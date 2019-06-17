Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 21-23

Summer Solstice Weekend

Celebrate the official start of summer with a range of family-friendly programming at the New York Botanical Garden. Parents and kids can help plant, tend and harvest plants in the garden and even pot up a sunflower seed to take home and grow yourselves.When you’re done gardening, see the fruits of your labor come together to make delicious dishes as local chefs hold culinary demonstrations with ingredients fresh from the garden. There are also fun crafts for the kids; they can decorate harvest bags and even get their faces painted. You can also bring the kids along to tour the Edible Academy’s gardens, or even bring them to early-morning yoga if they’re early risers. Throughout the weekend, local musicians will also be performing, so get ready to dance! All of the programming in the Summer Solstice Weekend is included in the price of an All-Garden Pass ticket. Free, 10 am – 6 pm, Daily, June 22 – June 23. New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, New York, NY 10458, nybg.org