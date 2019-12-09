Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 13-15

St. Nicholas Church Cookie Walk – East Village

Browse 75 cookie varieties at the Annual St. Nicholas Cookie Walk! Take a stroll through the tables of over 70,000 cookies, baked by the Cookie Walk Team, and select your favorites to fill your box. Afterwards, kids can create their own sweets at the Little Elves Bakery & Workshop, meet Santa Claus, and sip hot chocolate. Cookie flavors include Macadamia Dreams, Lemon Ricotta, Rugelach, Hunka Hunka Chocolate, and so many more. December 14-15, two sizes of boxes: $20 and $35, photo booth with Santa $5, 11 am-4 pm on Dec. 14 and 12-3 pm on Dec. 15. 288 East 10th St., New York, NY 10009, stnicholascookiewalk.com