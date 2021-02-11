The Best Midwinter Break Activities and Camps for Kids

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Midwinter break is coming up and you may need some activities to help keep the kids busy while you are working and they are off from school. So here are 13 events and camps, virtual and in-person, to keep them occupied, happy, and learning.

Looking for more fun this month? Check out Things to do in NYC this February for Families.

Virtual Activities

When: Throughout February, Times Vary

Price: Prices vary

A quick and easy way to introduce the animal lover in your house to a wide variety of lovable creatures and the people who take care of them. In just 15 minute bursts, your child can see strange and beautiful creatures. An experience that will stoke their curiosity and leave them in wonder. You can even get a one-on-one session with the experts for the child that wants to ask a lot of questions.

When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 11 am – 5 pm

Price: $10 for non-members

Kicking off the Midwinter break is the Chinese Institute’s New Year Celebration. Craft lanterns, make dumplings, and be mesmerized by puppet performances in this interactive and breathtaking festival. Register your spot and download an activity pack by Friday, February 12 to get the full directions for all the activities.

When: Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 am – 10 pm

Price: Free

Another festival coming in at the beginning of break is the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Lunar New Year Festival. It’s time to celebrate the Year of the Ox in a virtual event filled with dancing and art. And it’s not just for viewing, but promotes participation with lots of interaction. Just make sure you have all the materials for all the fun crafts they have planned.

When: Sunday, Feb. 14, 2 pm

Price: Free

This Year of the Ox celebration is hosted by the Chinese Temple Bazaar. Featuring folk dances from the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, celebrate on Valentine’s Day by watching the amazing performance and a demonstration on preparing Lunar New Year foods. Reserve your spot for this virtual event now!

When: Saturday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 28

Price: Free

Towards the end of the break is this production of short films. Though best for young ages, BAMkids is doing its best to make this festival a multicultural wonder that will teach kids and the whole family can enjoy together.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 16 & Thursday, Feb. 18 3 pm – 4 pm

Price: $10 per session

Join these story-time classes and celebrate Black History Month with New York City’s Children’s Theater. Far from a dry reading, this entertaining event is sure to captivate and educate kids with its theatrical presentation. It runs at 45 minutes and costs only $10 per session.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Thursday, Feb 18, Times vary

Price: $15 per session

The Guggenheim is offering these short and sweet art classes that only require the minimum of supplies to participate. Children are encouraged to continue their art pieces after the session is over so this 45 minute session can carry over to days of fun and creativity. At $15, this is one of many activities the Guggenheim plans on hosting online.

When : Monday, Feb. 15 – Friday, Feb. 19, 9:30 am – 11:30 am

: Monday, Feb. 15 – Friday, Feb. 19, 9:30 am – 11:30 am Price: $150 per child, or $30 for daily drop-in

A virtual camp centered around fantasy and adventure. By re-interpreting children’s literature and utilizing raw imagination, attendees will be given the opportunity to create their own fantasy worlds in 45-minute increments. Both theatrical and engaging, it’s a truly magical experience.

When : Monday, Feb. 15 – Friday, Feb. 19, 9:30 am – 11:30 am

: Monday, Feb. 15 – Friday, Feb. 19, 9:30 am – 11:30 am Price: $150 per child, or $30 for daily drop-in

For the child obsessed with Minecraft or for the kid that just wants to get into using the computer, this is a great week-long virtual camp. And you don’t even need the game to attend the camp. It’s just taking the themes and ideas and love of the popular video game to create a theatrical and exciting experience.

In-Person Activities

When: Saturday, Feb. 6 – Sunday, Feb. 28

Where: Queens Botanical Garden

Price: Free

Looking to venture out? Look no further than this month-long celebration of the Lunar New Year with the Queen’s Botanical Garden. Though they obviously mandate masks and social distancing, this festive occasion will still feature lots of activities. Make crafts or buy a plant! And it’s free to drop-in!

When: Monday, Feb. 15 – Thursday, Feb. 18, Times vary

Monday, Feb. 15 – Thursday, Feb. 18, Times vary Where: Westchester

Westchester Price: $100 for new members

For those venturing out of New York this holiday season and want to keep your kids active, check out this training camp. Whether already a tennis prodigy or just starting up, this is a great opportunity and a fantastic way to exercise.

When: Now – Sunday, Feb. 21, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: Artechouse

Price: Prices vary

This captivating exhibit is a celebration and expression of Pantone’s color of the year for 2020 – the classic blue. Artechouse takes their 30 minute installments and stretches them to their fullest potential. Featuring representations of the earth and all the beautiful blue that comes with it, Celestial is a majesty to behold with all five senses. Though closing February 21, this is just one of the many immersive works of art coming to Chelsea Market that will leave adults and children awestruck. Reserve your tickets now!