Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 21-23
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of June 21-23, 2019 l New York Family
Summer solstice festivities at NYBG, a “school’s out” block party, & “The Little Mermaid” performed live
Animal Animations: Art Colony Summer Camp
If your child loves animals and has an interest in filmmaking, then this camp is for them! The class will involve clay, fabric, wire, and paper to create animals and bring them to life using iStopmotion software. Ages 7 to 12. $700 per week, 9 am – 5 pm, Daily, June 17 – June 21. Govenors Island Governors Island, New York, NY 11231, cmany.org
Fab Fridays Kids’ Concerts
You’ve got a standing playdate in the park with magical and musical mornings. Bring the kids to energetic performances just for them that are educational, interactive, and fun. They will be sure to have a rocking time with new friends and fun music. Performance schedule: The Good Ms. Padgett (June 7), Anza’s Spanish Sing-Along/Busy Bodies Brooklyn (June 21). Free, 10 am – 11 am, June 7, June 21. Crispus Attucks Playground, 1030 Fulton St., Brooklyn, New York, NY 11238, fabfulton.org
Palate and Palette
Cook and craft with Freshmade NYC. Your little chef or petit artist can put their palate and palette to the test. Learning to cook healthy foods and create fun craft-projects, tots can explore in and outside the lines through these interactive classes and acquire new skills. Drop in: $42, Semester: $350, 10:30 am – 11:30 am, Fridays, through June 21. Freshmade NYC, 636 Broadway, New York, NY 10012, freshmadenyc.com
School’s Out for Summer Block Party
Celebrate the beginning of summer break with DJ music, storytelling, face-painting, gardening, boom drummers, and more. Plus Latin freestyle hip hop artist Judy Torres. Free, 2:30 pm – 6 pm, June 21. Casita Maria Center for Arts & Education, 928 Simpson Street, Bronx, New York, NY 10459, eventbrite.com
Operation Slumber
The Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum is hosting an overnight slumber party for all the adventurers in your family! Giving guests exclusive access to the ship, Space Shuttle Pavilion, planetarium shows, unlimited simulator rides, and more, you and your family’s wanderlust will be satisfied. Board the Intrepid and sleep among the stars! Food, Youth T-shirts, and a 60-day return pass to the museum is included. Group price: $99 per person, Individual price: $130, Feb. 23, March 8, March 16, March 22, April 6, April 12, May 18, June 1, June 22. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street & 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org
Family Arts Projects at Wave Hill
Explore the gardens and make nature-inspired creations. These artist-led, hands-on workshops teach a range of techniques and use natural materials, introducing families to traditional and contemporary art-making from around the world. Free, 10 am – 1 pm, Saturdays and Sundays, through June 30. Wave Hill, 649 W. 249th St., Bronx, New York, NY 10471, wavehill.org
Summer Solstice Weekend
Celebrate the official start of summer with a range of family-friendly programming at the New York Botanical Garden. Parents and kids can help plant, tend and harvest plants in the garden and even pot up a sunflower seed to take home and grow yourselves.When you’re done gardening, see the fruits of your labor come together to make delicious dishes as local chefs hold culinary demonstrations with ingredients fresh from the garden. There are also fun crafts for the kids; they can decorate harvest bags and even get their faces painted. You can also bring the kids along to tour the Edible Academy’s gardens, or even bring them to early-morning yoga if they’re early risers. Throughout the weekend, local musicians will also be performing, so get ready to dance! All of the programming in the Summer Solstice Weekend is included in the price of an All-Garden Pass ticket. Free, 10 am – 6 pm, Daily, June 22 – June 23. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, New York, NY 10458, nybg.org
The Little Mermaid
Come watch The Little Mermaid at Galli Theater. We all know the classic Disney story of The Little Mermaid: a mermaid longs to see the world outside of the water, and she falls in love with a prince on the land. See this story come to life on stage at the U.S. premiere of the show! $15 Children, $20 Adults, 2 pm, June 22, June 23, June 29, June 30, July 6, July 7. Galli Theater, 151 W. 26th St, New York, NY 10001, gallitheaternyc.com
Flight Of The Butterflies 3D
Did you know that the monarch butterfly weighs less than a penny and makes one of the longest migrations across earth! Those were just a couple of incredible facts about monarch butterflies. Discover more about these incredible creature by following their journey through award winning cinematography and see how amazing they are. Free, Daily, through June 30. Hall Of Science, 47-01 111th St., Corona, Queens, New York, NY 11368, nysci.org
E. V. Day: Breaking the Glass Ceiling
This is the final show in a three-part exhibition cycle for the Children’s Museum of the Arts 30th Anniversary CIVICKIDS: Make Art. Make A Difference campaign. The purpose of this exhibition is to provide children with confidence, courage, and a platform for their voice to be heard. $13 General Admission, Daily, through Oct. 27. Children’s Museum of the Arts, 216 W. 83rd St., New York, NY 10024, cmany.org