to build, improve, and protect 39 public pools over five years.

This funding will create two new indoor pools at Shirley Chisholm and Roy Wilkins Parks and fully renovate Astoria, Harlem Meer, and Edenwald Playground Pools. An additional $85 million will support critical repairs, including pool tub fixes, structural upgrades, and new filtration Systems.

NYC Parks is also investing in our public bathrooms! Clean and safe bathrooms help New Yorkers enjoy parks longer, supporting recreation and community gatherings. While 69% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of NYC Parks’ 600+ restrooms, many neighborhoods lack this vital resource.

To expand access, Parks is investing $150 million to build 46 new restrooms by 2029 and renovate 36 existing facilities to extend their lifespan. By 2026, six new restrooms will open in partnership with DDC, and public-private partnerships will add restrooms at eight sites, with five already open.

Meet NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue: Making Parks More Family-Friendly
NYC Parks

What challenges do you face in maintaining and expanding these public spaces, and how can the community get involved?

To bring this back to our Vital Park Initiative, it’s more important now than ever to restore aging park facilities, deliver new park resources where they are needed most, and empower New Yorkers with the data they need to advocate for their parks.

We encourage community members to get involved through volunteerism! When you volunteer in a park, you’re joining hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers in a common cause–giving back to your community.

Volunteering is the best way to meet new people who are passionate about their neighborhoods, and it’s a great and easy way to have fun, feel healthy, and enjoy the fresh air.

New Yorkers can help to restore natural areas, plant and care for trees, and monitor wildlife in our parklands or explore one of our 550 gardens across the city and join a community garden. Even if you are a person who enjoys working on your own, every effort helps, and you can show your park some love by picking up litter while you’re in a park or you can browse our list of upcoming volunteer events to find upcoming programs where you can get involved.

Psst… Check Out Free Family Activities in NYC: 10 Free Things to Do This Week

Sign up for New York Family's weekly newsletters!

About the Author

Danielle Ramos

Danielle Ramos is the Deputy Editor of New York Family and an award-winning writer who loves writing about parenting, pregnancy, health, and pets. Born and bred in Brooklyn, the mom of three knows the joys and challenges of raising kids in NYC. Danielle is also a passionate animal lover, a huge music fan, and a lifelong dreamer at heart.

More in Mamas We Love

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Magic Day Camp

&lt;h4 dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 14pt; margin-bottom: 4pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Magic Day Camp is a privately owned summer day camp that has successfully operated for more than 40 years.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/h4&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Magic Day Camp is conveniently located in Bayside, Queens. We provide door-to-door transportation to families EVERYWHERE in Queens at no additional cost. We also offer camping options for children residing in New Hyde Park, Elmont, Valley Stream, Floral Park, and Garden City.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-c31bba51-7fff-8629-e1e7-39a7806ca021&quot; style=&quot;font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h4 dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 14pt; margin-bottom: 4pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Magic Day Camp has given generations of children a safe and rewarding environment to explore new and enriching experiences that foster both mental and physical growth&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/h4&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;We believe all children need a safe and supervised environment to develop into well-rounded youths and eventually adults. With daily swimming, daily trips, sports programs, dance programs, parks, state-of-the-art facilities, celebrations, and incredible summer days, &quot;every day is truly magical!&quot;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Open Houses are held every month Jan-June - visit the website to learn more! &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Email contactus@magicdaycamp.com with any questions!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

The Harvey School Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;At the Harvey School&amp;nbsp; Day Camp, children in grades 1-9 will participate in the arts, sports, science, music, and theater as well as games and camp-wide events. In addition, campers in grades 5-8 can also choose to take a more in-depth approach by attending our Art Camp, Dance Camp, or Sports Camp.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Dates: June 27 through August 5, 2022, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are closed July 4.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We also offer specialty camps in Circus Arts, Robotics, and Basketball. See our website for program information and dates.&lt;/p&gt;

Advantage Day Camps

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #000000;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;The activity never stops at Advantage Day Camps (ADC)! Campers ages 4 to 14 will enjoy a wide variety of sports, art, enrichment and experiences. And parents can relax, thanks to our complimentary early dropoff and late pickup.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Capitol Debate Summer Camps

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Capitol Debate warmly welcomes middle and high school students to our transformative debate and public speaking programs. Our summer camps are gateways to personal growth, skill development, and unforgettable memories, blending educational excellence with the joy of summer adventure.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Our curriculum is designed to meticulously develop both speaking and debating skills, ensuring students emerge as confident communicators and thinkers. Here&#039;s a closer look at our focused training approach:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;In Public Speaking, our focus areas include:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Voice Projection:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Teaching students to speak clearly and audibly.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Voice Modulation:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Varying pitch and tone for emphasis and effect.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Articulation:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Ensuring clarity and precision in speech.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Passion:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Encouraging expressive, enthusiastic delivery.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Use of Emphasis and Pauses:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Enhancing speech dynamics for impact.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Confidence:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Building self-assurance in public speaking.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-059348ae-7fff-6219-67e5-728bc2a0e47d&quot; style=&quot;font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;For Body Language, we emphasize:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Eye Contact:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Engaging with the audience visually.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Hand Gestures:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Using gestures to reinforce messages.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Body Movements:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Incorporating movement for emphasis.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Body Postures:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Maintaining a confident, approachable stance.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;We train students in:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Powerful Openings:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Captivating the audience from the start.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Clear Statement of Claims:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Presenting arguments concisely.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Backing Claims with Reasoning and Supporting Materials:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Strengthening arguments with evidence.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Extemporaneous Speaking:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Developing the ability to speak spontaneously and coherently.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;In Debate, our focus includes:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Cross-Examination:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Skillfully questioning and clarifying points.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Refutation:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Effectively countering arguments.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Powerful Closings:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Concluding debates with impact.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Ethos, Pathos, Logos:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Utilizing these persuasive techniques.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Persuasion:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Convincing the audience through logical argumentation.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Soft Skills - The 7 Cs:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Collaboration:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Fostering teamwork and cooperative problem-solving.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Conflict Resolution:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Equipping students to navigate and resolve disputes effectively.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Community Building:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Encouraging active participation and contribution to community development.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Character:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Cultivating integrity, responsibility, and ethical behavior.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Comradery:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Building friendships and peer support networks.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Critical Thinking:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Developing analytical skills for thoughtful decision-making.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Creativity:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; Encouraging innovative thinking and unique expression.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Our &#039;summer camp first&#039; philosophy means we blend rigorous learning with fun activities that foster teamwork, build friendships, and promote diverse perspectives. Students leave with not only new skills but also lasting memories and friendships.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: &#039;Times New Roman&#039;,serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Join us at Capitol Debate this summer and watch your child transform into a confident, articulate, and critical thinker, equipped to make a positive impact.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Camp Kulanu

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Early Childhood Camp at The Riverdale Y. Offers all the services and amenities of the school and the Community Center including on-site swim instruction, outdoor play and many enrichment opportunities.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Super Soccer Stars

&lt;p&gt;Soccer Stars is New York&amp;rsquo;s most popular youth educational soccer program! With 24 years of experience under our cleats, we have positively impacted over one million kids in our local community by putting the FUN in FUNdamentals in our weekly classes and camps.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Soccer Stars, we use the soccer ball as a vehicle to help children not only improve their soccer skills, but develop self-confidence and physical literacy, improve gross motor skills, build teamwork, and hone socialization skills. Our highly trained coaches and early childhood experts lead an age-specific curriculum with a low kid-to-coach ratio so every child gets individual attention and can grow at their own pace.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Kids ages 1-12+ can join our seasonal programs, including Parent &amp;amp; Me, FUNdamentals, Development Training, and Travel Soccer. Join us at one of over 80 locations in neighborhoods across across Westchester County, Connecticut and New York, available 7 days-a-week:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Connecticut:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Cos Cob&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Greenwich&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Port Chester&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Westchester:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Briarcliff&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Eastchester&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Mt. Kisco&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;New Rochelle&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Ridgefield&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Scarsdale&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;White Plains&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;New York City:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Bronx&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Inwood&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Upper West Side&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Upper East Side&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Can&amp;rsquo;t find a class or location that fits your schedule? Soccer Stars also offers private classes for small groups or individual training. Let our coaches come to you with a completely customizable program, anytime, anywhere. Birthday parties are also available!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Fieldston Summer Camps

&lt;p&gt;Fieldston Summer Camps provide a fun, eventful summer for all ages. Fieldston Outdoors, Fieldston Sports Camp, Fieldston Premier Sports, Fieldston Future Leaders Camp, Fieldston Emerging Leaders Camp, and Fieldston Expeditions Camp are comprehensive programs covering a spectrum of subjects and interests designed to engage campers. Our programs and classes range from outdoor adventure to educational, sports, and STEAM programs. All camps are held at our campus in Riverdale, with the exception of Fieldston Expeditions Camp, which takes place at locations across the country.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Maine Camp Experience

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #202020; font-family: &#039;lucida sans unicode&#039;, &#039;lucida grande&#039;, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Maine Camp Experience (MCE) is a community of 35+ premier Maine overnight camps and a comprehensive camp-planning resource. MCE has coed, all girls, and all boys camps for kids ages 7-17 that are set on beautiful lakes and offer top-notch activities, instruction, facilities, and staff. Campers unplug, have fun, make lifelong friendships, learn new skills, and gain confidence and independence. Full summer, half summer, and short sessions available. Their Campcierge&amp;trade; provides free, expert guidance. Each summer, more than 20,000 campers enjoy camp in Maine. &amp;nbsp;877-92-MAINE; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;color: #1155cc; font-family: &#039;lucida sans unicode&#039;, &#039;lucida grande&#039;, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;&quot; href=&quot;mailto:laurie@mainecampexperience.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;&lt;span class=&quot;il&quot;&gt;laurie@mainecampexperience.com&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;wbr style=&quot;color: #202020; font-family: &#039;lucida sans unicode&#039;, &#039;lucida grande&#039;, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;&quot; /&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #202020; font-family: &#039;lucida sans unicode&#039;, &#039;lucida grande&#039;, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Mosholu Day Camp

&lt;div&gt;For over 80 years, Mosholu Day Camp has been providing affordable, quality camping to children from all over the Bronx, Manhattan, Rockland &amp;amp; Westchester. Our picturesque facility sits on beautiful Lake Cohasset in Harriman State Park. It offers children a place to develop, experience, and enjoy the nature around them, while taking part in unforgettable outdoor summer activities.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Mosholu offers campers more, while you pay less. As a camp that focuses on traditional activities our goal is to give children unforgettable experiences and lifelong friendships. The camp has expert staff and top-notch facilities. Mosholu is a safe and nurturing environment filled with exciting activities and adventures for all ages. Director, Mike Halpern brings over 40 years of camping, teaching and childcare experiences and along with an amazing leadership team, built a program that allows campers to learn and thrive.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;The camp provides a nurturing environment where campers have an opportunity to enjoy activities (like music, arts, sports, and special programs), while a special focus is placed on swimming, where campers begin to develop and improve water familiarity and swimming skills take part in row boats, kayaks and an amazing waterpark. The camp has an amazing challenge and ropes course area with a number of challenges including a rock wall, zip line, tree climbing and rope swing. Campers gain independence while supervised by counselors who understand the needs of emerging tween campers.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Mosholu is a &amp;ldquo;funtastic&amp;rdquo; place where campers make new friends, are creative, focus on sports and arts, and have a positive experience. Counselors are college-aged and older, and are directly supervised by adult professional child care workers who are in tune to the campers&#039; needs. There are tons of inter-camp games and parties, as well as cookouts and a water balloon sling-shot area where campers stay cool and laugh.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;Mosholu Day Camp offers bus service (included in the price) from all over Westchester, Upper Manhattan, The Bronx and Rockland. It is a safe, fun-filled camp where kids grow, make friends, and create lasting memories through exciting adventures and amazing activities&amp;mdash;all at an unbeatable price!&lt;/div&gt;

The Club of Riverdale

&lt;p&gt;With specialized camps for kids, we zero in on your child&#039;s favorite activites, such as tennis camp and golf camp. We offer a wide range of sports, games, and activities, staffed by pros and passionate coaches.&lt;/p&gt;

Rodeph Sholom School Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;Rodeph Sholom School Day Camp is devoted to celebrating the joys of childhood. Our enthusiastic and compassionate staff are dedicated to providing a memorable, safe, and fun summer experience where children pursue passions while gaining new experiences. Our thoughtful, age appropriate programming enables children to grow as individuals and make lifelong friendships.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;This Summer, we believe kids need camp more than ever!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;More friendships than ever!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;More community building than ever!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;More connection making than ever!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;More activities than ever!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;More joy than ever!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;More ruach (spirit) than ever!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;More camp magic than ever!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;More FUN THAN EVER!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Who We Are&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Rodeph Sholom School Day Camp engages children &lt;strong&gt;ages Three through 6th Grade&lt;/strong&gt; through experiences that help build a positive sense of self, strong peer relationships, skill development in a range of areas, exposure to new and existing passions.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We are a strong community that celebrates each individual. Our camp feels like home to all of our campers and staff.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Our Mission&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our strong culture and community allows each child to discover new passions, create life-long friendships, and find a strong sense of belonging&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Pursuit of Passion Elective Program&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;All of our rising 1st through 6th graders will have a two-hour long elective period daily, which is a chance to pursue an old or new passion. At the beginning of each two week session, campers have a chance to sign up for their Pursuit of Passion elective, or if they&amp;rsquo;d like, they can sign up for a mix of two passions to explore. After their Pursuit of Passion period ends in the morning, campers will return to their bunk group for a day full of sports, arts, swim, and more.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Possible Pursuits of Passion programs include:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Sports (Floor Hockey, Soccer, Basketball, Skateboarding, Gymnastics, etc.)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Chess&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Woodworking&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Studio Arts&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Hebrew&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Performance Arts&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Music (Rock band, DJing, Acapella)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Cooking&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Business and Debate&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Outdoor Adventure&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Architecture&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- STEM Based Programming&lt;/p&gt;

Penguin Coding School

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Penguin Coding School believes that &lt;/span&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;anyone can code&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. The most compelling motivation for learning to code is that it enables building something kids can call their own. What makes this approach &quot;worth it&quot; for the kids is that at the end of the road, they see that their code actually does things in the real world. Not in some playpen, but in the real Internet where anyone can access it.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Programs:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;Penguin Coding School &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;provides comprehensive coding education to kids ages 5-18. In-person &amp;amp; Online classes are available in Scratch, Minecraft, Roblox, Python, Javascript, Java, Robotics, and Mobile Apps. Their small class size, award winning teachers and age-appropriate curriculum ensure every child will learn coding with a smile. Penguin Coding has in-person classes and summer camps in Cobble Hill and Park Slope, as well as three Massachusetts locations. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Free Trial Classes:&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-115c8d0a-7fff-6ffb-9ee2-4fd4aa248c0a&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.656; text-align: justify; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Sign up for our award-winning&lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;text-decoration: none;&quot; href=&quot;https://penguincodingschool.com/freetrial?utm_campaign=FreeTrials&amp;amp;utm_source=NYF&amp;amp;utm_medium=Directory&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;free trial classes&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Roboto,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;. They offer a 60 minute free trial class in Scratch, Python, Roblox, Java, Robotics and much more! Appropriate for absolute beginners as well as those with some experience (trial classes are used to place students in the right level).&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

YMCA of Greater New York

&lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;WHY FUN RULES AT Y SUMMER CAMP:&lt;/li&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;A place where every kid belongs&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Where friends &amp;amp; memories are made every day&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;100+ years of awesomeness&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;The Y&amp;rsquo;s caring, trained staff make for happy parents&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li&gt;Early Bird &amp;amp; Sibling Discounts Available &amp;ndash; Save Up to 10%!&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Camp Open Houses at Every Y Branch in NYC from 10AM &amp;ndash; 12PM on 2/8, 3/8, 4/5, 4/26, and 5/10.&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt;

Campus Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Located at Brooklyn College steps away from the Nostrand/Flatbush Junction. Trips, swimming, overnights, martial art, sports and much more. Extended hours and transportation available.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Kenwal Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Our definition of a successful day camp is one that will cultivate the campers&amp;rsquo; desire to participate, have fun and try their best!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Fastrackids Summer STEAM Adventure

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; role=&quot;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Children will explore the weeks&amp;rsquo; topic interact with our SmartBoard Learning Station, engage in role play, do arts and crafts, conduct experiments, improve their math and literacy skills and have lots of free play time with their friends! Read more and apply. Academic programs available too!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Dwight Summer Camp

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Mix and match weeks &amp;mdash; and make summer your own!&lt;/strong&gt; We offer children ages 4-12 a wide range of age-appropriate creative, athletic, and action-packed activities! Campers can also focus on one area in our Specialty Camps, from dodgeball and tennis, to theater and performing arts. With swim instruction in our six-lane indoor pool, great trips, and Friday PJ-DJ parties, the fun never ends!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;We offer chaperoned bus transportation and extended day options. Learn more at an Open House, meet our team of Camp professionals, and see why Dwight Summer Camp is the right fit for your child!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Open Houses:&lt;/strong&gt; March 11, 3 pm; April 13, 5:30 pm (virtual); May 6, 3 pm&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Register for an Open House &lt;a href=&quot;https://dwightsummercamp.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://dwightsummercamp.org/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1678381305752000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw3px3zJN2Ske-QDJAX_pEGA&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Register for Camp &lt;a href=&quot;https://dwightsummercamp.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://dwightsummercamp.org/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1678381305752000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw3px3zJN2Ske-QDJAX_pEGA&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt; and use &lt;strong&gt;code NYF23 to save 3%!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;We Believe in Summer!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Incarnation Camp

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Wilderness adventure &amp;amp; classic summer camp fun!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Located in coastal Connecticut, on over 700 wooded acres surrounding a mile-long private lake, Incarnation Camps are the country&#039;s oldest co-ed camps.&amp;nbsp; Since 1886, we have provided a fun-filled, traditional camp with experiential learning and group living in the outdoors.&amp;nbsp; We guide campers through well-rounded &amp;amp; adventurous programs that develop an appreciation for nature &amp;amp; celebrate the uniqueness of each individual.&amp;nbsp; We offer both overnight and day camp programs on our property and serve over 1000 campers each summer through our various programs.&lt;/p&gt;

CK Kids Summer

&lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;CK Kids Summer Camps for kids &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;ages 3-16 years old.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Don&amp;rsquo;t Miss the Summer Fun at CK!&amp;nbsp; Christ the King has 6 exciting summer camps to offer children of all ages.&amp;nbsp; Camps appeal to all interests: soccer, basketball, cheerleading, media, dance, drama, cooking, arts, waterslides, and karate.&amp;nbsp; On-site Math and ELA programs available.&amp;nbsp; CK Kids also offers special weekly camps for cooking and princess &amp;amp; pirate themed.&amp;nbsp; All activities take place on the CK Campus.&amp;nbsp; Come for a week or the whole summer!&amp;nbsp; Flexible scheduling, convenient location, sibling and multiple week discounts.&amp;nbsp; &amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

LeapUp Learning

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;At our Mandarin Chinese Immersion Day Camp we will take your kids on an exciting, imaginative journey to famous Chinese cities. History, geography, architecture, unique customs and traditions, food and more will be introduced to kids in an interactive, fun and immersive language environment. Age appropriate activities such as games, storytelling, art projects, music and theater, sports and cooking as well as special demonstrations or performances.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Rosetta Institute of Biomedical Research

&lt;h1&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Summer Science Camps for Tomorrow&amp;rsquo;s Medical Professionals&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/h1&gt; &lt;p&gt;We offer a variety of workshops on molecular medicine for high-achieving high school&lt;br /&gt;and middle school students interested in pursuing careers in medicine or related&lt;br /&gt;fields, such as biomedical research, drug development, pharmacy, bioengineering, or nursing.&amp;nbsp; Workshops are taught by PhD-level instructors with years of research and teaching experience. Camps are offered in summer and winter and there are online and in-person options available.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Through engaging lectures and hands-on laboratory classes, students learn normal molecular and cellular biology, and then learn how these normal processes are disrupted or distorted during the development of disease. There is a heavy emphasis on experimental design, modern drug development, and the emergence of the era of personalized medicine. To conclude the workshop, students use what they have learned to create an original research project. More broadly, workshop attendees strengthen their academic skills, build their college portfolio, and explore potential career options while making friends from around the world and experiencing college dorm life in a safe environment.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our university-based workshops are held at Columbia University, Imperial College London, UC Berkeley, and UC San Diego, and both residential and commuter options are available.&amp;nbsp; &amp;nbsp;University-based workshops include Molecular Neuroscience, Molecular Biology of Cancer, Astrobiology, AI-Enhanced Bioinformatics, Molecular Biology of Aging, Neurological Bioinformatics, Molecular Immunology, Bioinformatics of Aging, and Bioinformatics of Cancer.&amp;nbsp; Biomedical Research &amp;ndash; a workshop focused on learning modern molecular biology laboratory techniques - is taught at our lab in the Bay Area, CA.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our online workshops include Introduction to Cellular and Molecular Medicine, Medicinal Chemistry and Medical Bioinformatics.&amp;nbsp; Intro to Cellular and Molecular Medicine is our entry-level workshop that is only two hours/day.&amp;nbsp; Students in the Medicinal Chemistry and Medical Bioinformatics workshops learn how to use online tools to analyze biochemical data.&lt;/p&gt;

WCS Education - Wildlife Conservation Society

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13.3333px;&quot;&gt;Explore nature, learn about the planet, and get close to animals&amp;mdash;all in New York City! WCS zoo and aquarium day camps are for every young adventurer, from toddlers to teens. Campers experience hands-on learning, from STEAM classrooms and animal exhibits to nature trails and the beach. Recognized as industry leaders, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Education Department was the first of its kind to offer zoo camps and continues to provide award-winning programming. Visit wcs.education/camps to explore summer camps at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and New York Aquarium!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Marks JCH Summer Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;About Us: Marks JCH of Bensonhurst offers age-appropriate and stimulating experience for all campers. The mission of the JCH is to be a center of community life in Brooklyn, rooted in Jewish values and fostering an inclusive environment. Camp is an embodiment of that mission: it fosters positive relationships, encourages new experiences, and creates lasting friendships where all are welcome. Developed and led by a group of professional instructors, educators, and parents, JCH Camp is a combination of hands-on activities, instructional swim, and exciting trips &amp;ndash; all of which nurture growth and foster child&amp;rsquo;s development. JCH always puts safety of the community first and is looking forward to providing a high-quality camp experience this summer &amp;mdash; out in nature, and off screens. The doors of the &amp;ldquo;J&amp;rdquo; are always open &amp;ndash; please visit JCH website at www.jchcamp.com&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Rella’s Spielhaus Summer Camp

&lt;h1&gt;2024 Rella&amp;rsquo;s Summer Camp&lt;/h1&gt; &lt;p&gt;Guten Tag! Rella&#039;s Spielhaus Summer Camp is New York&#039;s premier German Summer Day Camp, excited to be back for the 10th summer in a row!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Located on 50 West 97th Street, half a block away from Central Park, we offer 9 weeks of summer camp between June 24 th and August 30 th . Kids 1-12yrs are invited to enroll week-by-week. Sibling/twin discount.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h3&gt;Daily schedule:&lt;/h3&gt; &lt;p&gt;Mon &amp;ndash; Fri: 9am &amp;ndash; 3pm &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Early Drop-off Mon - Thu: 8:30am &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Aftercare Mon - Thu: 3-5pm&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Any level of German welcome, no potty training required. The younger kids can nap.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Be it the kids&amp;rsquo; favorite &quot;Fussball&quot; , an introduction to the mighty music of &quot;Mozart&quot; or a magical week of wizardry during &amp;ldquo;Abrakadabra&amp;rdquo;, the children will be immersed in singing, dancing, arts &amp;amp; crafts, and reading and writing - all tailored to their age group and level of German. In the second part of the morning, we will head out to nearby Central Park and enjoy the sprinkly summer activities.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h3&gt;Testimonial of a 2023 Rella&amp;rsquo;s Spielhaus Summer Camp Parent:&lt;/h3&gt; &lt;p&gt;Rella&amp;rsquo;s is awesome! We started off with Saturdays and now our 3+ year old daughter is going to the summer camp every day and loves it. The entire team lead by Barbara genuinely cares and if you would see the level of thought and attention to detail, they put in each week is incredible. The kids spend so much time outside, are active and come back home happy and excited&amp;hellip; couldn&amp;rsquo;t ask for more.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;M-A. B.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;It is our goal to instill a life-long joy in the German language and culture and create a summer experience for your child she will remember for a long time.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Call us today, wir freuen uns!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Pocono Springs Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Located in the beautiful Pocono Mountains, just 75 miles from New York City and 100 miles from Philadelphia, Pocono Springs Camp offers a unique concept in the world of overnight summer camps: a traditional co-ed camp experience in a 5-week program. Pocono Springs offers an extensive variety of activities and healthy challenges that allow campers to flourish. Campers have the opportunity to experience personal success, build confidence and independence, while creating lifelong friendships and lasting memories.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Village Kids Day Camp

&lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: LucidaGrande;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 9pt; font-family: &#039;Lucida Grande&#039;;&quot;&gt;Great mix of outdoor fun and indoor activities led by experienced, creative team. Multiple sports and enrichment options including art, chess, parkour, dance, cooking, robotics, tennis, field trips, water parks, thematic parties, and more! Open during school breaks and select holidays. The 2024 Summer program will run from July 8 to Aug 16 and is open from 9am to 5pm. Families love our flexible enrollment. No minimum required. Select 1-6 Weeks or DropIn Summer Days. Early Bird and bundle discounts available. Located in Manhattan&amp;rsquo;s historic West Village (PS 3 building). Open to ages 4-12.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

New Settlement Community Center

&lt;p&gt;Offering a host of healthy, fun and exciting programs for children ages 6 months and up, including ballet and hi-hop dance with Alvin Ailey, group and private swimm classes, mixed martial arts, youth technology, piano, violin and guitar lessons, and more.&lt;/p&gt;

Enforex

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Students 5-18 years old learn Spanish living with Spanish students while having fun at one of our 8 Immersion Summer programs in Spain. Children will make new friends from all over the world, learn languages, play sports and more, all in a supportive, friendly and diverse environment where students open their minds and immerse themselves in the Spanish culture and language.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Buck's Rock Performing and Creative Arts Camp

&lt;p&gt;Buck&amp;rsquo;s Rock Camp is a freedom-of-choice creative and performing arts camp for teenagers ages 10 to 17. Every summer at Buck&amp;rsquo;s Rock is completely different. The campers who join us each year make the summer their own adventure, and the camp constantly evolves and changes to meet the needs of that year&amp;rsquo;s campers. So to answer the question &amp;ldquo;What is Buck&amp;rsquo;s Rock?&amp;rdquo; is simple: it is a safe space where young people can grow into whatever they want and need to be.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The day at Buck&amp;rsquo;s Rock starts at 7:30am and ends at 10:15pm. What happens in between is as varied as our campers and as friendly as our beautiful campus. Every day at Buck&amp;rsquo;s Rock is different. What doesn&amp;rsquo;t change: our stunning pastoral setting, committed, professional counselors, and a camper-to-counselor ratio of 2:1.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Every day at Buck&amp;rsquo;s Rock is a new opportunity for self-discovery and creative expression. From the professionally-equipped studios and exciting performance spaces, to the state-of-the-art recording facilities and pool, campers are free to try anything and everything! Over 30 world-class programs await our artists every day, including everything from glassblowing to dance to painting to sketch comedy to radio to weaving to gardening and so much more!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Many generations of Buck&amp;rsquo;s Rockers, including campers, their parents, and decades of dedicated staff make up our unique community. Just one summer at Buck&amp;rsquo;s Rock will make you a life-long member of our big, creative family. We can&amp;rsquo;t wait for you to join us!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Tiered Tuition System based on gross annual income and household size; $0-$12,000&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Age: 10-17 years old&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Mark Morris Summer Dance Camps

&lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin: 0px; line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Fill your summer with dance, music, and art! The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center&amp;rsquo;s multi-disciplinary camps for all levels provide a full day of activities from dance with live music to visual art. Students will explore a variety of dance styles and techniques, including ballet, modern, hip-hop, jazz, African, and more. Campers will also learn about Mark Morris&amp;rsquo;s choreography and use concepts to create their own dances.&amp;nbsp;Summer camps are for children ages 6 to 12. Teen workshops are offered for teens ages 13 to 18.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin: 0px; line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; margin: 0px; line-height: 1.38; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center, located in the heart of the Brooklyn Cultural District, is affiliated with the world-renowned Mark Morris Dance Group.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-c6f61b6b-7fff-a6ca-680e-4a00b4f96c17&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;Click&amp;nbsp;&lt;a title=&quot;https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/the-school/dance-camps/summer-camps/?utm_source=BK_Family&amp;amp;utm_medium=Online_camp_guide&amp;amp;utm_campaign=2022&quot; href=&quot;https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/the-school/dance-camps/summer-camps/?utm_source=BK_Family&amp;amp;utm_medium=Online_camp_guide&amp;amp;utm_campaign=2022&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://markmorrisdancegroup.org/dance-center/the-school/dance-camps/summer-camps/?utm_source%3DBK_Family%26utm_medium%3DOnline_camp_guide%26utm_campaign%3D2022&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1640130755643000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw0q9f6xU93Ga6SFvt9_fQT6&quot;&gt;here&lt;/a&gt;&amp;nbsp;for more information and to register, or email&amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;mailto:schooladmin@mmdg.org&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot;&gt;schooladmin@mmdg.org&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/div&gt;

Play On! Studios

&lt;p&gt;Play On! Studios offers theater day camps and after-school classes on the UWS that are guaranteed to give kids a summer full of acting, music, and fun they won&#039;t soon forget! Young actors will rehearse and perform in a full production, work with professional NYC actors/teaching artists, build up their skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment and play lots of drama games!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Creative Drama Camps are perfect for kids entering grades K-4. Campers will work each week to put on a brand-new show! Each session, they will receive a script, rehearse a production, make a set and costumes, and perform their play. Kids will also play drama games, play outside (weather permitting), and have tons of fun!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Musical Theater Camps are aimed at kids entering grades 4-9. In Musical Theater Performance Camp, campers put on a complete musical production in a professional NYC theater! Campers will stretch their skills with drama exercises and games, vocal coaching, field trips, and building a professional set. Our incredible teaching artists and campers come together to put on a truly remarkable show!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;During the school year, classes are great for beginners or more experienced actors - sing, dance, and put on a play! Whether your child is just starting out, or ready for Broadway, we&amp;rsquo;ve got the class for them. Classes are available for grades PreK-8, after school or on Saturdays! Come play with us.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Frost Valley YMCA Camps

&lt;p&gt;Frost Valley YMCA offers traditional overnight summer camp, teen and pre-teen adventure trips, horse camps, and an adventure survival camp. Children and teens grow in a safe and engaging environment, spending their first nights away from home, gaining skills as young leaders, and bonding with new friends on mountain hikes, swimming and boating in Lake Cole, ziplining, sleeping beneath the starry Catskill sky, and more. Frost Valley offers 1- and 2-week programs from July to August for grades 2-10. Attend an open house or schedule a tour.&lt;/p&gt;

Hampton Racquet

&lt;p&gt;Hampton Racquet is a family-owned boutique country club situated in the picturesque setting of East Hampton, NY. This summer, Hampton Racquet is partnering with Premier Tennis to bring elevated youth tennis camps to the Hamptons. Designed for ages 4+, with three programs available, these camps embody the Premier Tennis philosophy of &amp;ldquo;train like a pro to play like a pro.&amp;rdquo; At Premier Tennis, our camps provide a foundation of the game for the youngest of players, while offering top tier training for those looking to reach their full potential.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Hampton Racquet, Our offerings extend beyond just tennis. From boutique fitness classes, to pickleball, to family nights at our club restaurant, we&amp;rsquo;re sure that the whole family will enjoy spending time at Hampton Racquet this summer.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

The Coding Space

&lt;p&gt;The Coding Space, a leading provider of coding education, proudly presents Camp Coding Space Online for ages 8+. These virtual group classes combine project-based coding, exciting STEM-based electives, hands-on and off-screen activities, and more. With Monday-through-Friday full- and half-day options and a flexible refund poicy, Camp Coding Space Online will fit your schedule and give your child an unforgettable summer adventure.&lt;/p&gt;

Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;Aviator Sports Summer Day Camp offers five daily rotating activities such as swimming, ice skating gymnastics, rock climbing, parkour, indoor/outdoor turf, and courts plus more in its ample 175,000 sq. ft. facility and 35-acre outdoor area. Aviator Summer Camp also offers off-site and on-site field trips such as a day at Green Meadows Farm, Launch Trampoline Park, and a Brooklyn Cyclones game. The summer camp runs from 9 am-5 pm with early drop off and late stay available. Bus transportation is also available throughout Brooklyn. Lunch and an afternoon snack are included. Sign up by February 28th to receive up to $300 off camp with early bird discounts.&lt;/p&gt;

Queens College Summer Camp

&lt;p&gt;Running from Wednesday, June 28th through Tuesday, August 22nd, the Queens College Summer Camp continues to be the hallmark and cornerstone of the Athletics and Recreation Department and a staple of summer plans in the NYC metropolitan area. The camp, which has always followed New York State Board of Health guidelines, will conduct this summer&#039;s programs following current state guidelines, which follow CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19. The camp&#039;s outdoor and indoor activities include:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul type=&quot;disc&quot;&gt; &lt;li&gt;Pool use.&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Use of the new turf fields.&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Other facilities around Queens College Campus.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;Five specially designed programs are available for the 2023 season:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ol start=&quot;1&quot; type=&quot;1&quot;&gt; &lt;li&gt;The Education and Sports&amp;nbsp;will have three hours of academics. The rest of the day will include sports activities on the fields and gym games. Indoor Gym Games include obstacle courses, scooter games, and a daily introduction to basketball and swimming for ages 5-6. The older kids will participate in group sports such as basketball, soccer, tennis, volleyball, softball, and swimming. The counselor will remain with the group through all activities, including lunch. Choose the Education Academy based on the grade they will enter in September.&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Theater Arts Programs&amp;nbsp;provide instruction in singing, dancing, and acting, culminating in a performance. Past productions included Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, and more.&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;All Day Sports Academy&amp;nbsp;provides instruction for developing generalized skills across various sports.&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Single Specialty Sports Camps&amp;nbsp;provide individualized volleyball instruction by the college&#039;s coaches and varsity players.&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li&gt;Counselor-in-Training Program&amp;nbsp;A unique program created for teenagers focused on developing strong leaders. It helps prepare young adults for the next phase in their lives-college and the workplace.&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ol&gt; &lt;p&gt;With summer right around the corner, there is no better time to secure your child&#039;s plans for July and August by enrolling them in the Queens College Summer Camp.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;For more details, visit the Queens College Summer Camp homepage, or email &amp;nbsp;&lt;a href=&quot;mailto:qc.summercamp@qc.cuny.edu&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;qc.summercamp@qc.cuny.&lt;wbr /&gt;edu&lt;/a&gt; for more information.&lt;/p&gt;

Ghostlight Theater Camp

&lt;p&gt;Ghostlight Theater Camp is a summer theater camp for campers ages 9-17. Providing 10-day, 3-week, and 6-week programs that combine high-caliber theater training with a traditional summer camp experience.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Working with Broadway artists both in classes and in productions, campers will have access to skill development, mentorships, and lifelong connections that will follow them beyond camp. Ghostlight focuses on ensemble theatre values and practicies that support individuality and self-expression in the context of community. This means that no camper at Ghostlight is in the back row or sitting on the side. Each day brings multiple opportunities to perform and create with fellow campers in an environment filled with support.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;When not making theater, campers can enjoy the benefits of a summer camp in Maine that no other theater camp offers. Stargazing in a hammock, walks in the woods, downtime by the pool, and quiet time reading in the Gazebos with the sound of wind all around are some of highlights of a summer unplugged and away from screens.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Finally, the most meaningful and lasting gift of a summer at Ghostlight is the friendships made that last a lifetime. Though the love of theater brings us together, and the work we do stands out from other experiences, the community focus of Ghostlight Theater Camp is why we hear, year after year, that campers cannot wait to return.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

LIU Summer Sports Camps

&lt;p&gt;This July and August, young athletes will have the chance to participate in week-long athletic camps at Long Island University designed to connect them with NCAA Division I coaches to learn fundamentals and help improve their skills -- all while having fun and making lifelong friends. Camps are open to children entering grades 2-8 at any skill level. Select from 18 camps at one of our two campus locations in Brooklyn or Long Island.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;Sports include: Baseball, Basketball, Cheer, Dance, Esports, Fencing, Field Hockey, Football, Lacrosse, Marching Band, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Volleyball and Wrestling.&lt;/p&gt;

OASIS DAY CAMP CENTRAL PARK – Manhattan

&lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Give Your Child A Lifetime of Memories At A Beautiful Summer Oasis&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;25 AMAZING SUMMERS, LIFELONG FRIENDS!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;Unparalleled quality summer camp at the ICONIC Central Park in the heart of New York City. Over 90 activities for kids 3-16 Sports, Swim, Enrichment, + Teen Travel.&lt;span style=&quot;mso-spacerun: yes;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp; &lt;/span&gt;Warm Social and Emotional Environment. As part of the Oasis family, kids gain confidence, compassion, self-esteem &amp;amp; individuality.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;Oasis Day Camp offers specialized programming for campers 3 &amp;ndash; 15 years old. A traditional day camp in every way, Oasis prides itself on quality programming at parent-friendly prices. Oasis has swim, sports, art, music, dance, nature, and enrichment programming as well as air-conditioned indoor facilities, and the great outdoor green shady fields and athletic facilities! There are trips for teens and, the most well trained, caring staff in the industry. Daily hot lunch and snacks and transportation options.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;Oasis gives campers the opportunity to be active, think creatively, and discover new friendships that will last a lifetime. Truly a summer to experience the outdoors and a traditional camp right in your neighborhood.&lt;/p&gt;

Harlem Math Institute

&lt;p&gt;Harlem Math Institute aims to inspire, educate, and entertain, giving kids the math skills to improve confidence and academic performance and prepare them for STEM fields.&lt;/p&gt;

OASIS DAY CAMP DOBBS FERRY - Westchester

&lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;Oasis in Dobbs Ferry is an affordable premier Westchester day camp located on the beautiful Mercy College campus overlooking the Hudson. Children, ages 3 to 16, are invited to take part in activities centered around sports, the arts, nature, daily instructional and recreational swimming, and most importantly, social emotional growth. Offering a variety of camp experiences,&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;Oasis in Dobbs Ferry has something for everyone! The traditional summer camp program includes children grades K-6, Teen Travel &amp;amp; Jr. Teen Travel programs, as well as an ESIC (Early Start Imagination Camp) for the newest campers, ages 3-5. Oasis in Dobbs Ferry is a place to experience amazing summers &amp;amp; make lifelong friends!&lt;/p&gt;

TADA! Youth Theater

&lt;div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Endless Options-Endless Fun! TADA! is so excited to offer weekend and after school classes, week long private and public school camps, and our Broadway 1-Day camps available for ages 3-14! &amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Winter/Spring Semester Classes&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Gotta Sing! Gotta Dance! Gotta Act! Join TADA! Youth Theater this Winter and Spring for after-school and weekend musical theater classes available to students ages 3-14! Throughout the semester students will engage in musical theater training, learn vocals and choreography to the latest Broadway hits, and experience ensemble based instruction with two NYC teaching artists.&amp;nbsp; Not only does our musical theater training inspire creativity, foster self-expression, and build confidence, but our classes also encourage students to explore and connect with others, creating lifelong friendships and a love for the arts.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Limited spots available! All of our classes take place in person at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.google.com/maps/search/15+W.+28th+Street?entry=gmail&amp;amp;source=g&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.google.com/maps/search/15%2BW.%2B28th%2BStreet?entry%3Dgmail%26source%3Dg&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw2_eBpQuG9WbMH_ETP9cDKN&quot;&gt;15 W. 28th Street&lt;/a&gt; (between Broadway &amp;amp; 5th) and culminate in a final sharing for an invited audience&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Classes Schedule:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Mondays:&lt;br /&gt;Mondays, Ages 4-5 | 3:45PM-5:15PM&lt;br /&gt;Mondays, Ages 6-8 | 3:45PM-5:15PM&lt;br /&gt;Tuesdays:&lt;br /&gt;Tuesdays, Ages 12-14 | 4:15PM-5:45PM&lt;br /&gt;Wednesdays:&lt;br /&gt;Wednesday, Ages 8-12 | 4PM-5:30PM&lt;br /&gt;Saturdays:&lt;br /&gt;Saturdays, Ages 3-4 | 10AM-11AM&lt;br /&gt;Saturdays, Ages 5-7 | 10AM-11:30AM&lt;br /&gt;Saturday, Ages 8-12 | 12N-1:30PM&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Class Descriptions:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;AGES 3-5, MUSICAL THEATER MINIS: Creativity takes center stage! In this upbeat, high-energy class, your Musical Theater Mini will learn new introductory skills in the areas of singing, dancing, and acting. Each session, students participate in fun, creative-play activities as well as learn vocals and choreography to popular Broadway songs. At the end of the semester, your young star will belt out their favorite show tunes for an invited audience.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;AGES 5-8, JAZZY JUNIORS and AGES 8-12, RISING STARS: This class offers the perfect blend of musical theater exploration and fun theater games to keep kids creative and active all semester long!&amp;nbsp; Each session, students participate in musical theater training as well as learn vocals and choreography to popular Broadway songs. By the end of the semester, they&amp;rsquo;ll be ready to confidently shine in their final sharing for an invited audience.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;AGES 12-14, BROADWAY BOUND: Let passion ignite, talent soar, and dreams take center stage!&amp;nbsp; Watch as students step into the spotlight and unleash their inner Broadway star in our advanced musical theater class for tweens &amp;amp; teens!&amp;nbsp; Throughout the semester, students will immerse themselves in the world of Broadway, learning iconic songs and exploring diverse theatrical styles. By the semester&amp;rsquo;s end, they&amp;rsquo;ll proudly showcase their talents in a spectacular cabaret-style musical revue. This isn&amp;rsquo;t just about performing&amp;mdash;it&amp;rsquo;s about embracing the magic of musical theater, forging lasting friendships with fellow performers, and stepping into a world where every moment onstage feels like a standing ovation.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Week Long Private and Public School Camps:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;When School is out, TADA! is in!&amp;nbsp; Now offering Week-long Public &amp;amp; Private School Break Camps for ages 4-5 &amp;amp; 5-9 this February, March, and April! &amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Write it! Rehearse it! Perform it! Immerse yourself in the magic of storytelling. Each week, students co-create an original musical in just five days!&amp;nbsp; Have your child unleash their inner star, share their voice, and create memories that will last a lifetime.&amp;nbsp; Join us for a week of laughter, creativity, and applause! Don&#039;t miss out on the most epic musical theater adventure of the school year!&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Spots are limited so don&amp;rsquo;t miss out! Our in-person camps take place at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.google.com/maps/search/15+W.+28th+Street?entry=gmail&amp;amp;source=g&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.google.com/maps/search/15%2BW.%2B28th%2BStreet?entry%3Dgmail%26source%3Dg&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw2_eBpQuG9WbMH_ETP9cDKN&quot;&gt;15 W. 28th Street&lt;/a&gt; (between Broadway &amp;amp; 5th). &amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;*On the last day of all camps, we invite friends and family to attend the debut of your child&amp;rsquo;s original mini-musical!&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Week-long Public School Break Camps:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;February 17-21 | &amp;nbsp;Ages 5-9, M-F, 9AM-5PM | I Wish My Life Was A Musical! | | $795&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;April 22-26 | Ages 5-9, M-F, 9AM-5PM | The Show Must Go On! | | $795&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Week-long Private School Break Camps:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;March 17-21&lt;br /&gt;Ages 4-5, M-F, 9AM-1:30PM | Pirates &amp;amp; Princesses! | | $500&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Ages 5-9, M-F, 9AM-5PM | The Show Must Go On! | | | $795&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;March 24-28&lt;br /&gt;Ages 4-5, M-F, 9AM-1:30PM | Unicorns, Mermaids, Dinosaurs, OH MY! | | $500&lt;br /&gt;Ages 5-9, M-F, 9AM-5PM | I Wish My Life Was A Musical! | $795&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Learn more &amp;amp; register today!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/school-break-camps-3/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/school-break-camps-3/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw2R13yNUGcd6RlQy0FsVMm1&quot;&gt;https://tadatheater.com/&lt;wbr /&gt;education-overview/school-&lt;wbr /&gt;break-camps-3/&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Looking for a sample class? Join us at our In-person Open House on January 11th, 2025!&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/open-house/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/open-house/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw0Nt2sRC86LUUhaw4DgKX5N&quot;&gt;https://tadatheater.com/&lt;wbr /&gt;education-overview/open-house/&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;No child should be turned away because of their inability to pay. Financial Assistance available.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/financial-assistance/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=https://tadatheater.com/education-overview/financial-assistance/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1736890280366000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw0W6olBN_Kib7HEmnv4Bq3Y&quot;&gt;https://tadatheater.com/&lt;wbr /&gt;education-overview/financial-&lt;wbr /&gt;assistance/&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Broadway 1-Day Camps&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;When School is out, TADA! is in! Join us for a fun-filled day learning vocals and choreography to a show-stopping musical number from a hit Broadway or movie musical. Our 1-day camps include vocal training, dance technique, exhilarating choreography, and fun theater activities led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. Don&amp;rsquo;t miss a jam-packed day of musical theater fun!&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;text-align: center;&quot;&gt;Monday, January 20th (MLK Day) | Wicked&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Wednesday, January 29th (Lunar New Year) | The Little Mermaid&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Monday, March 31 (Eidal-Fitr) | Frozen&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Thursday, June 5th (Eidal-Adha) | Matilda&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Friday, June 6th (Clerical Day) | The Greatest Showman&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Thursday, June 19th (Juneteenth) | Moana&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Friday, June 27th (Public School is out) | The Lion King&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Monday, June 30th (July 4th week) | Trolls&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Tuesday, July 1st &amp;nbsp;(July 4th week) | Wicked&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;Wednesday, July 2nd (July 4th week) | Newsies&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; data-smartmail=&quot;gmail_signature&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Friends Academy

&lt;h1&gt;Since 1876, Friends Academy has set the standard of academic excellence on Long Island.&lt;/h1&gt; &lt;p&gt;Since 1876, Friends Academy has set the standard of academic excellence on Long Island. Our timeless values elevate our outstanding academic program to create a unique educational experience, where our students are empowered to inquire, reflect, and engage in real-world, life-changing ways. Friends Academy graduates are exceptionally prepared for college and the world.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Friends Academy educates students, ages 3 through 12th grade. We offer outstanding experience in our Little Friends Daycare program, and a best-in-class education for every level of your child&amp;rsquo;s development in our Early Childhood, Lower, Middle, and Upper Schools. At every step of our students&amp;rsquo; journey, they are seamlessly prepared for the next grade, division, and challenge in life. Our students are known, embraced, and loved by a community of dedicated, experienced teachers who provide individualized attention through our small class sizes and outstanding curriculum.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Founded 148 years ago, we are the #1 ranked private school on Long Island by Niche.com and have been ranked #1 in the following categories for four years in a row:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;#1 K-12 private school&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;#1 private College Prep HS&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;#1 private High School&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Please visit our website @ friendsacademy.org or call our Admissions team at 516-676-0393 to schedule a visit and find out how Friends Academy might be the smartest investment you can make for your child&#039;s future.&lt;/p&gt;

Broadway Dance Center Children and Teens

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;With more than 35 years of experience, Broadway Dance Center Children &amp;amp; Teens provides young movers ages 3-18 with exceptional training. BDC delivers the finest all-around dance experience for students by offering a wide variety of styles and levels, performance opportunities, and the highest caliber dance instruction that only New York City and BDC Children &amp;amp; Teens can provide.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;This studio is so much more than a training course for young dancers; it is a diverse, family-friendly community for budding creatives. It has an exemplary faculty who follow the vision to not only develop a dancer&amp;rsquo;s love and ability in dance, but to do so in a nurturing and supportive way.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;text-align: left;&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-16583089-7fff-d8a9-61c2-8f689f7348b2&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park & Children’s Zoo

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park &amp;amp; Children&amp;rsquo;s Zoo presents programming for children and families of all ages, animal encounters, zookeeper experiences, VIP tours, season memberships, and much more! Camp Zoo introduces and immerses children in nature through outdoor exploration, games, crafts, and other educational hands-on activities.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;In partnership with their nonprofit arm, the Foundation for Wildlife Sustainability, the game farm also offers culture, education, and wellness programs to connect people with wildlife and the natural environment.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;A critical aspect of the game farm is serving as a sanctuary to animals that&amp;nbsp;have been rescued, rehabilitated, or re-homed, including Sicilian miniature donkeys, alpacas, African Sulcatta tortoises, peacocks, rabbits, goats, sheep,&amp;nbsp;alligators, and our beloved Gomez, a Sulphur-crested cockatoo, and Nala, an African Serval cat!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Camp Woodward

&lt;p&gt;For those who live action sports, a week at Woodward West is beyond anything they&amp;rsquo;ve ever imagined. With an over 50-year legacy of teaching athletes balance and agility, Woodward knows what it takes to learn and be the best in the sports kids love. That is why we&amp;rsquo;ve built the most innovative parks, with features and training tools that help reduce injury and give kids a safe space to progress in the sports they love. &amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;11 weeks of summer camp offered in 2024 will feature the following programs:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Skateboarding&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Scooter riding&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- BMX freestyle biking&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- BMX racing&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Parkour&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Roller skating&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;- Multisport&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The multisport program is a great place where kids can get a taste of all the action sports and discover their true passion!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Woodward instruction and parks are built for progression, while recreational activities guarantee campers never have a dull moment. There are also pro athletes and Olympians in attendance each week who teach and hang with campers all week long.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;There&amp;rsquo;s no place like it. Join us this summer!&lt;/p&gt;

Center for Architecture Summer Programs

&lt;p&gt;The Center for Architecture promotes public understanding and appreciation of architecture and design through educational programs for K-12 students and teachers, families, and the general public.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Summer Programs give curious kids an opportunity to dive into an architectural topic of interest and test out their own design ideas. Each program explores a different theme through art and building activities, design challenges, guided investigations of architectural examples, and special site visits.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Summer Programs are week-long classes, Monday &amp;ndash; Friday, for students entering grades 3-5, 6-8, or 9-12 in Fall 2023. This summer, we are offering programs both in-person at the Center for Architecture and online. Need-based scholarships are available (application deadline May 1).&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;2023 Programs run June 26 &amp;ndash; August 25. Topics listed below. See website for specific dates, prices, scholarship information, and registration.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;text-decoration: underline;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Grades 3-5&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Parks and Playgrounds&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Treehouses&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Building Bridges&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Animal Architecture&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Architectural Wonders&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Lunar Living&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Store Design&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Dream House&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Skyscrapers&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;text-decoration: underline;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Grades 6-8&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Green Island Home&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Treehouses&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Digital Design: Lunar Living &amp;ndash; Online&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Skyscrapers&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Digital Design: Bridges&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Public Art and Architecture&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Survival Architecture&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Digital Design: Tiny Houses&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Store Design&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;text-decoration: underline;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Grades 9-12&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Drawing Architecture &amp;ndash; In-Person&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Drawing Architecture &amp;ndash; Online&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Architectural Design Studio (2-week program)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Digital Design: City Design &amp;ndash; Online&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Digital Design: Tiny Houses &amp;ndash; Online&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Pop-Up Shop&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Digital Design: House of the Future&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;margin: 0in 0in 0in 0.5in; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Sports Academy at the Park Slope Day Camp

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Sports Academy is the perfect camp for athletes of any experience. Drills &amp;amp; skills are supplemented with team and individual sports. Traditional camp activities, theme days, sports on the beach, trips and the pool add spirit and variety.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Each week is an action-packed experience. From soccer to volleyball, baseball, karate, fencing and more, Sports Academy&amp;rsquo;s coaching team will help your child develop their confidence, skills, and value effort over outcome.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Options to mix and match with Take the Stage and Traditional Camp.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Extended hours &amp;amp; transportation from most Brooklyn neighborhoods available.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-2494f89e-7fff-d5f4-e66b-31c43dadf084&quot;&gt;For campers entering grades 1 - 6.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-2494f89e-7fff-d5f4-e66b-31c43dadf084&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Register while discounts are at their highest.&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Zoos & Aquarium Summer Camp

&lt;p&gt;Explore nature, learn about the planet, and get close to animals&amp;mdash;all in New York City! WCS zoo and aquarium day camps are for every young adventurer, from toddlers to teens. Campers experience hands-on learning, from STEAM classrooms and animal exhibits to nature trails and the beach. Recognized as industry leaders, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Education Department was the first of its kind to offer zoo camps and continues to provide award-winning programming. Visit wcs.education/camps to explore summer camps at the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo, and New York Aquarium! In the meantime, take a sneak peek at the exciting experiences your camper will enjoy this summer at our camps!&lt;/p&gt;

Deer Mountain Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;At Deer Mountain Day Camp, we provide more than just a great experience. We craft each of our activities with ingenuity, depth, and diligence&amp;mdash;ensuring real skill building and substantial, lasting takeaways. Our goal is to expose your child to all we have to offer in creative, thoughtful ways&amp;mdash;while keeping fun and awesomeness top of mind.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Laurissa Jane Music

&lt;p&gt;Laurissa Jane Music Studio is a dedicated institution that offers a solid foundation for students to explore the captivating world of music and arts. With experienced instructors, we offer private and group lessons in piano, voice, and guitar, for all ages and skill levels. We provide year-round training for renowned programs such as NYSSMA (New York State School Music Association) and ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music). LJMS runs an annual Summer Musical Theatre Arts Program from July-August which offers a creative environment for young individuals with a passion for acting, singing, and dancing. We are proud to serve the vibrant communities of Jamaica Queens and can also provide classes virtually. At LJMS, we firmly believe in the transformative power of the arts. Call us today!&lt;/p&gt;

Homage Skateboard Academy

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Our Summer Program provides a well balanced INDOOR and OUTDOOR camp experience &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial; font-size: 14.6667px; white-space-collapse: preserve;&quot;&gt;in the Gowanus/Boerum Hill area.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial; font-size: 11pt; white-space-collapse: preserve;&quot;&gt; Kids can take advantage of both the physical and mental benefits of exercise and outdoor exploration, along with indoor activities in a temperature controlled state of the art Skatepark. Campers build their skate skills in a fun and safe indoor environment, then take those skills outdoors gaining further confidence in their abilities.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;In addition to daily outdoor programming, each Wednesday (weather permitting), we will go on a mini field trip to a local skatepark or skate spot.&amp;nbsp; Field trip spots include: Prospect Park, Washington Park (Brooklyn), Thomas Greene Park, a local Skateshop, Astoria Park (dependent on the group). We will spend more outdoor time on field trip day! We will meet at Homage in the morning during regular drop off hours and then head out for the day.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Our experienced instructors love to teach skateboarding and are constantly progressing in their teaching abilities, just like their skating abilities. Our coaches are Red Cross Certified for both CPR and First Aid, and have years of child care experience. Our brand new Skatepark, designed and built by World Class Skatepark Builders Push Parks, allows for skaters of any level or ability to learn, practice, and have fun!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-db7b5156-7fff-c2d6-b5c1-33b29def4b3e&quot; style=&quot;font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000; font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;AGES 6-14&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;5:1 RATIO - STUDENTS:COACHES&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;ALL LEVELS WELCOME&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;LOANER BOARDS AVAILABLE&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000; font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;Sessions offered mid-June-August&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000; font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;HOURS&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;EARLY DROP OFF 8:30am-9:00am&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;CAMP DAY 9:00am-3:00pm&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;LATE PICKUP* 3:00pm-4:00pm Skating Allowed, Extra Time to Practice&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; caret-color: #000000; color: #000000; font-weight: normal;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Beth Sholom Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;Beth Sholom Day Camp, located in Roslyn Heights, NY is a Summer Camp for children aged 3-15 years old, serving Nassau &amp;amp; Queens. Their program encourages children to try new activities, build friendships and develop skills in a safe and nurturing environment. Activities include music, dance, drama, arts and crafts, karate, as well as outdoor sports, an adventure park, and pedal go-karts.&amp;nbsp; American Red Cross swim instruction is offered in their three heated pools. This summer, camp will be 8 weeks long with a scheduled start date of June 28th through August 22nd. A minimum of 4 weeks is required. For summer 2023, their program includes a hot Glatt Kosher lunch, an afternoon snack, door to door, air-conditioned bus transportation and New for 2023 - Towel Service!&lt;br /&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;BSDC offers full- and mini-day nursery programs. Fifth-eighth graders participate in a camp and trip program. They also have a C.I.T. program for 9th and 10th graders. Their camp staff implements an engaging curriculum, with intentional games as well as age-appropriate activities. Beth Sholom Day Camp pride themselves in their ability to know each child as an individual and facilitate positive relationships through team building and group activities. They are proud to offer a dynamic summer experience where children can play, learn, and grow.&lt;/p&gt;

The Park Slope Day Camp - Traditional Camp

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Since &amp;lsquo;92, Park Slope Day Camp has provided an environment and staff that empowers Brooklyn kids to be social, active, and engaged! Campers will make friends and have kick-butt-fun! Sign-up for an info session and learn about what makes Park Slope Day Camp so special. From camp activities to swimming and trips, PSDC delivers a one-of-a-kind experience. Flexible schedules, extended hours, and transportation from most Brooklyn neighborhoods. Options to mix and match with Take the Stage and Sports Academy available for most ages.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;For campers ages 3.5 - 14.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Register while discounts are at their highest. &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-c27e63bd-7fff-3517-e734-4313bbb65766&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Take the Stage at the Park Slope Day Camp

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Take the Stage is a three-week experience for theater artists that offers the experience of creating an original show with friends and performing it. Majors available in Drama, Dance, Music &amp;amp; Stagecraft, Take the Stage blends innovative performing arts activities with traditional day camp including half-day trips &amp;amp; special event theme days in Prospect Park.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Take the Stage runs in two 3-week sessions. Performances will be held for PSDC groups on Thursday and for families and friends on Friday.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Extended hours and transportation from most Brooklyn neighborhoods available. Options to mix and match with Traditional Camp and Sports Academy.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-a4a05926-7fff-16fe-65b7-8086d8c0b59f&quot;&gt;For campers entering Grades 1 - 8.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-a4a05926-7fff-16fe-65b7-8086d8c0b59f&quot;&gt;Register while discounts are at their highest.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Ballet Academy East SUMMERDANCE Camp

&lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;A fun-filled summer program designed to foster imagination and inspire a love of the arts.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Ballet Academy East is proud to once again offering its much-loved and very popular SUMMERDANCE CAMP this summer! Summerdance is a fun-filled program for children 3-7 years, designed to foster imagination and inspire a love of the arts. Activities include a variety of dance forms, arts &amp;amp; crafts, drama, musical theater, cooking, origami, and much more! Classes are led by BAE&amp;rsquo;s talented and dedicated instructors who specialize in teaching and encouraging young children. Group size is limited to promote a fully interactive experience and individual attention for each child. Sign up for all 7 weeks or design your own week-to-week schedule.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Trail Blazers

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #1f4e79; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; font-size: 14.6667px; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Since 1887, Trail Blazers&amp;rsquo; programs have been where campers connect to nature, make new friends, and create life-long memories. From Grades PreK-10, there is a day or overnight adventure for your camper. Registration is currently open for farmstead, rock climbing, canoeing, biking, and backpacking adventures. We&amp;rsquo;ll leave the screens at home for a summer full of learning about our environment and building skills, guided by staff from all over the world! Of course, there will be songs and s&amp;rsquo;mores! Come outside and play, adventure awaits! Visit our website to learn more and secure your camper&amp;rsquo;s spot. Trail Blazers is accredited by the American Camp Association.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

ESF Summer Camp

&lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;This camp season promises many exciting opportunities for children to learn new skills, form and nurture friendships and create lifelong memories.&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Our goal for our 41&lt;sup&gt;st&lt;/sup&gt;&amp;nbsp;camp season, through best-in-class curriculum, is for boys and girls, ages 3-15, to grow up ESF - whether it&amp;rsquo;s sports, science, technology, the arts, or all of the above. Our experienced, all-adult staff knows that the most important role we play in our campers&amp;rsquo; lives is to provide a safe place where they can develop the tools to become independent, confident, lifelong learners. Our 2022 program line-up includes 60+ award-winning activities, uniquely designed to encourage exploration and personal growth.&amp;nbsp;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #0070c0;&quot;&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Friends Happen at ESF! We guarantee that your camper will enjoy a summer with no-limits, where they can be themselves and try new things while their friends cheer them on. The memories they will make and the feeling of having a summer home to call their own is all part of the ESF experience. Enroll now, spots are limited.&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;u&gt;&lt;/u&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px; caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Locations: Riverdale Country School in Bronx, NY and Greenwich Catholic School in Greenwich, CT&lt;/p&gt;

Snapology

&lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Get ready for the best summer ever! Snapology uses LEGO&amp;reg; bricks, K&amp;rsquo;Nex, and technology to teach children about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art &amp;amp; Math (STEAM) - . Your kids can participate in camps and activities designed to build confidence and make learning fun.&amp;nbsp; While the kids are having fun with familiar themes, toys, laptops and iPads, we sneak in the learning!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;WHAT MAKES OUR CAMP UNIQUE?&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Build Confidence with Hands-On Learning&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Snapology offers a variety of programs designed to reinforce core competencies and curricula being taught at each grade level. Our programs can be customized based on the # of children, age of children, time allotment and/or other special requirements. We adapt to your goals and objectives.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Social Skill Development&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Snapology&amp;rsquo;s flexible curriculum allows teachers to adapt to the needs of each unique group of students while allowing children to progress and explore at their own pace. The curriculum is designed to benefit all students - gifted, traditional, and non-typical learners.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Certified Educators&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;All Snapology Teachers hold current Teaching Certifications and promote the creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills while educating students on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art &amp;amp; Math).&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Small Groups&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;1:6 teacher to student ratio. Smaller intentional camps for more engagement and personalized experiences&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Updates via Class Dojo&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;blockquote style=&quot;border: none; margin: 0px 0px 0px 40px; padding: 0px;&quot;&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;gmail_default&quot;&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;During camp days, Class Dojo is used to update caregivers on how their child is adapting throughout the day. Message the camp leaders directly and request updates, photos, and videos, accordingly!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #000000; font-family: Arial; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Demand for small format camps is high and capacity is limited so don&#039;t delay. Enroll your child today!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt; &lt;/blockquote&gt;

Ivy Camps USA

&lt;p&gt;Ivy Camps USA is a premium online provider of engaging after-school classes, holiday camps, summer camps, and personalized tutoring. Their instructors come from the&amp;nbsp;top 10 US universities and love to inspire and mentor emerging minds. Extracurricular classes, holiday camps, and summer camps are offered in STEM, Business Leadership, and Arts, Media &amp;amp; Communication for ages 6-14. Tutoring programs focus on supporting students academically, developing a mentoring relationship, and rekindling a love of learning. Ivy Camps USA is known for exceptional programming that kids love and parents trust.&lt;/p&gt;

STEAM Camp at the Cathedral School

&lt;div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;STEAM Camp at the Cathedral School is an innovative summer day camp that welcomes all children rising to Kindergarten up to Grade 6. Blending craft, engineering, and technology, projects are designed to spark wonder in all of our campers. Campers also learn to design and prototype at our Innovation Lab equipped with 3D printers, laser cutter, robots, and other maker tech. When they need a break, campers are just steps away from our AquaZone for some refreshing splashes and water slide fun.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;STEAM campers are curious. They want to be makers, inventors, and problem solvers. Summer is a great time to tinker, explore, and play. Combining inventive hands-on projects with summer outdoor fun on our beautiful 11-acre campus, STEAM Camp is an ideal experience for all children in NYC. Come have a creative, whimsical, and STEAM-y summer with us!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Choose one or both of our sessions:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Session 1: Living Green with STEAM: Sustainable Design &amp;amp; Engineering&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Session 2: Maker Park Adventures: Circuits, Coding &amp;amp; Robotics&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

OASIS DAY CAMP LIU POST – Long Island

&lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Give Your Child A Lifetime of Memories At A Beautiful Summer Oasis&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;25 AMAZING SUMMERS, LIFELONG FRIENDS!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;A traditional day camp in every way, Oasis prides itself on quality programming at parent-friendly prices with the most well trained, caring staff in the industry. Oasis LIU Post Beautiful 300-acre campus, over 90 activities for kids 3-16, Sports, Daily Swim, Enrichment + Teen Travel,&lt;span style=&quot;mso-spacerun: yes;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp; &lt;/span&gt;air-conditioned indoor facilities, and the great outdoor green shady fields and athletic facilities! Daily hot lunch, snacks and transportation options.&lt;/p&gt;

Camps 'R' Us

&lt;p&gt;Camps &#039;R&#039; Us is celebrating its 31st anniversary and it is widely considered the most affordable private day camp on Long Island. The program is family owned and operated, accredited by the American Camp Association, and has 11 campuses across the island, so chances are, there&amp;rsquo;s one near you.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Campers love their amazing activities. Parents love the flexible scheduling, convenient hours, great payment options, and especially the peace of mind they get knowing their children are being taken care of in a safe, nurturing environment.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Camps &amp;lsquo;R&amp;rsquo; Us, they strive to provide the very best summer day camp experience available, with award-winning activities and programming, including Sports, Arts &amp;amp; Crafts, Gaming, Ga Ga, Go Karts, Swimming, Trips, Special Events and much more. Their campuses are hosted by some of the top private schools on Long Island and feature premier indoor and outdoor facilities and equipment. Their highly experienced and expertly trained Staff are among the best and brightest in camping. Combine that with unique affordability, and Camps &amp;lsquo;R&amp;rsquo; Us has earned a reputation as one of the best summer camps on Long Island!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Camps R Us Locations in Baldwin, Bellmore, Deer Park, East Rockaway, Farmingdale, Hicksville, Kings Park, St. James, Syosset, and Williston Park.&lt;/p&gt;

Debate Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Public Speaking, Debate and Global Awareness - - coveted skills in a camp-like environment!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Debate Camp, we provide a fun and inspiring space for youth to develop some timelessly-important skills; to hear opposing views and to confidently articulate their ideas well in the company of others.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Debate Camp specializes in parliamentary debate, impromptu and prepared public speaking.&amp;nbsp; We ensure that all program areas are highly interactive and suited to a variety of age groups (grades 5 to 10) and multiple ability levels.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;bull; day camp and sleepaway camp options&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;bull; multi-level instruction&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;bull; suits all ability levels&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;bull; teaching ratio 1:8&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;bull; parliamentary debate rounds on new topics daily&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;bull; feedback and fun!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;bull; all resources provided&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Debate Camp believes in a well-balanced program where an academic focus is mixed with opportunities for traditional camp games and a fun and inspiring approach to learning. 2024 day camp options for NYC families include 3 x 1 week options in Manhattan / UES location (including our NEW 3 day Model UN camp) and NEW 1 week Overnight Debate Camp options in Maine &amp;amp; Rhode Island (with r/t transportation options from NY Penn Station)&amp;nbsp; All details on: https://www.debatecamp.com/newyork&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Young Actors at Strasberg

&lt;p&gt;Young Actors at Strasberg&amp;nbsp;offers a comprehensive array of acting programs for students in grades 2 &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;12. Classes provide kids and teens with a foundation in Lee Strasberg&#039;s Method Acting and the tools to succeed in the professional industry &amp;ndash;&amp;nbsp;all while maintaining a fun and playful environment. Programs are tailored to encompass students at all levels, from those just beginning their acting journey to Broadway veterans and professional child actors. Young Actors at Strasberg alumni include Lady Gaga, Sophia Lillis, Angelina Jolie, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Rosario Dawson!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Young Actors&amp;nbsp;Programs are available online and in-person at our New York Campus, located in Union Square. Saturday, After-School and Online classes are offered during the traditional school year (Fall, Winter, and Spring) and Monday through Friday day camps and intensives are held in&amp;nbsp;July and August.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;About The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute:&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Founded in 1969 by Lee and Anna Strasberg, The Lee Strasberg Theatre &amp;amp; Film Institute is the only school that teaches Lee Strasberg&#039;s work in its complete and authentic form. The Institute&#039;s goal is to provide students with a craft that will help them create a reality and respond truthfully in imaginary circumstances, regardless of the style or form of material being used. LSTFI is proud to have award-winning alumni from around the world working as writers, directors, and actors in all mediums.&lt;/p&gt;

SKATEYOGI

&lt;div dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Discover the joy of skateboarding! Offered at both their Williamsburg and Prospect Lefferts Gardens locations,&amp;nbsp;SKATEYOGI&amp;nbsp;Summer&amp;nbsp;&lt;wbr /&gt;Camp welcomes anyone ages 7-14 (rising 2nd graders and up) from absolute beginners to experienced skaters in a fun, creative environment. Campers are exposed to both outdoor skating on daily trips to nearby parks and indoor ramp practice in their air-conditioned facilities. Their low student-to-teacher ratio ensures plenty of personal attention.&amp;nbsp;They also offer a shorter mini camp for younger skaters ages 5-7 (rising K and up). Rental gear is included for camps held on-site at&amp;nbsp;SKATEYOGI. For more experienced skaters ages 9-14, their Urban Shredders program based out of Downtown Brooklyn offers daily adventures at skateparks and&amp;nbsp;skate&amp;nbsp;spots around NYC.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div class=&quot;yj6qo ajU&quot; style=&quot;cursor: pointer; outline: none; padding: 10px 0px; width: 22px; margin: 2px 0px 0px; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt;

Kids Country Day Camp

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Kids Country Day Camp is a sports, adventure, and recreational day camp for children 5 - 12 years of age.&amp;nbsp;They&amp;nbsp; are located on 10 beautiful acres in the heart of Suffolk County, Mount Sinai.&amp;nbsp;The&amp;nbsp;campus is comprised of&amp;nbsp; indoor and outdoor recreation areas, athletic fields, sports courts, playgrounds, and water activity areas. The&amp;nbsp; summer camp session runs for 8 weeks excluding the 4th of July holiday. Various combinations of weeks and&amp;nbsp; days provides complete scheduling flexibility. Activity hours are from 9:00am to 4:00pm with additional before and after care available for your convenience. Before care hours are from 7:00-8:30am and after care hours&amp;nbsp; are from 4:30-6:00pm. Rates include lunch, snacks, refreshments, arts &amp;amp; crafts and activity materials, sports equipment, and 2 camp shirts.&lt;/p&gt;

Steve & Kate's Camp

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;&quot;&gt;When you trust kids, they trust themselves.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; font-weight: bold; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;&quot;&gt;Since 1980 Steve &amp;amp; Kate&#039;s Camp has trusted kids to choose their own activities and plan their own days in real-time. Whether campers are designing, building, coding, creating, baking, dancing, playing, eating, sewing, skipping&amp;mdash;it&#039;s all on their own schedule. Because when you empower children to make their own choices and be their own bosses, the children discover new reserves of confidence, resiliency, and creativity&amp;ndash;all while learning to make course corrections and trust themselves as they go.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;&quot;&gt;Families can buy as many days as they&amp;rsquo;d like, and use them at any time. No weekly reservations or commitments required&amp;ndash;just show up! If for any reason your plans change, they&amp;rsquo;ll automatically refund any unused Passes in full at summer&amp;rsquo;s end.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;br style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot; /&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;&quot;&gt;Ages: 4&amp;ndash;12 |&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;background-color: #ffffff; font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; vertical-align: baseline;&quot;&gt;Lunch, snacks, and all hours (8am&amp;ndash;6pm) included.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Harvey Cav Camp

&lt;p&gt;At Harvey, they have created a summer camp environment that encourages campers to explore, create, discover, and learn. Their camps provide a mix of active, creative, indoor, and outdoor activities, such as technology, theater,&amp;nbsp;sports, dance, the arts, nature, and so much more.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In their camp offerings, children in grades 1st through 9th can pursue their passion, choosing from programs and activities that fit their interests.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Guided by skilled educators and experienced professionals, children develop the&amp;nbsp;confidence that comes from mastering new pursuits and meeting others with&amp;nbsp;similar interests. Camp Begins June 29, 2020.&lt;/p&gt;

A-Game Sports

&lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;A-Game Sports is a premier provider of sports camps, programming and instruction for kids of all ages ranging from toddlers to teens. As an instructional and recreational youth sports facility, our goal is to make athletics a rewarding experience for all kids. A-Game Sports is located in New Rochelle, NY, and offers camps, lessons, customized programs for more than 10 sports and rental space for private events. A-Game Sports was founded in 2013 by two guys who decided that it was time to do what they truly love in life. Since then, we&#039;ve made the ideology of fusing hard work and fun into a reality. Our dedicated staff of professional coaches share their enthusiasm with kids of all ages and skill levels that take part in our programs.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot; style=&quot;margin: 0px;&quot;&gt;With turfed fields for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and flag football, batting cages and tunnels for baseball and softball, and various basketball programs, A-Game Sports is one of the premiere sports facilities for kids and adults of any age. Aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts will benefit from our many strength and conditioning programs, while children new to sports will learn skills and techniques within their chosen sport, all while having a great time and keeping the game fun.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/div&gt;

Color Me Mine

&lt;p&gt;Color Me Mine Upper West Side proudly stands as a minority woman-owned studio, and we&#039;ve been an integral part of the Color Me Mine franchise system since 2018! Pottery painting isn&#039;t just an activity; it&#039;s a captivating and inclusive experience that transcends age and skill levels.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Color Me Mine Upper West Side, we extend a warm invitation to dive into a realm of creativity, self-expression, and connection. Families, friends and teams grow stronger bonds when they create memories together, and at Color Me Mine, we&#039;re here to help facilitate those moments.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Whether you&#039;re seeking a delightful family outing, a unique date night, or a solo adventure, our paint-your-own-pottery studio offers boundless possibilities. Step into our welcoming space in the heart of Lincoln Center and unleash your inner artist. Create unforgettable memories as you craft beautiful ceramic masterpieces to cherish for many years to come.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Color Me Mine Upper West Side is also the preferred venue for celebrations of all kinds. Whether you&#039;re planning a birthday party, a baby or bridal shower, a team-building event, a gathering for college groups, an enriching field trip, or an adventure with scouts, we&#039;ve got you covered. Our versatile space and passionate team provides the perfect setting for creating unforgettable memories and fostering creativity in every guest.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Join us at Color Me Mine Upper West Side, at 177 Amsterdam Avenue in New York City where every visit promises a fun journey of color, joy, and artistic exploration!&lt;/p&gt;

Independent Lake Camp

&lt;p&gt;Independent Lake Camp is a premier overnight camp in the Poconos for ages 6-17. ILC is dedicated to being a diverse community with powerful individualized programming, and top-notch facilities &amp;amp; staff. We have been offering respect, creativity and understanding in a challenging and nurturing environment for 30 years.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The friendships and connections that are developed at ILC are what makes our community so special. We are a fantastic circus, sports, dance, performing arts, music, aquatics, fine &amp;amp; digital arts, skateboarding, high ropes, role playing games, nature and equestrian camp all rolled into one.&lt;/p&gt;

CBE Kids Summer Day Camps

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Congregation Beth Elohim is so excited to announce the return of CBE Kids Day Camps starting THIS summer!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Two programs will be offered in summer 2022: Elementary Day Camp and Camp Kef Hebrew Language Camp, both for rising Kindergarten to 4th graders. A typical day will include community building through play, and activities such as sports, art, computer coding, dance, instructional and free swim in our indoor pool, and much more. Camp Kef Hebrew Language Camp offers all of the same great activities in a Hebrew immersion setting appropriate for dual language learners, native speakers, and kids looking to grow their Hebrew skills.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Both camps utilize their beautiful Temple House in the heart of Park Slope, as well as Prospect Park &amp;mdash; CBE&amp;rsquo;s backyard &amp;mdash; for outdoor programming. CBE Kids aims to be a place where campers can try new things, make new friends, and grow through play.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;CBE can&#039;t wait to welcome everyone back to camp this summer. Whether you are a returning camper who cannot wait to get back after two summers away, or a new camper who is ready for a magical summer, there is something for everyone at CBE Kids Summer Camps!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Purchase College Youth and Precollege Programs

&lt;p&gt;ELEVATE YOUR SUMMER at Purchase College! Ignite your passion for the arts, in programs that include performing arts, visual arts, filmmaking, voice, songwriting and music production, multi-media production and journalism, creative writing, writing for film, photography and graphic design.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;In these intensive enrichment experiences, students in grades 6 &amp;ndash; 12 engage in 1-, 2- and 4-week, full day programs designed to foster growth and independence while gaining new skills and meeting new friends with similar interests! Serious Fun. Serious Foundation.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Location: 735 Anderson Hill Rd, Purchase, NY 10577&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Led by accomplished artists and experienced educators, these programs teach new skills and provide social interaction with peers who share your passion. We have kept the same low staff-to-student ratio (10:1) and quality instruction that you have come to expect.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt; Programs meet 9:30 am &amp;ndash; 3:30 pm, Monday&amp;ndash;Friday.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt; There are no classes on Friday, July 4.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt; 10% discount for early registration and Purchase College faculty/staff discount&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt; Session I: June 30 &amp;ndash; July 11 Session II: July 14 &amp;ndash; 25 Session III: July 28 &amp;ndash; August 8&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt; Each program concludes with a performance, exhibit, reading, film screening, or other culminating event for families and friends to showcase the skills that they have learned.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We hope that you choose Purchase College for your child&amp;rsquo;s summer experience. It is sure to create many treasured memories for your entire family.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

&lt;div&gt;Surrounded by 140 acres of natural beauty, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts is the perfect place for your child to joyfully express their creativity. We offer 1, 4, and 8-week day camp programs for students K through 12. Classes are taught by exceptional educators and professional artists in music, art, theater, creative writing, chess, and more. Bus transportation is available from Long Island and NYC to our woodland campus in Wheatley Heights.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Scholarships&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div&gt;&lt;br /&gt;We believe that every student who wants to attend Usdan should be able to. Usdan has offered need-based scholarships since our opening in 1968 and on average 45% of our campers received some kind of scholarship. We welcome you to apply.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Camp Jewell YMCA

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-ef1520c1-7fff-c81d-12a3-a3ea29469668&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: tahoma, arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 300; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Established in 1901, Camp Jewell YMCA has built a strong reputation for providing campers with engaging activities, quality programming, and comfortable facilities. Aside from fostering an all-round enriching experience, Camp Jewell focuses on teaching their values - Caring, Honesty, Respect, and Responsibility - which are integral in all that they do. At Camp Jewell, they understand that each camper is unique. They offer 2-week programs for campers 7-16 with over 40 activities and specialty camps.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Challenge Camp

&lt;p&gt;Challenge Camp is an ACA accredited day camp focused on STEM and Arts enrichment for creative children ages 4-15 at Iona University in New Rochelle. The Challenge Camp advantage is that parents and campers customize a program based on the child&amp;rsquo;s interests, and students follow their courses for an entire session.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Challenge offers over 140 STEM and Arts project based electives to engage and inspire campers. Courses range from 3D Printing, Art, Chess, Coding, Cooking, Debate, Drones, Dungeons &amp;amp; Dragons, Escape Room, E-Sports, Fashion, Filmmaking, Game Design, Jewelry Making, Lego, Magic, Makerspace, Minecraft, Photography, Podcasting, Robotics, Rocketry, Theater and more! The Discover, Imagine &amp;amp; Create program is for students entering Kindergarten in fall. Active sports options including Basketball, Dance, Fencing, Ninja Warrior, Pickleball, Soccer, Ultimate Frisbee and an on-site Swim Program allow campers to challenge their minds and bodies. A Hot lunch and snack are included. Transportation and early drop-off/extended day options are available.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The program is unique as there are multiple disciplinary options your child can experience throughout the day from STEM, Art, Theater, Music, Science, Technology, Sports and Swimming. To learn more about this innovative enrichment program visit:&amp;nbsp;&lt;a title=&quot;http://challengecamps.com&quot; href=&quot;http://challengecamps.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot; data-saferedirecturl=&quot;https://www.google.com/url?q=http://challengecamps.com/&amp;amp;source=gmail&amp;amp;ust=1739475010354000&amp;amp;usg=AOvVaw0MvycEIr_d74OnMz2FBXnl&quot;&gt;http://challengecamps.&lt;wbr /&gt;com&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Launch Math+Science Camp

&lt;h1&gt;Launch Math + Science Centers&lt;/h1&gt; &lt;p&gt;For more than 15 years, Launch Math + Science Centers have provided toddlers to tweens with inspiring math instruction and STEM-based camps and classes. Launch offers a true educational experience for students with small group sizes and big opportunities for learning. For Summer 2024, Launch Math + Science Centers offers exciting and educational one-week STEM summer camps for kids from kindergarten to 7th grade (5-12 years old). With a 4:1 camper-to-staff ratio, children at Launch&amp;rsquo;s exciting specialty summer programs explore the adventures of archaeology, discover the details of robotics, reveal the wonders of chemical reactions &amp;ndash; and that&amp;rsquo;s just the beginning. Each week is jam-packed with hands-on STEM projects and fun camp activities.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h2&gt;The Camp Day&lt;/h2&gt; &lt;p&gt;Each camp day kicks-off at 9:00 am and consists of designated educational segments that are designed to inspire.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;-STEM Projects (core lessons and builds tied to the theme of the week)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;-STEM Discoveries (challenge-based learning through problem-solving activities)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;-Active Adventures (a blend of tech and camp games in Central Park)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;-Math Mania! (engaging mathematics-based projects and activities)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Standard dismissal is at 3:30 pm, with the option to extend to 5:00 pm.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h2&gt;Weekly Camp Themes&lt;/h2&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Juniors (K+1st Grade)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;I Wanna Be&amp;hellip; A Marine Biologist!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;I Wanna Be&amp;hellip; An Archaeologist!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;I Wanna Be&amp;hellip; A Sports Doctor!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;I Wanna Be&amp;hellip; A Techie!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Kids (2nd-4th Grade)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Coding + Animation&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Remarkable Robots + Marvelous Machines&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Potent Potions + Fizzing Formulas&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Rocket Science: Destination Mars&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Tweens (5th-7th Grade)&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Coding + Game Development&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Rockin&#039; + Robotics&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Chaotic Chemical Reactions&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Architecture + Engineering&lt;/p&gt; &lt;h2&gt;Register Early, Save Big!&lt;/h2&gt; &lt;p&gt;Huge discounts for Early Bird enrollments. Register by March 31st and receive $200 off EVERY camp after the first.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;For well over a decade, Launch has delivered engaging STEM programs for children throughout New York City. Real-life rocket scientist, Scott Heifetz, founded Launch with one mission in mind: Inspire children to love and learn math and science!&lt;/p&gt;

Extreme STEAM Science Kids at Park Shore

&lt;p&gt;If your child has a passion for science and technology, our unique educational summer program is tailor-made for them! Immerse your young scientist in a world of robotics, mechanical and electrical engineering, coding, science, art, and mathematics, all while ensuring a fun and engaging learning experience. Housed in our state-of-the-art three-story STEAM Science Center and Hydroponics Grow Lab on our expansive 15-acre campus, the program goes beyond the ordinary.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our thematic 2-week sessions, designed for grades 1-5, are carefully crafted to stimulate curiosity in science and foster the development of essential 21st Century Skills. From hands-on experiments to exciting projects, your child will explore the wonders of STEAM subjects in a dynamic and supportive environment.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The learning experience extends beyond the classroom with scientific field trips that enhance the understanding of real-world applications. These excursions provide a valuable opportunity for students to witness the practical implications of the concepts they learn in the program.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The morning program is just the beginning; we offer the flexibility to extend the day, allowing your child to delve into all the amazing activities Park Shore has to offer. From engaging in outdoor adventures to participating in creative arts and athletic activities, the options are vast, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching summer experience.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Enrolling now for the Summer of 2024 comes with the added benefit of Early Rates, making this educational journey not only enriching but also affordable. Don&#039;t miss out on the opportunity to spark your child&#039;s love for learning and exploration. Join us for a summer filled with discovery, creativity, and endless possibilities!&lt;/p&gt;

The Churchill School Summer Program

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: &#039;Helvetica Neue&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;The Churchill School Summer Program is a two-week program where students entering grades one to four will participate in literacy activities based on the Wilson Fundations Program and a variety of camp activities. By helping your child retain academic skills he/she will avoid the &amp;ldquo;summer slide&amp;rdquo; and begin the school year as a confident learner. Every morning students will begin their day with a Fundations lesson led by a member of the Churchill faculty and will participate in a full day of summer fun including:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul style=&quot;margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0;&quot;&gt; &lt;li dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;list-style-type: disc; font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;Noto Sans Symbols&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; margin-left: -17.25pt;&quot;&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 14pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: &#039;Helvetica Neue&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Arts and Crafts&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/li&gt; &lt;li dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;list-style-type: disc; font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;Noto Sans Symbols&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; margin-left: -17.25pt;&quot;&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: &#039;Helvetica Neue&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Sports&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/li&gt; &lt;li dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;list-style-type: disc; font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;Noto Sans Symbols&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; margin-left: -17.25pt;&quot;&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: &#039;Helvetica Neue&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Mindfulness and Yoga&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/li&gt; &lt;li dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;list-style-type: disc; font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;Noto Sans Symbols&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; margin-left: -17.25pt;&quot;&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: &#039;Helvetica Neue&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Games&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/li&gt; &lt;li dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;list-style-type: disc; font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;Noto Sans Symbols&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; margin-left: -17.25pt;&quot;&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: &#039;Helvetica Neue&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Daily trips to the playground&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/li&gt; &lt;li dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;list-style-type: disc; font-size: 10pt; font-family: &#039;Noto Sans Symbols&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre; margin-left: -17.25pt;&quot;&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.2; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 14pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 13pt; font-family: &#039;Helvetica Neue&#039;,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;And so much more!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt;

Artistree Performing Arts

&lt;p&gt;Join us for the most incredible summer of musical theater at CAMP ARTISTREE!&amp;nbsp; If your child loves performing, then Artistree is the place to be.&amp;nbsp; Each day combines the essential components of putting on a show--acting, singing and dancing--with the fun of a traditional camp atmosphere like games, crafts and time outdoors.&amp;nbsp; It&#039;s a camp experience like no other!&amp;nbsp; Preschool Camp runs the weeks of June 14th &lt;strong&gt;(Descendants)&lt;/strong&gt; and 21st &lt;strong&gt;(Frozen)&lt;/strong&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We then begin our Summer Show Intensives for both Kids, Grades K-4 &lt;strong&gt;(Willy Wonka:&amp;nbsp; July 6-23 and Jungle Book:&amp;nbsp; July 26-August 13)&lt;/strong&gt; and Tweens/Teens, Grades 5th-10th &lt;strong&gt;(Shrek:&amp;nbsp; July 6-23 and Into the Woods:&amp;nbsp; July 26-August 13)&lt;/strong&gt;.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Teens and Young Adults have their own show &lt;strong&gt;(Rock of Ages--July 6-August 5)&lt;/strong&gt; which rehearses in the evenings and is performed at Harbor Island Park in conjunction with the Village of Mamaroneck.&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;We end the summer with week-long theater intensives the weeks of August 16, 23 and 30.&amp;nbsp; Mention Westchester Family and get $50 off any camp program!&amp;nbsp; Enroll now at artistreearts.com.&amp;nbsp; We can&#039;t wait to spend the summer with you at Camp Artistree!&lt;/p&gt;

Bonjour Language Camps!

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Bonjour Language Camps in French, Mandarin &amp;amp; Spanish&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Our focus is on immersive experiences &amp;ndash; building confidence, friendship, and foreign language skills through engaging themes and activities. Each week your child will learn new words and phrases, and gain fluency in the language you choose.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Campers have 2&amp;ndash;3 *additional* practice sessions per day in small groups to increase spoken fluency. Campers also delve into fun new themes, as well as makeovers of some tried-and-true favorites!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;All campers ages 3.5&amp;ndash;11 are immersed in French, Mandarin, or Spanish, content-rich experiences, lots of outdoor time, and trips all over the city. We also offer add-on 1:1 language instruction and STEM lessons to combat summer slide. All language levels are welcome &amp;ndash; our campers range from bilingual to beginner!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;text-decoration: underline; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;2024 Camp Locations&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;ul style=&quot;box-sizing: border-box; color: #440600; font-family: Raleway; font-size: 20px; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt; &lt;li style=&quot;box-sizing: border-box;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 16px; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot; data-fusion-font=&quot;true&quot;&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;box-sizing: border-box;&quot;&gt;Downtown Brooklyn:&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;A. Fantis School, 195 State St (at Court St)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li style=&quot;box-sizing: border-box;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 16px; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;&quot; data-fusion-font=&quot;true&quot;&gt;&lt;strong style=&quot;box-sizing: border-box;&quot;&gt;Upper West Side:&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;Beit Rabban school, 270 W 89th St (off Broadway)&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-12c5fef9-7fff-3b7c-4c11-bf7aa0550b78&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

The Coding Space

&lt;p&gt;The Coding Space is on a mission to help kids develop computational thinking skills, intellectual confidence, self-expression, and independence through learning to code. Our virtual Spring 2021 group classes balance screen time with opportunities to create and explore at home. Students make new friends while experiencing our signature 4:1 student-to-teacher ratio, playing games, and tackling self-paced coding projects. With full- and half-semester registration options as well as after-school, evening, and weekend classes, The Coding Space offers convenient engagement and education for kids.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Just for New York Family subscribers: get 10% off* any class registration with promo code: NYF10.&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;em&gt;*Terms and conditions apply.&lt;/em&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Camp Huntington

&lt;p class=&quot;MsoNormal&quot;&gt;A co-ed, residential program for children and young adults with special learning and developmental needs.&lt;span style=&quot;mso-spacerun: yes;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp; &lt;/span&gt;Our summer camp and weekend camp programs are designed to maximize a child&amp;rsquo;s potential, locate and develop strengths and hidden abilities. Your child will enjoy the fun-filled days of summer camp while learning practical social and life skills. We offer a unique program approach of adaptive therapeutic recreation, which combines key elements that encourage progress: structured programming, nurturing care, a positive setting, and academic instruction to meet IEP goals. Our campus is located in the beautiful hamlet of High Falls, New York within the Catskill Mountain region.&lt;/p&gt;

Friends Academy Summer Camps

&lt;div&gt;Our programs offer engaging and hands-on activities that give children the opportunity to learn, socialize and have lots of fun!&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;The Explorers Program (Age 3 &amp;ndash; Rising Grade 2)&amp;nbsp;includes theme-based activities in addition to daily sports, swim sessions, and&amp;nbsp;two weekly specialty classes. Our specialty classes include learning science, practicing gymnastics, fireless cooking, and more.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;The Trailblazer Program (Rising Grades 3-8) allows children the opportunity to develop new interests by selecting two different specialty programs of choice each week in addition to campus-wide activities and recreational swim sessions. Specialty classes include cooking, sports, app building, dance, chess, art and much more!&lt;/p&gt;

Summer Stage Performing Arts Camp at The Riverdale Y

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Riverdale&amp;rsquo;s Premier Theater Arts Intensive Camp allows young artists to develop creatively and perform in a full-scale musical theater production.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Advantage Junior Tennis

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #000000;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;At Advantage Junior Tennis Camp, the focus is on the game, up close and all summer long! It&amp;rsquo;s ideal for beginners and more experienced players. Campers ages 7 to 17 spend full days learning how to play their best game&amp;mdash;and meeting campers who love tennis as much as they do.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Collina Italiana - Italian Language and Cultural Center

&lt;p&gt;Italian Fun for Kids and Teens!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Learning a new language isn&amp;rsquo;t just fun&amp;mdash;it&amp;rsquo;s also great for the brain! Did you know that it can help develop essential skills for life? Studies show that learning a second language at a young age can improve problem-solving, critical thinking, and listening abilities, while boosting memory, focus, and multitasking skills. Children who are fluent in multiple languages also demonstrate increased creativity and mental flexibility.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Collina Italiana, we make learning fun with stories, games, activities, and conversation. Each class blends art, storytelling, singing, and dancing to keep kids engaged. For older children, our classes focus on grammar and vocabulary, providing the tools they need to learn and practice Italian in a small group setting, all while having fun with a variety of resources. Kids love exploring the stories behind our cultural traditions, adding a rich, hands-on experience to their language learning journey.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Buckley Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;caret-color: #202020; color: #202020; font-family: &#039;Lucida Sans Unicode&#039;, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;At Buckley Day Camp your children will experience a program designed to meet their individual needs.&amp;nbsp; Nursery through kindergarten have a traditional day camp program, while 1st&amp;nbsp;&amp;ndash; 7th&amp;nbsp;graders have an elective based program.8th&amp;nbsp;&amp;amp; 9th&amp;nbsp;graders participate in a camp/travel program and 10th&amp;nbsp;graders can join their CIT&amp;nbsp;program. Swim instruction daily in 4 outdoor heated pools. Door to door transportation provided on air conditioned mini buses. Lunch &amp;amp; snacks provided daily.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Camp Lee Mar

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;A private 7 week residential summer program offering a unique curriculum incorporating a strong Academic and Speech program with traditional camp activities. Our campers flourish at Lee Mar due to the structured environment we provide which allows our campers to feel comfortable and secure. Careful study is made of parent input, school (IEPs), camper interview, etc., so that the interests and needs of each child can best be determined for suitable grouping prior to the camper arriving. At Lee Mar the children find comfort and friendship with children of similar age and functioning level. From this foundation we encourage our campers to embrace and learn new skills and have new experiences which they can build upon on their return home. We also focus on building friendships which last throughout the year, as well as learning how to cope with the dynamics of group situations. Development of the whole child is our goal. We work hard at improving the daily living, social, and life skills of our campers, while giving them the happiest summer of their lives!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Kents Hill Sports Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: tahoma, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;A premier 3 week overnight sports camp, providing girls ages 8-15 an opportunity to excel in the sport of their choice, plus all the activities, spirit, &amp;amp; values of a traditional summer camp. &amp;nbsp;Girls will select a major (ice hockey, field hockey, soccer, basketball, dance)&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Tahoma;&quot;&gt;which they will participate in and receive a high level of instruction in each day.&amp;nbsp; They will then choose all of the other activities they would like to try, which will round out their weekly schedule. We also have fun special events, cookouts, campfires, carnival, out of camp trips, and color war to end the session.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Park Shore Country Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;Get ready for an exciting summer adventure at Park Shore Country Day Camp as the countdown to 2024 begins! Located on a sprawling 15-acre campus in Dix Hills, Park Shore has been offering an epic summer experience for children aged 2-15 since 1959. With a rich history of creating lasting memories, Park Shore is set to make the upcoming summer truly special.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At Park Shore, every day is a journey filled with excitement and fun activities. From swim lessons to high ropes, bungee trampoline, and a variety of athletics, children are in for a treat. The camp&#039;s dedicated and experienced counselors prioritize safety while ensuring that each child has an enjoyable experience.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;What sets Park Shore apart are its special events and unique programs that promise to make this summer unforgettable. Park Shore Travel and Extreme STEAM Science Kids are just a glimpse of the diverse and engaging activities awaiting campers. These programs go beyond traditional camp experiences, providing opportunities for exploration and learning in a fun environment.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Exciting additions await campers in 2024, including the introduction of a brand-new Gaga Stadium with viewing decks, new Sky Trail elements, a new Spray Park, new Special Events, new Travel Trips, and a new Preschool Water Play Area. These new features are designed to enhance the overall camp experience, offering fresh and thrilling options for campers to enjoy.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Park Shore ensures convenience for parents with transportation options, nutritious meals, and a straightforward enrollment process. As you plan for summer, consider making it extraordinary for your child by enrolling them at Park Shore Country Day Camp. Join in the tradition of creating cherished memories and providing your child with a summer they&#039;ll talk about for years to come.&lt;/p&gt;

Child's Play NY - Summer Camps

&lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Summer 2022&lt;/strong&gt;&amp;nbsp;(In-Person Only)&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Child&amp;rsquo;s Play NY summer camps shine a spotlight on kids&amp;rsquo; imagination and creativity. Budding thespians of all levels learn sophisticated theater techniques and are inspired to grow their bravery, imagination, and talents. This award-winning drama program is helmed by vibrant teaching artists using a games-based curriculum that supports collaboration and joy. Weekly themes tap into what kids love most with specific focuses like superheroes, mythology, Harry Potter, musicals, and more. Sessions culminate in a live or virtual showcase of scenes, songs, and original stories. In addition, the program prioritizes safety with plenty of outside activities, a 1:5 teacher to camper ratio, and small groups.&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Adventure Series | Ages 3-4 in Carroll Gardens | Half Day&lt;br /&gt;Players Series | Ages 5-6 in Carroll Gardens and Fort Greene | Full Day&lt;br /&gt;Showmakers Series | Ages 7-11 in Brooklyn Heights | Full Day&lt;br /&gt;Plus programs at Berkeley Carroll School&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;Learn more &amp;amp; enroll at&amp;nbsp;&lt;a style=&quot;color: #1155cc;&quot; href=&quot;http://childsplayny.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener&quot;&gt;childsplayny.com&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-68bc3f62-7fff-50a4-cf36-4b76efd354e1&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

YMCA of Long Island Summer Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;MAKE A SPLASH WITH US THIS SUMMER! YMCA of Long Island Summer Day Camp &amp;ndash; locations in Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Holtsville, Huntington, and Patchogue&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;As one of the region&#039;s largest, most-diverse camps for decades, YMCA Summer Day Camp offers a variety of programs with age-appropriate activities and opportunities to try new things, build confidence, and create memories.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;At the YMCA Summer Day Camp, we offer the best of adventure, aquatics, sports &amp;amp; games, creative arts, camp traditions, special guests &amp;amp; trips, and summer learning. Our programs for ages 3-15 are designed to meet your child&#039;s interests and abilities.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Our staff create a safe, fun, welcoming environment where kids can be themselves to enjoy learning, playing, exploring, and socializing.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Two-week sessions run July 1-Aug 23.&lt;/strong&gt; In-person and virtual open house options. Transportation, lunch and extended schedule options are &lt;strong&gt;CAMP LIFE is the BEST LIFE!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

New Country Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial; font-size: 13px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Transportation is provided from Manhattan and Brooklyn to Staten Island&amp;rsquo;s 75-acre Henry Kaufmann Campground, where swimming pools, hiking trails, and open meadows set the scene for a summer of adventure and enrichment. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial; font-size: 13px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;New Country Day Camp, a program of the 14th Street Y and Educational Alliance, is a joyful and inclusive community where campers, families and staff build meaningful connections with each other and the natural world around them, and experience personal growth through high-quality programs that are rooted in the outdoors and guided by Jewish values.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Riverside Park Multi Summer Sport Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;A 12-week multi-sport program that provides healthy fun inside beautiful Riverside Park. Choices of Baseball, Basketball, Flag football, Soccer, Tennis, Volleyball and multi-sport options for ages 4&amp;ndash;16 with instruction provided by qualified staff in a safe and fun atmosphere.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Future Stars Summer Camps

&lt;p&gt;The Ultimate Summer Camps Experience!&amp;nbsp; For over 40 years, Future Stars has helped campers build skills, character, friendships, and lasting memories. We offer flexible weekly scheduling in over 40 Sports, STEAM Education, and Specialty camp programs for boys &amp;amp; girls entering grades K-10.&amp;nbsp; TRAIN &amp;ndash; PLAY &amp;ndash; BELIEVE&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Trinity School

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Come join us for another summer of fun, exploration and discovery. Our campers get to engage with each other in the following activities: Swimming, Golf, Chess, Lego Robotics, Art, Dance, Multisports and Storytelling (subject to change)&amp;hellip;and of course, ice cream or ices every day! We will supply our campers with a daily snack but you will need to provide your own lunch. Come join us for a fantastic summer!!!&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Camp runs from 8:30am - 3pm.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Session #1: Tuesday, June 20th - Friday, June 23rd (closed Monday 6/19th)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Session #2: Monday, June 26th - Friday, June 30th&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Session #3: Tuesday, July 3rd - Friday, July 7th (closed Tuesday, July 4th)&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;Session #4: Monday, July 10th - Friday, July 14th&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;Session #5: Monday, July 17th &amp;ndash; Friday, July 21st&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;For more information, please contact:&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Seth Goldberg,&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Director of Afterschool Programs &amp;amp; Summer Coordinator&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;Ph: (212) 932-6849&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;E: seth.goldberg@trinityschoolnyc.org&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.44; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 2pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-849a3a81-7fff-34df-9c6e-6714b519a740&quot;&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.44; margin-left: 36pt; background-color: #ffffff; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 2pt 0pt 0pt 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt;

Adirondack Camp

&lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Established in 1904, Adirondack Camp is a traditional, overnight co-ed camp for boys and girls ages 7 to 16 located on world-famous Lake George in beautiful Upstate New York.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;Welcome to one of the best and oldest traditional overnight summer camps in the United States. For over a century, Adirondack Camp has been an extraordinary place where unforgettable memories, bold hearts, and lifelong friendships are made. Our co-ed camp is situated on a gorgeous, private peninsula with 1.8 miles of Lake George shoreline in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Co-ed sleepaway for ages 7-16&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; 30+ activities across land, water, and the Arts&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Rustic, open-air cabins&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; 3:1 Camper-to-counselor ratio&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Amazing wilderness trips program&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; Global Community: Campers and staff from around the world!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; A Century-Old, Generational Color War&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; 4-, 6-, and 8-week sessions&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;&amp;bull; 2-week option for first-timers, ages 7-9&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p dir=&quot;ltr&quot; style=&quot;line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;For dates + rates and more info, please visit &lt;/span&gt;&lt;a style=&quot;text-decoration-line: none;&quot; href=&quot;https://www.adirondackcamp.com/&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial; color: #1155cc; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; text-decoration-line: underline; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;&quot;&gt;AdirondackCamp.com&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center

&lt;div style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Oxygen; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff; color: #2a2a2a;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Established by the United Methodist Church in 1947,&amp;nbsp;Quinipet&amp;nbsp;is built upon the rocks of Faith, Courage, Love, Humility and Honesty; creating a foundation that welcomes&amp;nbsp;campers&amp;nbsp;from all walks of life, faiths, and backgrounds.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br style=&quot;color: #7b8c89; font-family: Oxygen; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff;&quot; /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Oxygen; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff; color: #3f3f3f;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;​&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Whether you come for one week or all summer long, you will make new friends, learn and grow, laugh a LOT, and enjoy the beautiful natural environment of Shelter Island.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Oxygen; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff; color: #2a2a2a;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Quinipet has all the fun of a traditional Christian summer camp - surrounded by water!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Oxygen; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff; color: #2a2a2a;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 11pt;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Oxygen; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff; color: #2a2a2a;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Week-Long Sessions begin the week of July 4, 2021:&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt; &lt;ul&gt; &lt;li style=&quot;margin-left: 15px;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Oxygen; font-size: 18px; background-color: #ffffff; color: #2a2a2a;&quot;&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Calibri, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Day Camp (ages 5-15) Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li style=&quot;margin-left: 15px;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Community Sailing (ages 9-15) Monday-Friday, 9-12 or 1-4&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li style=&quot;margin-left: 15px;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Traditional Overnight Camp (ages 7-17) Sunday Afternoon - Saturday Morning&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/li&gt; &lt;li style=&quot;margin-left: 15px;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Sailing Overnight Camp (ages 9-17)&amp;nbsp;&lt;span style=&quot;font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;&quot;&gt;Sunday Afternoon - Saturday Morning&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/li&gt; &lt;/ul&gt; &lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Daily Day Camp transportation options from the north (Greenport) &amp;amp; south (North Haven/Sag Harbor) forks!&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;In-person Open Houses this April and May!&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;div style=&quot;font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;For Dates &amp;amp; Rates and Online Registration visit us at Quinipet.org&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/div&gt;

Garden School

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;A coed, fully-accredited, independent school in Jackson Heights offering an excellent and affordable Nursery&amp;ndash;Grade 12 education. Small classes allow for a personalized approach.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Chelsea Piers Summer Sports Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Chelsea Piers Summer Camp in Chelsea and NOW Brooklyn, offers both Preschool and Full-Day camps where children can learn, play and have fun. With flexible weekly enrollment, your child can join us for a week or all 11 weeks. Camp runs from June 19 to September 1. In Brooklyn, campers receive three swim periods per week with the option to add a 30-minute swim lesson to their camp day at an additional charge. &lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;Save 15% when you enroll by 2/28!&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;caret-color: #222222; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;&quot;&gt;NY: camps@chelseapiers.com&amp;nbsp;&lt;br /&gt;BK: info-bk@chelseapiers.com&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

World of Discovery Day Camp

&lt;p&gt;&lt;span style=&quot;font-size: 10pt; font-family: Arial;&quot; data-sheets-value=&quot;{&quot; data-sheets-userformat=&quot;{&quot;&gt;Over 30 Years of Summer Day Camp Fun &amp;amp; Excitement in Bayside, Queens! For kids ages 4 to 15.&amp;nbsp;&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;gmail-style4&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;&quot; align=&quot;left&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;An Adventure A Day...&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;gmail-style4&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;&quot;&gt;At World of Discovery Summer Day Camp of Bayside, Queens, NY summertime is a season for children to expand their horizons, explore new territories, and discover new and exciting things about themselves.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;gmail-style4&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;&quot;&gt;Whether the children are enrolled in the Discovery Sports Academy or the Discovery Summer Day Camp, they build new skills, discover new things, make new friends, and realize a new found confidence.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p class=&quot;gmail-style4&quot; style=&quot;font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px;&quot;&gt;Through our structured programming, campers are encouraged to participate and excel in those activities that interest them the most. Both group and individual instruction is offered, and children are generally grouped according to age. Positive reinforcement and encouragement are the cornerstones of all World of Discovery Summer Day Camp programming.&lt;/p&gt;