Where to Watch 4th of July Fireworks in New York City in 2020

Mayor de Blasio has announced that the beloved annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will go on this summer! In its 43rd year, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will celebrate “the strength of the American Spirit in New York City and across the country” with 28 colors and a host of new pyrotechnic effects.

The fireworks will shoot off from a number of barges throughout New York City waterways. You and your family can watch in-person along the river or from your home on NBC-TV’s 2-hour entertainment special, which will air from 8 – 10 pm on Saturday, July 4. It is also possible to stream NBC online. In previous years, the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks have started around 9:20 pm; it has not yet been announced what time the fireworks will begin this year.

Although the stars and hosts who will appear throughout the 2-hour entertainment broadcast are still unknown, Macy’s has announced that superstar John Legend is headlining this year’s fireworks score. The immensely-talented and viral sensation, Mayo Clinic surgeon Dr. Elvis, and popular singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will also be featured in musical programming that will salute our nation’s frontline workers. The Young People’s Chorus of NYC will be offering featured vocals for “America the Beautiful” and “Lean On Me.”

More details will continue to be released as the holiday nears.

