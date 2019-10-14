Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 18-20

Open House New York Weekend

Organized by Open House New York, a nonprofit organization that advocates for an open and inclusive city, Open House New York Weekend allows you to visit and explore historical and culturally rich places in NYC. Discover extraordinary architecture across all five boroughs as many sites that are normally private open their doors to the public for this weekend. Locations include museums, monuments, schools, theaters, private residencies, studios, factories, workspaces and more. Many sites offer family-friendly programming, such as tours, crafts, and other activities! Be sure to check the site listing to see all of the family-friendly sites. October 18-20, free, additional cost for select tours, all-day event. Various locations citywide, ohny.org