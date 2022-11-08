The Best Toys for Babies 0-18 months 2022: Hot Holiday Toys for Babies

Gifting your littlest one depends on their age. Babies six months and younger typically gravitate more towards plushy toys. As they get older -toys that promote gross motor skills make for unique and special toys for our littlest adventurers.

Choose from some of our favorites of the hottest toys of the season for everyone on your list to bring holiday magic to homes all around New York.

It is oh so sweet to discover textures and sounds with the Melissa and Doug Pineapple Soft Stacker, a happy-faced, 5-piece multi-textured pineapple toy that will stimulate the senses of babies. Kids will love the different textures and sounds as they grasp, squeeze, shake, and stack this precious pineapple and parents will love that the stacker is an engaging way to help infants develop important sensory, fine motor, and problem-solving skills. 6+ months; $22.99

Move and groove with the Fischer-Price DJ Bouncin’ Beats, an adorable, interactive dance partner that kids will love watch bouncing to life with colorful lights, motorized spring action, and 75+ songs, sounds, and phrases that teach the alphabet, counting, colors, and more. Parents will love that it has 3 Smart Stages and lots of exciting bouncing action for their little loved one. Everyone will love that you can press the red button to record a phrase that DJ Bouncin’ Beats will remix into a song! 9 Months+; $30.99

The pup-tastic, letter learning LeapFrog® Wooden AlphaPup makes learning fun! Kids will love to sit and explore the alphabet buttons that teach letters and letter sounds and play songs; stroke the soft fabric doggy ears; and push or pull the puppy along to hear the alphabet song and see it light up. Parents will love that moving helps learning, and this cute pup brings the two together with music and playful sounds that reward little walkers. They will also love that it is made with 100% FSC-certified wood that comes from well-managed forests. Age 1+; $22.49

Turn gaming time into learning time with the VTECH Level Up Gaming Chair. Kids will love this preschool game station complete with a swivel chair, joystick, pretend headphones, and Wi-Fi-free tablet for innovative, imaginary play. Parents will love that with four modes of play and two difficulty levels, the interactive gaming tablet teaches letters, numbers, animals and music with gaming sound effects. Plus, the portable tablet easily detaches from the tray, which kids can use for snacks, drawing or story time. 18 months+; $33.74

GUND Baby Fox in a Box is an interactive and cuddly plush that is the sweetest spin on the traditional jack in the box. Kids will love that Fox in a Box has two play modes: Song and Play. In Play mode, baby can tap anywhere on the box to coax the Fox out of the box and play interactive games such as peek-a-boo. In Song mode, Fox gradually emerges and sings a fun song for baby. Parents will love the animated plush and loveable, learning fun. Age 12 months+; $36.58

Hot Wheels® Racing Loops Tower by Little People brings big Hot Wheels excitement to tiny toddler playtime. It comes with two 360-degree Hot Wheels racing loops, a double spiral racetrack, and a ring of “fire” stunt. Kids will love the easy-lift ramp that sends cars zooming down and around the tracks for cool racing and stunt action, and the 50+ sounds and musical tunes that play as they launch their Wheelies cars. Parents will love that it comes with two cars, includes a car “wash,” gas station, and mechanic stops for endless pretend play. Ages 18+ months $31.99

My Plush Hess Truck is back and more huggable than ever! Kids will love this soft, train plush that is just right tiny hands and big hugs. They will squeal with delight for the squeeze-activated flashing LED lights and two songs that play: “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” and “Coming ‘Round the Mountain.” Parents will love that there’s a night light feature with auto-shutoff for bedtime and a ‘Silent Mode’ setting for lights-only activation. Ages 0+; $34

Get ready for the trip of a lifetime with the Cocomelon Ultimate Learning Adventure Bus. Toddlers will love educational adventures with JJ through two modes of play: music and learning. Sing along to favorite nursery rhymes in music mode, and explore numbers, colors, letters and phonics in Learning Mode. Parents will love that parents will love the 300+ phrases to help them with letters and numbers and that the handle on the roof pushes the bus along but also doubles as a walker. Ages 18 months+; $51.99

All Aboard! It’s time to hop on the Little Tikes® Cozy Train Scoot for a memorable railroad ride and driving experience. Parents will love that this ride on can be used as a push walker or scoot that aids in the development of a child’s motor skills. Kids will love the working bell, dashboard and under seat storage and that they can drive or ride the train. Everyone will love that it is designed to be used indoors and outdoors, with or without the track for tons of train time fun. Age 1+; $64.79