Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 8-10

Whoo-hoo, summer is on! We have you covered with some summer fun for the entire family. So pack up the sunscreen -take a road trip, or stay close to the city, for we have swimming, mini-golf and even flying a kite plans for you this upcoming weekend!

Dip your toes in one of the many gorgeous lakes surrounding our city. Rember to pack a picnic, sunscreen and swim safety accessories and soak in the nature and beauty of a New York lake.

William Vale Mini Golf

Keep the kids busy and focus with a mini-golf round on the gorgeous William Vale Hotel grounds. Each round is $15 for an Adult, $10 for Children (under 12). The best part is no reservation is required.

Explore Saturdays and Sundays at the Urban Farm’s variety of crops, rice paddies, and fragrant herbs!

If you need some ideas on what to do on these summer weekends, dont fret; we have you covered! Our bucket list is filled with fun summer outings like flying a kite at Central Park #10, heading to Coney Island #19, visiting the iconic Flagship New York Public Library #25 and more!

Asphalt Green Sprinklers

Keep cool this summer and head to Litwin Field at Asphalt Green’s Upper East Side campus! Enjoy the *FREE* high-powered sprinklers and slip-and-slide at Litwin Field.

Time: 1 pm – 3 pm, July 9, 2022 and August 13, 2022 (these are the second Saturdays of each month).