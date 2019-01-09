10 Gifts To Celebrate The Year Of The Pig

2019 is the Year of the Pig in the Chinese Zodiac–celebrate the Lunar New Year in the cutest way with these precious pig picks for the whole family

Welcome to the Year of the Pig! In the Chinese Zodiac, 2019 is the Year of the Pig. Pigs symbolize wealth and good fortune and those born under this Zodiac sign are known to be of a cheerful and good-natured personality. To help New York City families celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year in the funnest way, we’ve rounded up 10 adorable pig treats and gifts that parents and kids of all ages are sure to love!

10 Gifts for the Year of the Pig: