10 Gifts To Celebrate The Year Of The Pig
2019 is the Year of the Pig in the Chinese Zodiac–celebrate the Lunar New Year in the cutest way with these precious pig picks for the whole family
Welcome to the Year of the Pig! In the Chinese Zodiac, 2019 is the Year of the Pig. Pigs symbolize wealth and good fortune and those born under this Zodiac sign are known to be of a cheerful and good-natured personality. To help New York City families celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year in the funnest way, we’ve rounded up 10 adorable pig treats and gifts that parents and kids of all ages are sure to love!
10 Gifts for the Year of the Pig:
TokiDoki Year of the Pig 2019 Vinyl Figure
TokiDoki Year of the Pig 2019 Vinyl Figure, $15, shop.tokidoki.it
Longchamp Top Handles Mr Bags - Limited Edition Collection
Longchamp Top Handles Mr Bags – Limited Edition Collection, $420, us.longchamp.com
Beehive Handmade Pig Baby Cup
Beehive Handmade Pig Baby Cup, $94, beehivehandmade.com
Boden Piggy Leather Shoes
Boden Piggy Leather Shoes, $16.80, bodenusa.com
Wooden Pig Puzzle from Maisonette
Wooden Pig Puzzle from Maisonette, $62, maisonette.com
Hungry Pig Mat & Plate Set
Hungry Pig Mat & Plate Set, from My Sweet Muffin, $19.50, mysweetmuffin.com
Skip Hop Peyton Pig Lunchie Insulated Kids Lunch Bag
Skip Hop Peyton Pig Lunchie Insulated Kids Lunch Bag, $15, skiphop.com
Pottery Barn Kids Pink Piglet Plush Nursery Rocker
Pottery Barn Kids Pink Piglet Plush Nursery Rocker, $111, potterybarnkids.com
RH Baby & Child Animal Silhouette Metallic Foil Art - Pig
RH Baby & Child Animal Silhouette Metallic Foil Art – Pig, $69, rhbabyandchild.com
Ouistitine Piggy Hand Puppet
Ouistitine Piggy Hand Puppet, from Norman & Jules, $30, normanandjules.com