Show Your Patriotism This President’s Day With These 10 Activities
Kick off President’s Day and show your patriotism by celebrating with these 10 exciting events that are occurring around the city!
From President’s Day balls to basketball day camps, there’s something for everyone to do this holiday. Give an executive order at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, run a virtual race and win a Mount Rushmore medal, or sip hot cocoa with the Founders! Whether you want to take it easy this Monday or enjoy all that this President’s Day has to offer, there’s something for everyone in the city for the holiday.
10 Activities For President’s Day:
-
Historic Presidential Thinking Hats
Don’t just take a break from the daily grind this President’s Day. Celebrate this American holiday with the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. They have top hats, tricorn hats, and cowboy hats galore. With a variety of presidential toppers, your child can take their pick. Ready their own executive order and give a speech at the Museum’s miniature President’s Desk! 10:30am-4:45pm, Feb 18. CMOM, cmom.org
-
Presidential Buttons
If your child has an affinity for crafts over hats, don’t fret! The Children’s Museum of Manhattan is also hosting Art, Artists & You! Like every good campaigning presidential candidate, here your child can design their very own slogan and pin to match! Whether your child’s slogan follows along the lines of Harrison’s, “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too,” or Coolidge’s, “Keep Cool and Keep Coolidge,” you both are bound to have fun celebrating President’s Day with CMOM this upcoming Monday! 10am-5pm, February 18. CMOM, cmom.org
-
2019 President's Day Virtual Run
Honor more than just the presidents this holiday. Wake up, slip on your sneakers, and hit the road. This could be the perfect activity for the whole family. With the Virtual President’s Day Run, participants can simply take a step out their front door and start running, running distances as far as 26.2 miles and as short as a 5k. It’s up to runners to pick their route, record their time, and run their race. With the price of their tickets, contestants will not only receive a Mount Rushmore Medal, but they will also be helping save lives with a portion of the proceeds going to Save A Child’s Heart Organization. Times vary, February 18-28. Citywide, eventbrite.com
-
President's Day Camp
If you don’t have energy this Monday but your kids do, bring them out to the Dalton PE Center on the Upper East Side for President’s Day Camp. Here, kids will get to run, jump, bounce basketballs, shoot hoops, and hang out with their friends! This national holiday, if you need to take a minute to just chill but the kids still want to get out of the house, DRIBBL’s President’s Day Camp is the place for your family! 9am-3:30pm, February 18- 19. Dalton PE Center, activekids.com
-
President's Day Family Bowl
Maybe you want to take this President’s Day Celebrations a little easy. If so, head out to the Brooklyn Bowl. They have brunch! They have drink specials! They have kids menus and more! This Monday instead of going to work or taking the kids to school, take a break. Enjoy a late breakfast, an early lunch, or both while listening to music with the whole family .11am-6pm, February 18. Brooklyn Bowl, brooklynbowl.com
-
Cocoa With The Founders
Sip coffee and rub shoulders with the Founding Fathers and other historical figures this President’s Day. You may not have known that Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Martha, and many other notable historical figures were chocolate enthusiasts, but, they were! And, at the New York Historical Society, you and your child will get to learn all about chocolates journey to America, its role in the Revolution, and how to make chocolate as well! Take a sweet trip back in time to learn about the significance of chocolate and how it played a formative role in our country’s beginnings. 1-4pm, February 18th. Dimenna, nyhistory.org
-
Holding History
Ever wonder what makes an object “historical?” This President’s Day find the answer at Brooklyn Children’s Museum. While pondering what makes an object “historical,” your child will get to pet, hold, and feel parts of the Museum’s own collection. Learn about what makes an object “historical” and why through tactical investigation and the exploration of each artifact’s history this holiday! 11am-1pm, February 17th. Brooklyn’s Children’s Museum, brooklynkids.org
-
Washington's Birthday Open House
Still want more history? Check out the Fraunces Tavern Museum’s George Washington Portrait Gallery. Here, you and the family can learn all about the exhibition from a museum docent as well as see a lock of Washington’s hair and perhaps a chipped tooth! 11am-5pm, February 16-18. Fraunces Tavern Museum, frauncestavernmuseum.org
-
Washington's Birthday Ball
Celebrate our nation and first president, George Washington’s birthday with a ball! At the Mount Vernon Hotel, Museum & Garden, toast to the nation that we all call home. With costumed dancers, learn traditional country dances, snack on light refreshments, and find yourself back in time! 1-3pm, February 17th. Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden, mvhm.org
-
Storytime-All About Our Presidents
Maybe toasts and dances are a little too advanced for your little ones. Instead, enjoy a comical storytime featuring America’s Founding Fathers. Giggle and play with your kids as they role-play with the museum’s touch collection and listen to the historically-themed stories. And, after making a time appropriate craft, bring it home as a souvenir! 10:30am, February 15. Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden, mvhm.org