Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: October 18-20

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Artisanal Sweet Treats Bazaar, Harvest Homecoming, and Chemistry Day
Nooma
Designed for babies and toddlers ages 0 to 2, Nooma immerses little ones and their caretakers into a world of music, storytelling, and play. Performers in this vocal circus invite young audience members along in co-creating their story. There will also be a colorful parachute to articulate breathing patterns and encourage play. October 14-18, free, admission is first come, first serve for the first 40 babies and their caregivers, two shows at 10 am and 11:30 am. Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing, 881 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10019, carnegiehall.org
Artisanal Sweet Treats Bazaar
In honor of National Dessert Month, Grand Bazaar is celebrating with a huge spread of delicious desserts from NYC’s best artisanal sweet-makers! Enjoy experimental donuts, handmade macaroons, creatively flavored peanut-butter cups, small-batch fudge, freshly baked cookies and cupcakes, and delectable truffles and chocolates. All of Grand Bazaar NYC’s profits go to four local public schools, helping over 2,000 children. Dessert for breakfast, lunch, and dinner? Yes, please! October 20, dessert costs vary, 10 am-5:30 pm. Grand Bazaar NYC, 100 West 77th St., New York, NY 10024, grandbazaarnyc.org
Pumpkin Painting: Brooklyn
Get crafty and creative this fall with pumpkin painting! GreenThumb will provide the pumpkins and paint, while supplies last, so all you need to bring is your imagination and autumn excitement. But feel free to bring any other supplies to decorate your pumpkin further. Pumpkin decorating is a wonderful opportunity for some quality family time, so bring your whole family for the workshop! October 19, free, 11 am-1 pm. Berry St. Garden, 303 Berry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249, nycgovparks.org
Storytime With Marisabina Russo and Hannah Stark
Don’t miss out on this double storytime reading with Marisabina, author of The Bunnies Are Not in Their Beds, and Hannah Stark, author of Trucker and Train. Russo is an award-winning children’s book author and illustrator, and Stark has been teaching elementary school in NYC public schools for 15 years. Trucker and Train is Stark’s debut book. The iconic, mother-daughter duo will read their stories to little ones! October 19, free, 11 am-12 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net
Harvest Homecoming
The ultimate array of fall festivities are ready for your family at Harvest Homecoming! There will be hayrides, lawn games, hard and soft cider tastings and demonstrations, Brussels sprout bowling, and a farmer’s market with heritage apples from local orchards. Kids are invited to debut their Halloween costumes in a children’s parade through the Garden. October 20, ticket costs vary, 11 am-5 pm. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11225, bbg.org
Music of the Beatles for Kids
The Rock and Roll Playhouse offers family concerts that encourage little ones to imagine, play, sing, and dance through interactive performances. In Music of The Beatles for Kids, families get to listen to music from The Beatles, performed by The Rock and Roll Playhouse band, and play games, create stories, and moove & groove to the beat! October 20, $12, doors open at 11 am, show starts at 12 pm. Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249, therockandrollplayhouse.com
Chemistry Day
Celebrate chemistry at this fun-filled day of science! Local college students and volunteers from local industries will be showcasing chemistry principles using demonstrations. There will be plenty of hands-on activities, recommended for ages 4 and older. Whether your little ones love science or have had much exposure to it in school yet, Chemistry Day will surely capture their interest with exciting learning opportunities. October 21, free with admission, 11 am-4 pm. 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org
Scavengers & Decomposers Weekend
Learn all about decomposition at Wave Hill with your family! Explore the forest floor, handle real-life scavengers and decomposers, reassemble a skeleton in The Boneyard, and get lots of information about composting. The Family Art Project for the weekend is The Walking Snag, in which your little ones get to make wearable art and walk in the parade of decomposer crafts! October 19-20, $12 adults, $8 students and seniors, $6 kids ages 6-18, free for kids ages 5 and under, activities 10 am-4 pm, gardens open 9 am-5:30 pm. Wave Hill Public Gardens, 675 West 252nd St., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
Open House New York Weekend
Organized by Open House New York, a nonprofit organization that advocates for an open and inclusive city, Open House New York Weekend allows you to visit and explore historical and culturally rich places in NYC. Discover extraordinary architecture across all five boroughs as many sites that are normally private open their doors to the public for this weekend. Locations include museums, monuments, schools, theaters, private residencies, studios, factories, workspaces and more. Many sites offer family-friendly programming, such as tours, crafts, and other activities! Be sure to check the site listing to see all of the family-friendly sites. October 18-20, free, additional cost for select tours, all-day event. Various locations citywide, ohny.org
Halloween Howl & Healthy Hound Fair
Why should your furry friend have to miss out on the Halloween festivities? Dress your dog up in a Halloween costume, and make your way over to Carl Schurz Park for the annual dog costume event. Watch over 200 pups take the runway and show off their spectacular costume for the judges. Whether you have a dog or not, this is a must-see event! October 20, free, 12-3 pm. Basketball & Hockey Court and John Finley Walk in Carl Schurz Park, East 86th Street and East End Avenue, New York, NY 10028, carlschurzparknyc.org