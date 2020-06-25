6 Kid-Friendly Summer Smoothie Recipes Your Family Will Love
There’s no shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables to enjoy during the summer. If you’re wondering what to do with all of the produce you picked up on your last run to a local GrowNYC Greenmarket, try these six kid-friendly summer smoothie recipes. Whether your family loves bananas or citrus fruits, peanut butter or berries, there’s a recipe for everyone.
All recipes can be made with dairy or non-dairy milk!
Psst… check out Healthy Summer Snacks for Kids for more fun and easy recipes.
Downtown Blueberry Delight
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh blueberries
1 frozen banana
2 heaping tablespoons almond or cashew butter
1 cup milk
Sunshine in Central Park
Ingredients:
1/2 cup plain or vanilla greek yogurt
1/2 cup ice cubes
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
1 teaspoon fresh grated lemon zest
a pinch of ground turmeric
optional whipped cream
Peanut Butter Banana Breakfast
Ingredients:
1 large frozen banana
2 tablespoons peanut butter
1-2 teaspoons cocoa powder
3/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
optional ice cubes to increase thickness
Cherry Vanilla Swirl
Ingredients:
1/2 cup frozen cherries
1 frozen banana
1 cup yogurt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup milk
Brooklyn Berry Blast
Ingredients:
1/2 cup spinach
1/4 cup frozen blueberries
1/4 cup frozen raspberries
1/2 a banana
1/4 cup milk
1 tablespoon old-fashioned oats
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla
Watermelon Lime Wake-Up
Ingredients:
4 cups watermelon
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon fresh lime zest
1/4 cup sparkling water
fresh mint leaves
optional small handful of blueberries