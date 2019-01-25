10 Great Lunar New Year Events in NYC
Lunar New Year starts on February 5–don’t miss these 10 local events celebrating the Year of the Pig
Lunar New kicks off on February 5, 2019–and this year is officially the Year of the Pig! This holiday put tons of Chinese cultural traditions on display in ways that encourage learning, participation, and tons of fun. We’ve rounded up 10 local Lunar New Year events right here in New York City that are perfect for families and children of all ages.
10 Local Lunar New Year Events
-
Lunar New Year Parade & Festival
The annual Lunar New Year Parade & Festival in Chinatown is always a feat for the senses and a delightful and family-friendly cultural experience. Celebrate the Year of the Pig with stunning visuals, tantalizing treats, and impressive performances. The parade winds through the main streets of Little Italy and Chinatown, and begins a 1pm on February 17, and—best of all—is free to attend. Suitable for all ages.
Photo via Better Chinatown USA
-
Lunar Zoo Year: Year Of The Pig
Join the Prospect Park Zoo for a Lunar New Year celebration! In honor of the Year of the Pig, visitors can meet the zoo’s three piglets, go on a zodiac-themed scavenger hunt, and learn how the Wildlife Conservation Society is aiding animals in Southeast Asia and China.
Photo by Julie Larsen Maher – WCF
-
MOCA Fest 2019
The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) is excited to announce MOCA FEST 2019, an 8-week Lunar New Year celebration (starting January 25) at MOCA to welcome the Year of the Pig and the start of year 4717 on the Chinese calendar. Festivities will include the launch of MOCA’s new shop in partnership with Pearl River Mart; Lunar New Year-themed programs, speakers, and children’s activities; MOCA’s popular Night Market showcasing cuisine from famed Asian American chefs; a Family Festival; and a glamorous Lunar Soiree. The Museum invites people of all ages to take part in its uniquely designed celebration aimed at providing a genuine and deep understanding of this famed holiday and what it means in American society. All proceeds go towards supporting the Museum of Chinese in America, the largest institution of its kind. Through its critically acclaimed exhibitions and collection of over 65,000 artifacts, the Museum provides an immersive approach to learning about the multi-faceted identity and untold stories of Chinese people in America and their contributions to the American historical and cultural narrative.
-
Lunar New Year Festival: Year of the Pig
Mark the Year of the Pig, one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac, with performances, interactive gallery activities, and artist-led workshops for all ages at the Met. Events throughout the day include a Lunar New Year Parade, Sesame Street Puppeteers Featuring Alan Muraoka, a Zodiac Zone, Wishful Fish with the Museum of Chinese in America, a Wu-Wo Tea Ceremony & Bubble Tea Gatherings (for ages 6 and up), and much more! Free with museum admission.
-
Family Day: Moon Over Manhattan!
Celebrate the Year of the Pig! Asia Society rings in the Year of the Pig with performances and traditional craft activities inspired by Lunar New Year traditions across Asia. Activities will include a Lion Dance and kung fu demonstration, musical performances, and more.
-
Lunar New Year 2019 at Brookfield Place
Ring in the Lunar New Year with a family-friendly performance presented by Arts Brookfield in partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center. The afternoon begins with a festive Lion Dance (1:40pm) that will move from the Oculus Westfield World Trade Center through Brookfield Place and into the Winter Garden. At 2pm, the mainstage performance begins with traditional Chinese dance and music, a martial arts demonstration, and theatrical players in full traditional make-up and regalia.
-
-
MOCACREATE: LNY Museum Makeover
Come paint, build, craft, or collage–use familiar materials, or experiment with new! Inspired by the museum’s exhibitions and local artists, MOCACREATE explores different themes every month. Put a spin on a MOCA tradition– help welcome the New Year by making handmade decorations to liven up the Museum. Transform our space with colorful creations, which will be on display through MOCA’s annual Lunar New Year Family Festival!
-
Lunar New Year In Prospect Park
Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Prospect Park! Ring in the Year of the Pig with paper lantern-making, good luck paper crafts, a Bird Nerds Game Hour, a live animal encounter, and traditional New Year treats. Pre-registration is recommended. All ages are welcome.
-
Lunar New Year 2019 With Asian Performing Arts
Usher in the Year of the Pig at Sunset Park Library in Brooklyn! Families with children of all ages will be treated to an afternoon of traditional Chinese dance, songs, martial arts demos, and an interactive ribbon dance led by the Asian Performing Arts company. This free program is part of the “Everyone is Welcome Here” series.