Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: May 3-5
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of May 3-5, 2019 l New York Family
Holi Hooray, Inventgenuity Festival, & BAM Kids Film Fest
Palate and Pallete
Cook and craft with Fresh Made NYC. Your little chef or petit artist can put their palate and palette to the test. Learning to cook healthy foods and create fun craft-projects, tots can explore in and outside the lines through these interactive classes and acquire new skills. Drop in: $42, Semester: $350; 10:30 – 11:30 am; through June 21. Freshmade NYC 636 Broadway, New York, NY 10012, freshmadenyc.com
Arts, Culture & Fun: Tot Program
Your child can become an artist with some help from award-winning animator and published illustrator, Max Cohen! In this interactive program for Tots, Cohen will put the kids’ team skills and creativity to the test. Throwing the kids together to collaborate and create, Cohen will teach them how to create something from almost nothing! Free, 10 – 11:30 am, May 3. Tony Dapolito Recreation Center 1 Clarkson St, New York, NY 10014, nycgov.org
Sea Train: Subway Reef Photos
When one life ends a new one begins, or so people have said. However, for New York City Subway Cars this statement could not be truer. The New York Transit Museum’s latest exhibition showcases the photographs of subway cars turned into coral reefs. These useful cars, after running along the iron rails trailing below New York City’s streets now take on a new life below sea’s surface. Come see these repurposed symbols of industry beginning anew and what that looks like this spring. Prices vary, through June 16, New York Transit Museum Schermerhorn St & Boerum Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11201, nytransitmuseum.org
Make a Scented Sachet
Come learn about the importance of scents at King Manor Museum. With Hands on History, gain the historical role scents played in everyday life in the 18th and 19th centuries and discover which scents were popular among both women and men. Learn how to make a scented sachet, how to put it together and pick your own favored scent with Hands on History at the Kings Manor Museum! Free, 1 – 4 pm, May 4. King Manor Museum 150-03 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432, kingmanor.com
Holi Hooray
Temperatures are rising. Flowers are blooming. Spring is springing! It’s time to ring in the new season with the Brooklyn Children’s Museum’s Holi Hooray Festival. Celebrate spring with family and friends with colored powder, dancing, food, and much more! Ticket prices vary, 11 am, May 4. Brooklyn Children’s Museum 145 Brooklyn Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213, brooklynkids.org
Bronx Book Fair 2019: In Celebration of Our Children and Ourselves
The Bronx Book Fair is the premier literary event of the borough! The fair showcases everything from writing workshops to keynote speeches. Designed for young adults, parents, and children alike, the fair’s special programs make sure that everyone will have a blast! Come mix with authors and book vendors and even bring home a few paperback souvenirs. Free, 11 am – 7 pm, May 4. Bronx Library Center 310 E Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10458, bronxbookfair.com
Inventgenuity Festival 2019: Flip NYC
Do your kids enjoy activities? Do they like art? Then, the Inventgenuity Festival may be perfect for them! Here, your children can help create two of the world’s largest solar-powered mechanical flip books. Projected to be installed in DUMBO Brooklyn this summer, your kids will get to help create an attraction that will touch the lives of locals and tourists alike. Free, 11 am – 4 pm, May 5. Dock Street School 19 Dock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201, beamcenter.org
Best of BAM Kids Film Fest: Glimpse
Ever wonder what a tree’s song would be if it could sing or what the melody of a violin would look like if it had a shape? Well, with responsive technology and projections you no longer have to. Experience live music! Dancing images! And, see sounds and objects in a different way with BAM Fisher! $16, May 4 – May 12, BAM Fisher 321 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217, bam.org
Madeline and the Bad Hat
Most have read about Madeline, the world’s beloved little Parisian girl. If not, they have seen the movies or heard of her tale. However now, in a musical adaptation for families, ArtPower is bringing that small little girl who lived in a house covered in vines to New York! With musical scores and amusing tales sure to entertain, join the Brooklyn Library for this charming show! Free, 1 – 2 pm, May 4. Central Library, Dweck Center Brooklyn Public Library, Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY, bklynlibrary.org
Spring Insect Day
Spring is here! Amidst those budding bulbs and green leaves live little bitty beings that we often overlook insects! Insects thrive among the flora and at Wave Hill’s Spring Insect Day your kids can focus their curiosity on how these phenomenal creatures play a role in our ecosystem. This spring, kids can explore the nature of insects outside and through insect-inspired art projects. Prices vary, 10 am – 2 pm, May 4. Wave Hill 649 W 249th St, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org