6 Kid-Friendly Summer Smoothie Recipes Your Family Will Love

There’s no shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables to enjoy during the summer. If you’re wondering what to do with all of the produce you picked up on your last run to a local GrowNYC Greenmarket, try these six kid-friendly summer smoothie recipes. Whether your family loves bananas or citrus fruits, peanut butter or berries, there’s a recipe for everyone.

All recipes can be made with dairy or non-dairy milk!

Downtown Blueberry Delight

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 frozen banana

2 heaping tablespoons almond or cashew butter

1 cup milk

Sunshine in Central Park

Ingredients:

1/2 cup plain or vanilla greek yogurt

1/2 cup ice cubes

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

1 teaspoon fresh grated lemon zest

a pinch of ground turmeric

optional whipped cream

Peanut Butter Banana Breakfast

Ingredients:

1 large frozen banana

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1-2 teaspoons cocoa powder

3/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

optional ice cubes to increase thickness

Cherry Vanilla Swirl

Ingredients:

1/2 cup frozen cherries

1 frozen banana

1 cup yogurt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup milk

Brooklyn Berry Blast

Ingredients:

1/2 cup spinach

1/4 cup frozen blueberries

1/4 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 a banana

1/4 cup milk

1 tablespoon old-fashioned oats

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

Watermelon Lime Wake-Up

Ingredients:

4 cups watermelon

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon fresh lime zest

1/4 cup sparkling water

fresh mint leaves

optional small handful of blueberries