Getty Images

10 Best Holiday Gifts for New Moms 2022

A new mom can be tired, happy, exhilarated and maybe even blah. Because new motherhood is a new or revisited world where emotions are high, and things like time and sleep are romanticized and tucked away into a chapter marked before.

A gift for a new mom can be small or very much needed item. These 10 gifts are just that. Well-thought-out gifts curated by moms for moms.

A gentle set of essential products that will soothe the nursing mom, moisturize her hands, and, our favorite, a Belly Oil that smoothes the belly and helps restores the skin that we won’t tell anyone if you use it all over! Tubby Todd, $56, tubbytodd.com.

A Pretty thing is always a good idea. This pouch manufactured in the South of France by Olivades will hold the new mom in your life’s most essential pieces. Measuring 10 “x 6.5” x 3”, there is ample room for creams and toiletries, making for a perfect travel bag. $58, flotsamandfork.com.

Psst…check out The Best Toys for Babies 0-18 months 2022: Hot Holiday Toys for Babies

There is a reason we gift new moms beauty items and this is because luxurious candles and Eau de Parfum in orange and blossom scents do a tired mom good.

This scented gift set includes a travel spray, a scented candle, and a moisturizing and lightly scented Orange Blossom & Iris hand sanitizer. $120, arquiste.com.

Do mom a solid, skip the tight bras, and gift this roomy, vintage-inspired cotton, pretty flannel gown so she can be comfortable. Buttons can be unbuttoned if nursing. $82.00, eileenwest.com.

Whether you throw these on occasionally or wear them every day, a well-made legging is perfect for the new parent. These Wear One’s At Routine Legging can be paired with just about everything and are lightweight enough to be the ideal 24/7 piece for mom. $139, wearonesat.com

Moms deserve the best, and this boar bristle hairbrush from the iconic family-owned Bürstenhaus Redecker has produced these well-made brushes since 1935, making for a thoughtful item for the new mom in your life to add to her vanity table. $22, flotsamandfork.com.

Vionic Caressa Slipper

If you’re sensing a theme here, you are correct, as moms, especially new ones, want to be comfy. These faux-shearling -plush inside cozy slides are durable enough to go out for a stroll or an excursion to the store. This doesn’t mean style has to be compromised; with this Vionic slide, it certainly won’t be. $90, Vionic.com.

There is a lot of sitting and cozying (that word again!) up in the early days of parenthood. This peachy pink, fresh mint, and warm gold tones blanket are designed in the Bay Area and hand woven in Mexico by skilled artisans. It has leather straps to carry when hitting the park, beach and kid meet-ups and can easily be machine washed. $88, raredevice.com.

Give this custom blend of plant-based oil to all the moms on your gift list or decorate it as a little gift box topper for all will love this Hume nutrient-rich oil. We adore it for adding moisture and quick drying and fast absorbing, something a new mom will appreciate. $25, humesupernatural.com.

We would be remiss if we did not feature a breast pump in our new moms’ guide. We care tremendously about what we recommend regarding gear, so we had a new mom test the pump for six months. Our tester loved the Medela NEW Swing Maxi™ Double Electric Breast Pump and found it super efficient , compact and was the only one she used as she loved it that much. What we love about this pump is that it isn’t burdensome for the mom; it comes with a USB charger can pump while on the go, making for a thoughtful gift for a new mom. $268, target.com.