15 Festive Holiday Markets in NYC

It’s the holiday season in NYC, and no one does the holidays better than the city.

There are countless holiday markets around the city for people to not only get their shopping done, but also to experience a unique winter wonderland. Check out these 15 festive holiday markets in NYC that will transport you into a winter wonderland!

Manhattan

Crafts at the Cathedral

Dec. 1 to 3

Crafts at the Cathedral offers a distinctive holiday shopping experience within the awe-inspiring walls of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

With over 85 artisans offering handcrafted items in ceramic, glass, wood, fabric and jewelry, this market allows visitors to explore unique items while surrounded by the grandeur of one of the world’s largest Gothic cathedrals.

Through Jan. 2

Known as Manhattan’s Winter Wonderland, the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is the pinnacle of holiday markets in NYC.

The Winter Village includes free admission to the ice skating rink, countless holiday shops, and food and drinks. The open-air markets are inspired by those found in Europe, and include almost 200 artisanal vendors. Other activities include a Curling Cafe & Bar, Cozy Igloos, and, of course, the tree lighting.

While the holiday market will only be around until Jan. 2, the winter village will be open through March 3.

Through Dec. 31

Internationally known as one of the most beautiful and elegant places for holiday shopping, the Columbus Circle Holiday Market is back!

This holiday market contains countless aisles of art, jewelry, home decor, and food all from local vendors and is the perfect place to do all of your holiday shopping.

Through Dec. 31

This market in the Seaport District offers a picturesque setting along the waterfront. It features a mix of local goods and eccentric food options, creating a unique shopping experience against the backdrop of historic buildings and views of the East River.

Through Dec. 24

With over 160 vendors including local craftsmen, artists and entrepreneurs, organizers say that this year will be better than ever! Each year, millions of people browse the aisles of this unique, eclectic holiday experience. There is something for everyone at Union Square.

Through Dec. 24

Only a short walk away from Bryant Park and always only a train ride away is the Grand Central Holiday Fair. This event is a six-week long celebration of small businesses that guarantees the best of NYC’s holiday cheer and talent.

This year’s fair features 36 vendors offering gifts like homemade bath products, knitwear, jewelry and art prints, ornaments, and homeware.

Brooklyn

Dec. 2 and 3

In the 6th iteration of the Wallabout Wonderland Holiday Market in Brooklyn Navy Yard, they’re taking it to a whole new level with a fresh location, 200 vendors, community partners, local businesses and more. Shop for holiday gifts and enjoy a weekend of holiday cheer.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday through Dec. 17

The Makers Show combines the idea of the retail market platform with values in social justice by promising a commitment to promoting equity and community investment through local markets.

Founders Julie and Tiz believe in keeping resources within local economies, as well as amplifying businesses owned by BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women, and other underrepresented groups.

Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas

Located at the Brooklyn Flea market, during the holiday season, Dumbo transforms into a winter wonderland shopping district that includes over 40+ vintage and handmade vendors. These vendors sell a variety of items that include, but are not limited to, antiques, clothing, art, jewelry, and more!

Sundays through Dec. 19

With over 100+ hand-picked independent local artisans and dealers, the Grand Holiday Bazaar is the perfect place to find unique gifts you cannot find anywhere else!

Items range from candles, to skincare, handmade jewelry, etc. The Bazaar, which is open all year round, gives all donations to over 2000 local public school children.

Through Dec. 22

With two locations at The Invisible Dog Art Center and Empire Stores, the FAD Market is bring the holiday spirit back to the BoCoCa neighborhood. These markets contain over 90 of the region’s most talented makers, designers, and entrepreneurs.

Queens

Dec. 8 to 10

This unique holiday market in Long Island City will be offering a variety of handmade pottery for sale at affordable prices. Over 30 ceramic artists from all over New York participate and showcase their one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces. This could be a truly special gift for any art enthusiast in the family!

Dec. 9

The Holiday Maker’s Market is the final Queens Craft Brigade market for the year. See what the best local and handmade vendors in the borough have to offer and finish up your holiday shopping!

Dec. 10 and 17

While it might be hard to beat Manhattan when it comes to shopping, you could say that the outer boroughs are the best at truly capturing the spirit of homestyle holiday gifts.

Astoria Market’s Holiday Pop-Up is all about showcasing the talents of local artisans. From handmade crafts to vintage treasures, visitors can discover one-of-a-kind holiday items.

Bronx

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays beginning Dec. 7

Holiday shopping and gourmet Italian delicacies? It’s hard to think of a more New York-esque combo. If you take a visit to Little Italy in December, you can explore Italian American traditions, enjoy festive decorations, and shop for holiday treats and gifts in the heart of the Bronx.