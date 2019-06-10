Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: June 14-16

Everett Children’s Adventure Garden All-Day Exploration

Flowers are budding and there is a sweet scent in the air. Time to step outdoors and into the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden at the plant kingdom, New York Botanical Garden. This garden is perfect for children of all ages as they get to roam 12 acres of delightful greenery. No need to be restricted to just looking at this landscape—climb boulders, meander through Beth’s Maze, and see the cattails and lily pads at Habitat Hub. Get ready to immerse yourself in science and nature of this spectacular children’s garden—adventure awaits! Prices Vary, 10 am – 4:30 pm, Tuesdays – Sundays, through Dec. 31. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org