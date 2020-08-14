15 Peach Picking Spots In and Around NYC 2020
Peach picking is in full swing; usually, the peach season lasts until early September. And yes, with COVID-19, outdoor activities this year are different and limited, but the good news is there are many farms open for business and ready for you to pick some delicious peaches!
Things to keep in mind :
- Some are open only on weekends
- Most if not all require masks past the age of two
- Bring your own bag
- Some farms are reservation only
- Some farms will close once they reach 50% capacity
- Most stores seem to be open on the farms but at half capacity with social distancing enforced
- Many extras such as hayrides and annual festivals are canceled
We strongly encourage you to visit the website or call the farm you plan to visit as many farms have to change their hours and how they run their farms according to health guidelines.
New Jersey
244 Wiermus Road, Hillsdale
181 County Road 537 East, Colts Neck
1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester Township
91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold
New York
209 Perkinsville Rd, Highland
1335 Whitehill Rd, Yorktown Heights
306 Frozen Ridge Rd, Newburgh
4 Ochs Lane, Warwick
340 Milton Turnpike, Milton
19 Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook
215 White Birch Rd, Hudson
271 State Route 208, New Paltz
Long Island
812 Sound Ave, Calverton
28700 Main Rd, Cutchogue
561 Hulse Landing Rd, Wading River