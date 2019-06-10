Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 14-16
14th Annual NYC Kidsfest, Sleepover at the AMNH, & Father’s Day Weekend at CMOM
Swim With Giants in 360
Are you ready to swim with some of the giants of the deep? Come to the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life daily for a special 360-video immersive experience. Put on a headset and get ready to virtually explore an underwater world with a blue whale, giant squid, manta rays, and other marine giants. It’s a deep sea adventure waiting for you and your family. Dive in, the water is virtual! Free for Members or with Museum Admission, 11 am – 4 pm, Daily, through Aug. 18. American Museum of Natural History 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, New York, NY 10024, amnh.org
A Night at the Museum Sleepover
A Night at the Museum! A unique experience for your kids, and a sleepover like no other. Journey through the hall of Human Origins. Trek through the Age of Dinosaurs and meet a T. rex. Camp in 3-D Backyard Wilderness. Relax beneath the 94-foot-long blue whale, next to African elephants or at the base of a striking volcanic formation and fall asleep in the darkened halls of one of the world’s most beloved museums. An adventure to remember! Space is limited and dates sell out quickly. For the latest availability information and to purchase tickets or gift certificates please call Central Reservations at 212-769-5200. $150 per person $140 members $130 groups of 15+, 6 pm – 9 am, June 14. American Museum of Natural History 79th St Transverse & Central Park West, amnh.org
Father’s Day Weekend at The Children’s Museum of Manhattan
Spend Father’s Day Weekend with special crafts and activities at The Children’s Museum of Manhattan. There will be storytelling, duct tape creations for Father’s Day presents, and portrait painting of dads. Come join the celebration! Free, 10 am – 5 pm, June 15 – June 16. Children’s Museum of Manhattan 216 W 83rd St, New York, NY 10024, cmom.org
Ready to Rise Summer Block Party
Bring your family to this summer block party for student performances, food, and games. There will be dance performances, theater, music groups, and demonstrations. Join the arts, performance, and educational institutions for a fun, summer day outside! Free, 12 – 5 pm, June 15. The Fort Greene Preparatory Academy 100 Clermont Avenue, Fort Greene, Brooklyn, fortgreeneprep.org
Hip Hop Family Day
If you and your family love hip hop beats, New York Music Month Concert Series presents a family day celebration featuring hip hop artists of Uptown Vinyl Supreme, Ana Garcia, DJ Perly, and Grandmaster Caz. Spend time listening to great music and with your little ones as you celebrate the musical rhythms of hip hop. Free, 1 – 3 pm, June 15. Poe Park Grand Concourse and Kingsbridge Road, nycgovparks.org
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of The Grateful Dead for Kids Father’s Day Celebration
Spend Father’s Day afternoon listening, dancing, and singing along to great music. The Rock and Roll Playhouse invites kids and their families to come to this special performance, so don’t miss out! Free, 1 pm, June 15. Industry City 220 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, therockandrollplayhouse.com
14th Annual NYC Kidsfest
Bring your family to NYC Kidsfest for a day of music, theater, dance, storytelling, and magic. The event features The Amazing Max, New York Arabic Orchestra, Uptown Dance Academy, Galli Theater, Stringtastic, Harlem School of the Arts, and many more acts. Engage in and support the arts at this festival! Free, 2 – 7 pm, June 15 – June 16. NYC KidsFest 61 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026, nyckidsfest.org
June 15: Morningside Park (110th Street and Manhattan Avenue)
June 16: Jackie Robinson Park (Bradhurst Avenue and West 148th Street)
Apollo 11: First Steps Edition
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with a screening of this 20-minute movie. The whole family will be amazed by the Apollo 11’s story, as the filmmakers reconstruct the vessel’s preparation, launch and return using never-before-seen footage. After the film, take your future astronauts to check out the museum’s Search for Life Beyond Earth exhibition. All ages. $6 adults, $5 children, students and senior citizens, plus museum admission; 3 pm; June 15 – Jan. 21. Hall Of Science 47-01 111th St, Corona, NY 11368, nysci.org
Everett Children’s Adventure Garden All-Day Exploration
Flowers are budding and there is a sweet scent in the air. Time to step outdoors and into the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden at the plant kingdom, New York Botanical Garden. This garden is perfect for children of all ages as they get to roam 12 acres of delightful greenery. No need to be restricted to just looking at this landscape—climb boulders, meander through Beth’s Maze, and see the cattails and lily pads at Habitat Hub. Get ready to immerse yourself in science and nature of this spectacular children’s garden—adventure awaits! Prices Vary, 10 am – 4:30 pm, Tuesdays – Sundays, through Dec. 31. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org
Bronx Zoo Dinosaur Safari
Go on a Safari back in time to the Mesozoic Era! Learn about the massive dinosaurs of the past and their relatives in the present. Get your hands dirty on a site digging for fossils, spend time with other animals, and maybe even encounter a roaring dinosaur! Ticket prices vary, 10 am – 5 pm, Daily, through Nov. 3. Bronx Zoo 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com