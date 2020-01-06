Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: January 10 – 12

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Intrepid Adventures, Wow in the World Pop Up Party, & Princess Particular
Bayside Historical Society 19th Annual Winter Art Show – Bayside
Foster an appreciation for art in your little ones at the Bayside Historical Society Winter Art Show. Now in its 19th year, the show features a broad collection of artwork by Queens-based artists. Browse a variety of artistic styles and mediums, including representational painting, abstract drawing, mixed media, and photography. January 12-26, $5, Thursday-Sunday 12-4 pm. 208 Totten Avenue, Fort Totten, Bayside, Queens, NY 11359, baysidehistorical.org
Gingerbread Lane House Giveaway – Corona
Arguably the best part of the iconic GingerBread Lane exhibit, the record-breaking display of gingerbread houses, is when it gets taken apart. That’s because the pieces are given away to museum visitors! Bring your family, and a box or bag, to the museum to take home a yummy piece of gingerbread. Gingerbread houses are first-come, first-served, so get there early to secure a delicious treat. January 12, free with museum admission, 2-5 pm, line starts at 1:30 pm. New York Hall of Science, 47-01 111th Street, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, nysci.org
Family Workshop: Present Bodies: Papermaking at Dieu Donné – Fort Greene
Bring your family for this artistic workshop that encourages creativity and teamwork! First, get inspired by the artwork on view, Present Bodies: Papermaking at Dieu Donné. Afterwards, families get to engage in hands-on activities directly related to the exhibition. Embrace your inner artist along with your little ones at this family workshop. January 11, free with RSVP, 11 am-2 pm. BRIC House, 647 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217, bricartsmedia.org
Frida Kahlo-Inspired Felt Crowns – Park Slope
Bring your imagination and creativity to this family art workshop. Little ones ages 3 and up are welcome to join in on making Frida Kahlo-inspired crowns. This is a great way to introduce your kids to art, learn more about Frida Kahlo, and take home a mini masterpiece! $40 for one parent and one child, 15% discount for second sibling, 10:30 am. January 12, Private Picasso’s Art Studio, Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com
Nature Walks With Bradley Klein: Winter Nature Walk II – Brooklyn Botanic Garden
While the gardens surely flourish in the spring and summer, there’s still magic to be found in the winter! Join naturalist Bradley Klein on a winter nature walk to learn about the survival strategies of plants and animals. Kids will love spotting the animals and hiking through the wintry gardens. Free with garden admission, 11 am-12 pm. January 12, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225, meet at Magnolia Plaza by building steps, bbg.org
Story Time: Erin McGill – Prospect-Lefferts Garden
Kids ages 3 to 8 are invited to a story time with Erin McGill. The author and illustrator will present her two latest children’s books, Matchy Matchy and I Do Not Like That Name. Little readers will also get to design their own mix and match paper doll or paper dog, in theme with McGill’s books! January 12, free, 11:30 am. Greenlight Bookstore, 632 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225, greenlightbookstore.com
Cartography – Midtown
The New Victory Theater uses multimedia theatrical techniques to explore complex issues of movement and migration. Hear the stories of young refugees and watch as young people set out into the unsure waters of their futures. The show tackles climate change, war, poverty, and the larger questions of where we have come from and where we are going. Recommended for ages 10 and up, this is a must-see production. January 10-19, tickets start at $17, various times. New Victory Theater. 209 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org
Wow in the World Pop Up Party – Midtown
Join Guy Raz, Mindy Thomas, and The Pop Ups for an interactive show that engages kids and parents through science, music, imagination, and wonder! Wow in the World is a podcast launched in 2017, making it the first show for kids in the National Public Radio’s 47-year history. Learn about the advances in scientific journals through humor and character-driven storytelling. You’ll surely leave the show thinking, “Wow!”. Tickets start at $25, 11 am and 2:30 pm. January 11, The Town Hall, 123 West 43rd St., New York, NY 10036, thetownhall.org
Intrepid Adventures: Star Stories – Hell’s Kitchen
The Intrepid welcomes little ones ages 5 to 12 and their families to this family adventure! Head inside the planetarium to learn about the myths from around the world that explain the stars in the sky. Explore the unknown and investigate potential places where there may be life in space. Conclude the afternoon by creating your own constellation and myth in a storytelling activity. January 11-12, Free with museum admission, 12-1 pm. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex, Pier 86, West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org