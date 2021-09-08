11 Best Back-to-School Snacks!

The new school year is almost in full swing and we are finally starting to feel like we have everything that the kids need to start off a great year. Aside from packing your kids a healthy and nutritious lunch, it is as important to make sure they have snacks that will keep them full and energized throughout the day. Whether you’re looking for snacks that you can buy or ones that you can make, we have a list of healthy and nutritious snacks that are perfect for back-to-school!

Fruit roll ups are always a popular snack, and now you can make a healthier version at home! The only ingredients you need are strawberries and lemon juice and your family is ready to go! Start off by pureeing the strawberries in a blender until it is smooth. You then will put the mixture into a saucepan and let it thicken while also adding the lemon juice. Once that is all set, spread it on a baking sheet and bake it in the oven. You also have the option of adding sugar into the recipe to add a little more sweetness.

S’mores are always a fun and tasty snack to have in the summer and now there is a way to bring it to school! S’mores Rice Krispies Treats are great because they aren’t as messy as classic s’mores and you don’t have to worry about baking them, which means you can enjoy them right away. Parents will love this snack because it is an easy snack to make that your kids will love having in their lunchbox.

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but sometimes it can be boring to eat the same old kinds of apples. Spice it up a little bit by making some delicious cinnamon sugar apple slices. Grab some of your favorite apples, cinnamon and some sugar and you can easily make these snacks that are perfect for the fall season.

Make eating fruit fun by making your own fruit kabobs! Each kabob can be made with different fruits, making it a great snack for all of your kids. If you are looking to make them even more delicious, you can add vanilla yogurt in a bowl and top with sprinkles on the side to make a sweet yogurt dip!

For all of the cheese lovers out there, this snack is perfect for you! All you need is 4 ingredients and you are able to create your own version of a beloved childhood cracker. These Homemade Cheese Crackers that can be made in under 30 minutes and you can customize it by cutting them into shapes.

Dried fruits and berries are a great treat to pack away for an after school snack. Miski Dried Fruit Snacks are a top choice for parents because they are made free of preservatives and are grown organically. Pick through a variety of dried fruits and order them in bulk so you can have them whenever your kids want an extra healthy snack.

Keep your kids fueled all day by packing them some Mary’s Gone Crackers! These are perfect for kids who have dietary restrictions because they are gluten free and are non-GMO. Not only are these allergen-friendly snacks, but they are made with whole grains that are rich in plant-based proteins. Try all 14 of their awesome flavors for a perfect back-to-school snack!

These jams are made with 33% less sugar and are the perfect spreads to put on your kids favorite crackers or breads. With a bunch of flavors to choose from, all of the jams are made from fruit that is sourced from fair-trade and environmentally responsible suppliers around the world. There are so many health benefits to this spread, making it a must need product to pack.

These protein packed bars are perfect for a quick snack. All of the snack bars are made with 4 core ingredients (dates, whole grain oats, egg whites and coconut oil) and are flavored with ingredients such as strawberries and chocolate.

Parents are constantly worrying about what their kids are going to eat throughout the day, but nobody seems to be thinking about what parents need for food! Well Stonyfield has got parents covered with their new breakboxes. These breakboxes are packed with delicious snacks, coupons and other fun goodies that parents will love!

These fruit snacks are on a whole new level! Welch’s Juicefuls are gluten free, non-GMO and are made without preservatives. These juice-filled snacks are a perfect way to bring some fruitiness that you might need from an afternoon snack!