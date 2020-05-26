Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: May 29-31

Virtual Travel Experiences for Families

Travel virtually with Dolphin Quest to Dolphin Quest Bermuda, Dolphin Quest Hawaii, or Dolphin Quest Oahu, for your family and friends to interact live with dolphins and Marine Mammal Specialists. There is a free Dolphin Quest LIVE on their Facebook page daily for a fun and informative live interactive broadcast with Marine Mammal Specialists and dolphins. Families can also schedule private dolphin encounters via Zoom for an engaging, interactive visit with Marine Mammal Specialists and their favorite dolphins. Dolphin Quest provides a guided, personalized experience to meet and interact with the dolphins (they dance, leap, and more) from the safety of your home. Participation in the paid virtual program supports the continued professional care of the dolphins while Dolphin Quest’s onsite interactive programs are on pause.

You can make sweet memories at home with Hershey-themed virtual experiences, like takeout dining, recipes, and more by visiting One Sweet Minute: The Stay At Home Edition. There’s a delicious collection of virtual experiences that cover the destination of Hershey, PA, like trivia and coloring pages. Our favorite is to grab the family, take a seat, and get ready to ride front row on your favorite Hersheypark coasters! Take a ride on all 15 mild to wild coasters, including the new and thrilling Candymonium, and pick your favorite. It’s a sweet sensation!

Head to Africa with Wild Earth Kids by hopping in the back of a jeep for a virtual action safari. Kids of all ages will enjoy this free, live, and interactive safari experience as they join safariLIVE and tour some of the famed wildlife areas, interact with experts, and drive through the African wilderness. Lions and tigers and elephants, oh my!

