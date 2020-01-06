Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 10 – 12

Cartography – Midtown

The New Victory Theater uses multimedia theatrical techniques to explore complex issues of movement and migration. Hear the stories of young refugees and watch as young people set out into the unsure waters of their futures. The show tackles climate change, war, poverty, and the larger questions of where we have come from and where we are going. Recommended for ages 10 and up, this is a must-see production. January 10-19, tickets start at $17, various times. New Victory Theater. 209 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org