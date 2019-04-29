Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 3-5

Sea Train: Subway Reef Photos

When one life ends a new one begins, or so people have said. However, for New York City Subway Cars this statement could not be truer. The New York Transit Museum’s latest exhibition showcases the photographs of subway cars turned into coral reefs. These useful cars, after running along the iron rails trailing below New York City’s streets now take on a new life below sea’s surface. Come see these repurposed symbols of industry beginning anew and what that looks like this spring. Prices vary, through June 16, New York Transit Museum Schermerhorn St & Boerum Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11201, nytransitmuseum.org