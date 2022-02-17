12 Mid-Winter Break Activities on Long Island

Looking for ideas to keep the kids busy—and you sane—during mid-winter break? Luckily for us Long Islanders, there are tons of enriching camps and activities—from tennis to tumbling, Roblox to rock climbing—that will appeal to children of all ages.

Golf At TopGolf

5231 Express Drive, Holtsville

631-977-7645

According to staffers at TopGolf, as long as your child ‘can walk and hold a club’, they are ready to try Long Island’s newest interactive driving range. For a one-time lifetime membership fee ($5) plus an hourly rate depending on the time you go (ranging from $40-$60 per person, per hour) you and your crew can enjoy interactive golf games like Angry Birds. Youth and toddler-sized golf clubs are available and included. TopGolf’s signature restaurant offers kid-friendly fare like macaroni bites, tater tots and even ‘injectable’ donut holes. Reservations suggested.

Roosevelt Field Aviators: Exhibit

Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City

516-572-4111

Roosevelt Field Mall and the Cradle of Aviation have teamed up to present Roosevelt Field Aviators: Exhibit and NFT Collection, on display at the shopping center now through February 27th. The exhibit incorporates eight large panels of historic photos from the museum’s archive celebrating the famous airfield, plus many of the brave and culturally diverse aviators that were photographed here in the 1920.

Bout Boxing

17 Lumber Road, Suite 10 Roslyn, NY 11576

516-477-1443

Bout Boxing’s cutting edge gym in the town of Roslyn is the perfect place to get a full body workout. The gym’s trainers are friendly and knowledgeable and have tons of experience working with kids of all ages.

Book a private lesson during the week of February 21-25 at a time that’s most convenient for you ($60 for 30 mins) or organize a class with up to 18 of your child’s closet friends (a 50 minute class is $33/per person for 4 or more kids). Make a day out of it by hitting up the cool shops in the easily-walkable town of Roslyn and stopping by Yolo Yogurt & Desserts for a post-workout treat. Ages 7 and up.

Code Ninjas Day Camp

246 Jericho Turnpike #04, Floral Park, NY 11001

516-253-0328

Gamebuild in Roblox and write scripts in Lua at Code Ninjas exciting week of next level Roblox development during its winter break half day camp from Feb 21- 25 between 1-4 PM. Students will use their imagination to write scripts and code their own Roblox game rather than just play it. The cost is $225 for the week ( or $45 per day). Ages 7-14.

Ice Skating in Nassau County

Grant Park, 1625 Broadway, Hewlett, NY 11557

Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Rd N, Roslyn, NY 11576

Inspired by the Winter Olympic and want to get your family out on the ice? Grant Park in Hewlett Park and Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn-North Hills offer outdoor skating sessions throughout the week starting at 1:15PM and ending at 8PM on weekdays, 9PM on weekends.

Kids are $6 and adults are $10 for a two hour session. Bring your own skates or rent them for $5. The parks even have off puck shoot out sessions (check out nassaucountyny.gov for times) where staff set up two empty goals and hockey players (you must bring full hockey gear) can practice. The parks only accept credit cards and you must purchase tickets at the rink. Discounted rates available with a Leisure Passport.

Gravity Vault

40 Melville Park Rd, Melville, NY 11747

516-777-9255

Sign your child up for Gravity Vault’s three hour action-packed camp designed with active kids in mind. Climbers will participate in traversing, top-rope climbing and even an obstacle course. The camp is available Feb 21- 25. You can sign up for a half day ($70/ $60 for gym members) from 9:30-12:30 or 1-4, or a full day from 9:30-4PM ($135/$125 for gym members). Climbing shoes are provided. Children should bring their own lunch/snack. Ages 5 and up. No prior experience necessary. Pre-registration required.

Nassau Coliseum’s Jurassic Quest Dino

1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale

833-486-3466

Take a step way back in time with a visit to Nassau Coliseum’s Jurassic Quest Dino, the largest exhibit of life-size, moving, museum-quality dinosaurs. From February 19 to 21, visitors walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs like the T-Rex, stegosaurus and even a Megalodon. The lifelike creations even move, roar and blink their eyes. Guests can also take part in the interactive adventure called the Quest where you’ll meet dinos and prehistoric sea creatures, capture yourself in a Dino Snap, search for fossils, watch a live Raptor Training Experience and more Tickets are $26 for kids 12 and under and adults; $19 for seniors over 65. Children under 2 are free. Advanced ticket purchases encouraged.

Winter Farm Days

423 N Griffing Ave # 100, Riverhead, NY 11901

631-852-4612

Cornell Cooperative Extension Suffolk County (CCES) is offering Winter Farm Days on Feb 22-24 from 9AM-3PM. Children grades K-6 are invited to have fun outside while learning about agriculture, animal science, nutrition, healthy living and life skills on a 100-year-old working farm. Each day will include interactions with farm animals, crafts and even a wagon ride! Children should be dressed in layers as most of the day will be spent outside. They should bring a change of clothes, 2-3 masks and a lunch, snack, water and warm beverage in a thermos. Cost is $50 per day.

Haven Art Studio

29 Haven Ave, Port Washington, NY 11050

516-883-8344

Haven Art Studio is a full fledged art studio offering everything from painting and drawing to ceramics. During February break, Haven is offering both half day and full day art classes on February 21, 22 and 24th. For the morning session from 10AM-12, students will paint on canvas. Children in the afternoon session from 12:30-2:30 work with clay. The cost is $55 for a half day, $100 for a full day. Advanced registration required. Please bring lunch. Ages 5-15.

Frozen Ropes Baseball Camp

165 Eileen Way, Syosset, NY 11791

516-364-7673

Get your kid’s game on with Frozen Ropes baseball camp at LI Sports Hub. Choose from a half day (9-12 or 12:30-3:30 for $55) or a full day (9-3:30 for $100). Early drop off and/or late pick up is available for an extra fee. Boys and girls will have the opportunity to work on their diamond skills and fun playing various other games as well. Bring your own equipment and a lunch, snack and drink.

Sportime Tennis Camp

101 Norcross Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714

516-933-8500

Sportime Bethpage’s Mid-Winter break tennis camp from February 21- February 25th is perfect for tennis-loving kids ages 4-17. The camps are 90% tennis with some fun and games added in. Children are divided up by level (usually one coach to six kids per hard court). Choose from a half day (9-12 or 1-4) for $85 or full day (9-4) for $140. The full week, full day session costs $550. Please bring snacks for half day and lunch for the full day.

Gold Medal’s Outerspace Adventure Gymnastic Camp

Multiple Locations

Gold Medal’s Outerspace Adventure Gymnastic camp is being held (Feb 21-25 from 9:30-12:30; $50 for members/ $55 for non-members per day). Sign up online at any one of their six Long Island locations (Centerreach, Garden City, Huntington, Levittown, Rocky Point and Smithtown).

The camp is perfect for children 3 and up (they must be potty trained). Children will enjoy strength and agility training activities and use of all areas of the gym including the balance beam, a foam pit, a tumble track, a bouncy house, and even a Ninja obstacle course. Pizza and juice are included. Visit gmgc.com for more information and to sign up.