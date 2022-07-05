New York Family New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: July 8-10

Getty Images

Whoo-hoo, summer is on! We have you covered with some summer fun for the entire family. So pack up the sunscreen -take a road trip, or stay close to the city, for we have swimming, mini-golf and even flying a kite plans for you this upcoming weekend!

11 Swimming Lakes Near NYC to Visit this Summer 2022!

New York Areas | Details

Dip your toes in one of the many gorgeous lakes surrounding our city. Rember to pack a picnic, sunscreen and swim safety accessories and soak in the nature and beauty of a New York lake. 

William Vale Mini Golf

Williamsburg, Brooklyn | Details

Keep the kids busy and focus with a mini-golf round on the gorgeous William Vale Hotel grounds. Each round is $15 for an Adult, $10 for Children (under 12). The best part is no reservation is required.

Farm Exploration Days 

Randall’s Island Park Alliance|Details

Explore Saturdays and Sundays at the Urban Farm’s variety of crops, rice paddies, and fragrant herbs! 

Check Off Some Summer Fun Bucket List

New York Areas | Details

If you need some ideas on what to do on these summer weekends, dont fret; we have you covered! Our bucket list is filled with fun summer outings like flying a kite at Central Park #10, heading to Coney Island #19, visiting the iconic Flagship New York Public Library #25 and more!

Asphalt Green Sprinklers

Upper East Side| Details

Keep cool this summer and head to Litwin Field at Asphalt Green’s Upper East Side campus! Enjoy the *FREE* high-powered sprinklers and slip-and-slide at Litwin Field. 

Time: 1 pm – 3 pm, July 9, 2022 and August 13, 2022 (these are the second Saturdays of each month).

About the Author

Courtney Ingalls

Courtney is the Digital Editor at New York Family. She was born and raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Hofstra University with a degree in Journalism. When she isn’t at her desk, you will find her reading historical fiction books, spending time with her family, or watching the TV show Friends.

