Things To Do

15 Cooking Classes for Kids and Families in NYC and on Long Island

It’s never too early to learn how to cook! Cooking teaches valuable life skills and motor skills, and it can help young kids learn about new foods and help expand their palettes. 

Check out these spots for cooking classes for kids in NYC and on Long Island! Whether you’re looking for a new favorite family activity, a class for your junior chef or a unique camp experience, there’s something on this list for you. 

Manhattan

Taste Buds Kitchen

109 W 27th St., New York, NY

Taste Buds Kitchen in Manhattan has plenty of opportunities for your little chefs to get into the kitchen. They offer kids classes as well as family and Caregiver and Me classes.

And there are some adult cooking classes if you want to get in on the fun yourself. Enjoy learning how to make dishes from around the world, sweet treats and more. 

Home Cooking New York

158 Grand St., New York, NY

Kids 12 and up can take any class at Home Cooking New York as long as they’re accompanied by a registered adult. Teens 16 and older can take any class!

There are also teen-specific classes, and summer cooking camps where kids can pick up new cooking skills. Home Cooking New York also offers a robust selection of virtual classes, so families can learn to cook together from the comfort of their own home. 

Kids at Work

123 W 20th St., New York, NY

Your preschool age kids can take an age-appropriate cooking class with a Kids at Work Chef! They’ll help your kids, chop, mix, and more while introducing kitchen tools and creating cooking projects made 100% from scratch by the children. 

Battle of the Tables

136 Bowery St., New York, NY

In classes at Battle of the Tables, participants will prepare three dishes in two hours under chef guidance. They’ll even get to enjoy the dishes they make at the end! Each kid will get a personal task and contribute to the creation of a common dish with the rest of their classmates. 

The Art Farm

431 E 91st St., New York, NY

The Art Farm offers kids’ cooking classes on both a semester and drop-in basis. In these classes, kids will learn about the basics of cooking and the importance of fresh ingredients. Students will develop their taste buds using foods fresh from the farm. 

Brooklyn

Green Apron Kitchen

7122 Bay Pkwy., Brooklyn, NY

This culinary school in Brooklyn teaches the art of scratch cooking through in person and virtual classes for kids. There’s something for everyone in the Green Apron Kitchen, including Children’s Classes, Mommy & Me Classes, Family Classes and Adult Classes. 

Cooklyn Kitchen

153 Amity St., Brooklyn, NY

Create a personalized cooking class experience for your kids. Cooklyn Kitchen can customize their virtual and in person classes around you, your schedule, your goals and more. Plan a private virtual or in person class series for your kid and their friends! 

Hudson Table

88 Withers St., Brooklyn, NY

Classes and camps with Hudson Table will not only teach them kitchen skills, but will teach them about different global cultures through delicious meals. They offer an impressive and varied line up of classes specifically designed for young aspiring chefs during the school year and over the summer. 

Tiny Turnips Kitchen

51 Maspeth Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Tiny Turnips Kitchen offers cooking classes and other kitchen services for all ages. They’ll come to your home and design the perfect cooking class for aspiring chefs, picky eaters and everybody in between. Themed classes can include a pizza party, cookie decorating, sushi making and more. 

Queens

Young Chefs Academy

11610 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY

Weekly classes at Young Chefs Academy in Queens are the perfect place for kids to develop and sharpen their culinary skills in a structured setting. Each month has a new theme, and every class introduces new skills that build on each other over time into more complex food preparation and presentation. Attend classes individually or weekly as a Young Chefs Academy member. 

Did You Khado Cooking Classes & Catering Services

152-11 89th Ave., Queens, NY

Here’s a great choice for parents and kids who love doing things together and love trying new foods! Most experiences can be enjoyed by kids and adults, and students under 18 must be registered with an adult. Learn how to make authentic Indian cuisine, pan-Asian dishes and more from around the world. 

Long Island

The Cooking Lab

160 Main St., Port Washington, NY

Take classes at the Cooking Lab as a single drop in session or as a full series. Their afterschool program will teach everything from main courses to desserts to snacks. Summer camps will introduce participants to a variety of world cuisines. They also offer virtual classes for families. 

Babylon Mercantile

45 E. Main St., Babylon, NY

Appropriate for all skill levels, classes at Babylon Mercantile are good for kids and families. Drop your kids off for a kids camp class for them to learn the basics of cooking or take an Adult & Kids Class to spend some time together as a family. 

What’s Cooking?

30 East Main St., Oyster Bay, NY

What’s Cooking boats having the most hands-on cooking classes and birthday parties on Long Island. They offer classes for young chefs as young as two years old throughout the whole year. 

The Well Seasoned Chef

45 New Hyde Park Rd., Garden City, NY

Choose from a variety of cooking classes targeted towards kids. Take pastry classes, cupcake decorating classes, Junior Chef culinary classes and more. 
