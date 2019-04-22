Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 26-28

Sakura Matsuri

It is almost that time of the year again for the majestic Japanese Cherry Blossoms to bloom at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. This festival celebrates the beautiful Sakura Matsuri as they bloom. Walk the gardens and see their fleeting beauty as you celebrate the coming of spring and the outdoors. Along with seeing these cherry blossoms, you will also be entertained with performances, tea ceremonies, games, and more. Prices vary, April 27, Brooklyn Botanic Garden 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, bbg.org