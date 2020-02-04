After a busy first month of the new year, kids finally get a week away from the hustle and bustle of school. When kids think of February, all they think about is what they are going to do during their mid-winter break? For parents that might want to keep their energetic kids occupied, there are many different events across New York City that they can get involved in. We’ve put together a list of activities across the four boroughs that give them fun and exciting opportunities!

Looking for more fun activities to do during the month of February? Check out The Top Kid-Friendly Events in Manhattan!

Manhattan

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum – Hell’s Kitchen

Pier 86 12th Avenue at 46th Street

February 15-20, 10 am- 5 pm

Free for members and children 4 and under; child (5-12): $24; seniors (65+): $31; adults (13-64): $33

If your child is interested in aircraft carriers, space shuttles, and submarines, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex will give them the opportunity to learn about some of these amazing vessels through hands-on activities. During the mid-winter break, Intrepid puts on a kids week where kids participate in over 120 free activities. Children of all ages can enjoy events such as live animal shows, pop-up planetarium shows, maker spaces! This program is put together to teach kids more about STEAM and is designed to educate and inspire.

Kids Week at New York City Parks – Multiple Locations

February 17-19

Free admission

The Urban Park Rangers invite kids to come and explore in the city’s natural classroom! If your child is looking to get outside and be active during their week off, multiple parks around the city allow you to get involved in fun activities. From shelter building and survival skills to nature puppet shows and exploration hikes, these parks allow kids 12 and under to become one with nature and get some needed time outside during the winter months.

Yeti, Set, Snow! – Upper West Side

West 79th Street and West Drive

Various dates and times

Children: $8; adults $12

Sit back and relax while enjoying the original production of Yeti, Set, Snow! This show takes place at Central Park’s Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre and is a great activity for the whole family. The production is about a young girl named Widget and her friend Twig who encounter a yeti who hates the snow. Through songs and activities, the yeti sees how snow can be fun while also learning the value of friendship. Yeti, Set, Snow! Appeals to kids 2-8 and teaches them important lessons about friendship while singing and dancing along! If you want a hands-on experience, for $10 extra your child has the opportunity to be part of a holiday puppet building workshop after select shows

StoryTime Read-to-Skate Program at Ice Rink in Bryant Park – Midtown Manhattan

W 40th Street

February 15 and 22, 11:30 am- 12:30 pm

Free admission

Come read and sing along with Cali Co Cat as your kids try and earn free skate rentals! During your time at the Read-to-Skate program, your kids will have the opportunity to get a free book at each event. The stories are different each week which allows kids to explore new worlds with every book. In order to earn free kids skate rentals, each child has to attend two storytime programs at Bryant Park as well as attend one program at New York Public Library Children’s Center at 42nd Street and/or Read and enjoy one library book.

Activities and Events at Camp Store – Hudson Yard and 5th Avenue

February 15- 23, times vary

Prices vary per activity



The Camp Store offers a number of activities kids can get involved in throughout the week. Kids of all different ages can come and join in on the fun as the store hosts a Valentine’s pizza party, make your own dreamcatcher,balloon-powered cars, as well as many other hands-on activities. Spend some quality time indoors while enjoying these fun and exciting opportunities!

Play Space

These indoor play spaces allow kids to get up and active as well as play with other kids. These spaces offer a range of activities that kids love to play in. Come and join in on the fun at some of our play space favorites: 14th Street Y, ACT Indoor Playstation, Chelsea Piers Toddler Gym, Play Space at The Ballet Club, and TLB Music Playroom.

Brooklyn

Nitehawk Cinema – Park Slope

188 Prospect Park West

Various days and times

$15 per movie



For all those movie critics out there, spend some time this school break by checking out some of the most popular movies that are out right now! Nitehawk Cinemas gives you the ultimate movie watching experience and allows you to sit back and relax. Not only does the cinema have multiple movies, short films, and film series to choose from, but you are also able to order dinner and snacks from your seat! Nitehawk has a full menu for food and drinks that appeal to all ages. They even have dining specials that are specific to movies playing in the theatre!

Dreamland Roller Rink – Downtown Brooklyn

455 Albee Square W First Floor

Various days and times

Prices vary per event

Grab your rollerskates and prepare to dance the night away. Lola Star’s Dreamland Roller Disco is a themed, dress-up roller skating experience that will transport you into a retro roller disco dreamland! Each night’s festivities include a DJ, an MC who narrates the event, a red carpet where participants can get professional pictures taken, a skate dance competition, a costume contest, a birthday party dance, and many more fun activities. Each night has a different theme that incorporates music from the ’70s until today. You won’t want to miss out on all the action!

February Break Discovery Days at Brooklyn Botanical Gardens – Crown Heights

150 Eastern Pkwy.

February 17-20, 10:30 am- 12:30 pm

Free admission

Young ones who have a green thumb will love the opportunity to explore habitats from around the world. Kids and their families can spend time together learning skills such as how to investigate plants and objects firsthand as well as learn how plants survive in different types of environments alongside volunteer Discovery Docents. Kids also have the opportunity to explore the lush conservatories on a scavenger hunt and pot a plant to take home. Events are the same each day, but volunteers encourage kids to come for a repeat day and bring along friends to learn with. These activities allow kids to learn more about their environment while having some hands-on science fun!

Build Your Own Rocket at CAMP – City Point

1 Dekalb Avenue

February 20, 3:30 pm- 4:15 pm

Free admission

3,2,1, Blastoff! Brooklyn’s Camp Store also offers an event for kids to get involved in during the mid-winter break. The build your own rocket event presented by WAYB allows kids to be creative and put together their own rocket. WAYB Pico Travel Car Seats are made from the material as real space crafts.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays Music of Prince for Kids – Williamsburg

61 Wythe Avenue

February 16, 12 pm

General admission: $12; Kids under 1 are free

Move, dance, and sing while listening to the best of classic rock! The Rock and Roll Playhouse gives the next generation of music lovers the opportunity to listen to one of the biggest names in music. Since the event is open to all ages, The Playhouse encourages kids and their families to educate themselves in music through this event as well as explore their creativity. Since this event appeals to kids, the music is turned down at each show to accommodate little one’s sensitive ears. This family concert series is a perfect way for kids to have fun while the parents jam out to music that they might have grown up with!

Presidents Week in Prospect Park – Prospect Lefferts Garden

452 Flatbush Ave.

February 17-20, 12 pm-4 pm

Free admission

Join the Prospect Park Alliance for a number of family-friendly programs that will get your child to explore the outdoors. The event has programs for kids of all ages to stay busy during this school break while also being educated on certain natural habitats and animals. Bundle up and be part of the Wild in Winter program where your child can create a discover pack filled with nature activities for families, migration games, animal encounters, and backyard bird counts. Kids can also get involved with the Presidents Week Trivia, or warm-up inside while learning about salve and have the opportunity to make your own jar and bring it home! This event is perfect for all of the nature-loving kids!

Jurassic Park World Live at Barclays Center – Prospect Heights

620 Atlantic Ave.

February 20- 23, showtimes vary

Prices vary

Calling all dinosaur lovers! This action-packed show will have kids and their families jumping out of their seats while you experience Jurassic World’s most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex. This wild experience brings you to Isla Nublar where your trip takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate. This show will give your child the experience of a lifetime!

Kids Doughnuts – Sunset Park

268 36th Street

February 22, 3 pm

$65

Get your hands dirty while making some delicious doughnuts and fritters! This class offers a hands-on experience that will enhance their baking skills. Kids 6-12 will enjoy baking the different treats while also being able to decorate using an array of different toppings. Enjoy bringing your sweet treats home with you while showing your baking skills off to your family!

Play Spaces

Manhattan isn’t the only place that offers a variety of fun play spaces, Brooklyn has more amazing spots for your kids to spend your day at. Check these play spaces: Busy Bodies, Fairytale Island, Good Day Play Cafe, BounceU, and Powerplay so your kids can go and burn off some energy!

Queens

February Break Family Programs at Queens Botanical Gardens – Downtown Flushing

4350 Main Street

February 18-21, Times vary

Prices vary

Your child can learn how to develop a green thumb through these interactive and hands-on programs the Queens Botanical Gardens offers! Explore the world of plants and insects by dissecting flowers, learning how to compost, examine part of insects, as well as learn about the “ Wizard of Tuskegee” Dr. Geroge Washington Carver and his significant contributions in the field of botany. The helpful tips and tricks your kids will learn through these programs will help them positively impact the environment in the future!

Mid-Winter Break Family Movies – St. Albans

191-05 Linden Blvd.

February 18-20, 1 pm- 2:30 pm

Free admission

Cozy up with your family and enjoy a movie at the St. Albans Queens Public Library. During each of the three days, the library will be putting on a different movie that kids will love to watch. The movie lineup includes Abominable, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and The Addams Family. Come sit back and relax during this fun-filled event for the whole family!

Play Spaces

Queens has play spaces that have a range of themes that their attractions are based on! Go explore some of our top picks: Bounce ‘N Play, Funtopia USA, Kids ‘N Shape, Laser Bounce, Mini Galaxy Play Cafe

Bronx

Beauty and the Beast Broadway Musical – Riverdale

5625 Arlington Ave.

February 15, 8 pm; February 16, 3 pm

General admission: $20; seniors & students: $15

Sing along with Belle and The Beast as you’re taken through a magical Disney journey. The Riverdale of Performing Arts Centers‘ performance of this classic fairytale allows kids to watch some of their favorite characters come to life on stage. This musical is a great activity to be part of during the school break that will make your kids laugh and smile!

Bronx House – Pelham Parkway

990 Pelham Pkwy. S.

February 15-23, times vary per event

Free

Is your child very active? Then participating in some of the many programs at the Bronx House will give your child a fun-filled week. Each day Bronx House offers a wide range of programs that appeal to all different ages. Some events that caught our attention are family swim, tai chi and yoga, calm coloring, teen gym basketball, and piano class. You won’t want to miss out on all the action going on during this school break!