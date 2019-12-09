Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: December 13-15

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Jingle Ball, Brooklyn Nutcracker, and Origami Folding Session
Want to plan out all your events for December? Check out The Top Kid-Friendly December Events in Manhattan for 2019
-
Jingle Ball – Chelsea
This year’s Jingle Ball lineup is not one to be missed. The annual holiday pop celebration brings together multiple singers: Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, and more. If your little ones are not so little anymore and are fans of these pop icons, head to Jingle Ball this holiday season for live music, dancing, and holiday cheer. December 13, ticket prices vary per seat, 7 pm. Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001, iheart.com
-
St. Nicholas Church Cookie Walk – East Village
Browse 75 cookie varieties at the Annual St. Nicholas Cookie Walk! Take a stroll through the tables of over 70,000 cookies, baked by the Cookie Walk Team, and select your favorites to fill your box. Afterwards, kids can create their own sweets at the Little Elves Bakery & Workshop, meet Santa Claus, and sip hot chocolate. Cookie flavors include Macadamia Dreams, Lemon Ricotta, Rugelach, Hunka Hunka Chocolate, and so many more. December 14-15, two sizes of boxes: $20 and $35, photo booth with Santa $5, 11 am-4 pm on Dec. 14 and 12-3 pm on Dec. 15. 288 East 10th St., New York, NY 10009, stnicholascookiewalk.com
-
Origami Folding Fun Sessions – Upper West Side
In theme with the Origami Holiday Tree, the American Museum of Natural History hosts origami folding workshops for all ages. These special origami classes come in all levels and are taught by highly skilled teachers. We recommend the Family Fun: Holiday Models session for kids ages 5 and up. December 15, museum members $20 per class or $35 for two classes, non-Members $35 per class, morning classes 10:30 am-12:30 pm, afternoon classes 2:30-4:30 pm. 200 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024-5102, amnh.org
-
Winter Family Fair – Murray Hill
Check out the original manuscript of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at the museum’s Winter Family Fair! Kids ages 3 to 14 will meet Dickens, Scrooge, Cratchit, and the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present. There will also be magicians, musicians, and kid-friendly arts and crafts inspired by the museum’s exhibits. Pop into J. Pierpont Morgan’s Library for more literary inspiration and fun. December 15, free with museum admission, 2-4:30 pm. The Morgan Library & Museum, 225 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10016, themorgan.org
-
Brooklyn Nutcracker - Flatbush
Reinventing the classic holiday story, the Brooklyn Nutcracker brings together ballet, hip-hop, and more world dance genres. The show transforms Nutcracker characters and scenes to represent the diverse traditions and vibrant culture of melting pot Brooklyn. Come celebrate Brooklyn at New York’s only culturally inclusive production. December 14, $30-$115 depending on the seat, 2 pm and 7 pm. Kings Theater, 1027 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226, kingstheater.com
-
Navidad: A Mexican-American Christmas – Corona
Come watch the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company take the stage at Queens Theater as they spread Christmas traditions from both sides of the Rio Grande. The dance performance tells the story of a kid who feels caught between their family’s past in Mexico and their present life in NYC. Watch as they attempt to bring the two cultures together through song and dance. December 14-15, ticket prices vary per seat; Dec. 14, 2 pm and 8 pm; Dec. 15, 1 pm and 5 pm. Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Avenue South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org
-
Winter Solstice Workshop: Rice Ball & Dumpling Making – Flushing
Ages 4 and up are invited to come and make Cantonese tangyuan (rice ball in soup) and northern Chinese jiaozi (dumplings). Little ones and their families will learn about the disappearing tradition of making vinegared garlic to prepare for the Lunar New Year and hear stories of the Kitchen God. Celebrate the winter solstice in a fun and delicious way! December 15, $10 adults, $5 members, students, and kids, free for teens, flushingtownhall.org
-
Annual Bird Count – Fordham
Scientists invite your family to help keep count of the garden’s birds so that they can better estimate the health of their populations and guide future conservation efforts. The garden is a beautiful haven for birds, including owls, woodpeckers, chickadees, and herons. Join novices and expert birders for the Annual Bird Count! December 14, free with garden admission, 11 am. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, NY 10458-5126, nybg.org
-
Family Art Project: Self-Portraits: Follow My Tracks – Riverdale
Learn about the navigation systems of animals and then consider the tracks that they leave behind during this Family Art Project. Using natural and food materials, create your own self-portrait from the tracks that you leave behind, remembering all the places you’ve been and the memories you hold. Free, admission to the grounds free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. December 14, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
-
Winter Wonderland – Williamsbridge Oval
Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center creates a Winter Wonderland for families! Celebrate the holiday season with arts and crafts, music, games, and a special visit from Santa Claus. Have some family fun as you learn about all of the winter holidays. December 14, free, 12:30-2:30 pm. 3225 Reservoir Oval East, Bronx, NY 10467, nycgovparks.org
-
Hello Panda Festival: Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Kick off the holiday light season with this grand festival. See 120 lantern exhibits and enjoy live entertainment that the family will love. This isn’t just a light festival, but a celebration of the Chinese art of lantern-making. There will be artisans, cultural performances, a holiday market, international food vendors, and tons of displays that illuminate bright colors! December 6 – January 26, prices go up to $90, 5-10 pm. Citi Field, 123-01 Roosevelt Avenue, Queens, NY 11368, hellopandafest.com