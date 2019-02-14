Show Your Patriotism This President’s Day With These 10 Activities

2019 President's Day Virtual Run

Honor more than just the presidents this holiday. Wake up, slip on your sneakers, and hit the road. This could be the perfect activity for the whole family. With the Virtual President’s Day Run, participants can simply take a step out their front door and start running, running distances as far as 26.2 miles and as short as a 5k. It’s up to runners to pick their route, record their time, and run their race. With the price of their tickets, contestants will not only receive a Mount Rushmore Medal, but they will also be helping save lives with a portion of the proceeds going to Save A Child’s Heart Organization. Times vary, February 18-28. Citywide, eventbrite.com