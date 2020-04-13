Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend: April 17-19

Your Quarantine New York Kids Weekend
Go on a Virtual Tour
Keep your children busy! CMA offers you contemporary exhibitions, classes, and How-To Videos with step-by-step instructions to create your own art projects and enjoy with the whole family.
Current exhibitions include the history of Brooklyn, Chinese art, Dutch architecture, and the history of the Brooklyn Museum.
An integral part of the Smithsonian Institution, Cooper Hewitt Museum provides you with free digital access to classical craft from the 18th century, a rich catalog of bourgeois embroideries, and paintings capturing the spirit of this previous era.
Tortilla Soup
It’s all about the toppings, really. None of which (except those tortilla strips) need to be cooked. Makes four servings. Feel free to substitute store-bought chips for the homemade ones.
- 1 small onion, diced (a little more than 1/3 cup)
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 jalapeno, seeds and pith mostly removed, minced (or a few shakes of chile flakes)
- 1 garlic clove, halved
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 2 large uncooked salted and peppered chicken breasts (or rotisserie chicken or any kind of cooked chicken)
- 5 cups chicken broth, preferably homemade
- 3 flour tortillas, cut into 1/2-inch, wide-ish strips
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 lime, quartered
Any or all of the following toppings: Sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, sour cream, shredded sharp cheddar, chopped scallions.
In a medium-large soup pot, over medium heat, cook onions, salt, pepper, jalapeño, and garlic in olive oil until onions are slightly wilted, about 3 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, so it coats everything and let sizzle for a minute or so.
If using uncooked chicken breasts, add them to the pot, along with the chicken broth. If using rotisserie chicken or already cooked chicken, just add broth. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer about 12 minutes, until chicken is cooked through. If you are not cooking your own chicken, you only have to simmer for a few minutes, until the broth is warmed through.
Meanwhile, add vegetable oil to a heavy skillet (preferably cast iron) and turn heat to medium-high. Fry strips in batches until golden and crispy, about 30 seconds a side. Remove to a paper-towel-lined plate. (Suggestion: Cover them with paper towels, too, so they are not visible, or else you run the risk of passers-by, not naming any names, stealthily pilfering them, leaving you to wonder why you never seem to have enough no matter how long you stand there frying the dumb things.)
Remove chicken, shred with two forks and add back to the pot. (If it’s not entirely cooked through, let it simmer another few minutes.) If using rotisserie chicken, add to pot now. Fish out the garlic halves.
Add all toppings, including tortilla strips, to a platter or cutting board and place on your table. Ladle soup in bowls, squeeze the juice from one lime quarter into each serving and have everyone customize his or her own bowl.
Harry Potter at Home
There is good news for all Harry Potter fans and parents who need some magic to keep children entertained! J.K. Rowling recently launched “Harry Potter at Home,” a free hub for magical craft videos, fun articles, quizzes, puzzles, and much more. J.K. Rowling offers you the ultimate Harry Potter experience: “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic,” Rowling wrote on Twitter.
Start a New Book
The Day the Crayons Quit, written by Drew Daywalt, illustrated by Oliver Jeffers
Young Duncan wants to color, but when he opens his box of crayons, he finds only letters, all saying the same thing: His crayons have had enough! They quit! Beige Crayon is tired of playing second fiddle to Brown Crayon. Black wants to be used for more than just outlining. Blue needs a break from coloring all those bodies of water. What can Duncan possibly do to appease all of the crayons and get them back to doing what they do best? Kids will be imagining their own humorous conversations with crayons as they read all about Duncan’s. Handpicked by Amazon kids’ books editor, Seira Wilson, for Prime Book Box — a children’s subscription that inspires a love of reading, we couldn’t recommend this read more! Kindergarten to 3rd grade, $16.19
Kindness Starts With You, by Jacquelyn Stagg
Teach your kids all about the importance of kindness with this bestselling children’s book. Follow Maddy through her day at school. From taking turns on the swing to including everyone in the game, this storybook shows that no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever gone unnoticed! A lightbulb lesson of kindness is found on each page. Included in the book is a Kindness BINGO download and a Weekly Kindness Challenge to help encourage your child to say sorry, be polite, take turns, be a helping hand, include others, and show respect. Pre-K to 3rd grade, $10.79
The Magic Misfits: The Minor Third by Neil Harris
The third book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Magic Misfits series is finally here and we couldn’t be more excited! When a famous ventriloquist arrives in town, the Misfits know he (and his creepy dummy) are up to no good. With their mentor, Mr. Vernon, suddenly called away, can they come together to stop another member of the villainous Emerald Ring? It’s time for Theo to make a choice about where — and with whom — he belongs. Your kids will learn about adventure, friendship, and of course, magic. Grades 3rd to 7th, $16.99
Learn at Home
2Simple
This is a great resource to set a list of work you would like your child to work on. From the classic subjects like art, math, spelling, and grammar to the cool creative stuff like coding, publishing, and animation, This site has a vast resource of e-books that can be paired with the appropriate activities.
3P Learning
3P Learning provides parents and schools with a package of online learning resources is designed for schools and families, covering mathematics, spelling, literacy, science. Children between ages 5 and 14 can find supportive learning activities, including structured lessons and fun games. You can claim your four weeks of free access to any of their online learning programs.
Accessibyte
Students learn remotely via typing tutors, arcade games, custom flash-cards, and tests. Accessibyte is offering a 45 day trial period during the COVID-19 crisis.
Stay Active with Indoor Exercises
At Karma Kids Yoga, teachers are dedicated to giving a variety of yoga tools to kids that they can use throughout their lives. They are encouraged to “play” yoga and learn about breath and body movement in an exciting way. Karma Kids Yoga is currently streaming classes on their Youtube channel and on Instagram.
Kids can practice yoga for free with these mindfulness classes that teach kids about finding calmness, quieting negativity, and more! Choose classes like Crisscross Yogasauce, Animal Yoga, and more!
This program allows parents and their kids to join in on the fun while getting a good workout in. Obé offers kid classes in dance and strength that are 10 minutes long and for ages 3-10. They even have fun videos where kids can rock out to Kidz Bop songs. Use code: ATHOME for access.
