Fun Tie-Dye Crafts for Families to Try This Summer

It’s almost 70 degrees outside and the summer is just around the corner. With a new season on the horizon and summer-vibes starting soon, it’s time to dive into colorful tie-dye crafts that the whole family can do. So are you ready for some vibrance this season? Here are some super fun tie-dye crafts and techniques to make with your kids.

Tie-Dye Crafts for Families

Get creative with the colors and design with tie-dye face masks. This craft activity is a fun experience, especially for the kiddos out there who are interested in fashion.





This is an easy and fun t-shirt project — perfect if your children are eager to try their skills at tie-dying. You need a white shirt, some clips to make the design and a few Sharpie markers. Families can use as many colors as they want and make any tie-dye design possible, which is what makes this t-shirt so great. Plus, you can use any drawing materials you have to make colorful and unique patterns. There are no rules to follow with regards to design and tie-dying, so use your creativity and make a shirt that is perfect for summer.





Imagine wearing this cool colorful jumpsuit this summer! You just need an old jumpsuit or pants that don’t necessarily have to be white. When you finish with the coloring, you can add embellishments to really make them stand out. There is no specific design technique to these but the result is gorgeous. Use bold colors to create a stand-out design!





Another great tie-dye project families may enjoy is to create a lovely wave design on a t-shirt or socks with all your favorite colors. This is a creative activity where your kids can learn about style and rock their creations. You can do several of these with different colors and create vibrant clothes out of old and boring socks — just add some imagination and creativity.





And since you can’t just tie dye your socks, it’s important to know how to turn plain white sneakers into a piece of art.





If you are out of white cloths to paint, don’t worry! There are so many fun tie-dye projects your kids will enjoy and it will allow them to get creative. Butterflies out of baby wipes or handmade bookmarks, it’s your choice where to begin!

Just have fun and enjoy these summer tie-dye crafts with your family!