Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 26-28
Here’s your weekend planner: All the very best events in New York City for families for the weekend of April 26-28, 2019 l New York Family
Dinosaur Safari at the Bronx Zoo, World Book Day Celebration, & the Sakura Matsuri!
Dinosaur Safari
Go on a safari ride to learn about the dinosaurs that roamed the land long before we were here. Learn about these extinct creatures as well as present animals that are here today, and connect the dots with their similarities. You will also be able to excavate fossils, meet a dinosaur, and document by taking photos! Prices vary, April 19 – Nov. 3. Bronx Zoo 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460, bronxzoo.com
Queens Zoo: Spring Break Wild-Life Mini Camp
No school? No problem! Come out to the zoo and get to know the hairy and scaly creatures in a whole new way! Though animals may seem fundamentally different than humans, they’re not as different as we tend to think. Find out how these awesome creatures are a lot like us this spring break! $300, 9 am – 3 pm, April 23 – April 26. Queens Zoo 53-51 111th St, Corona, NY 11368, queenszoo.com
Family Fridays at MoMath presented by Two Sigma
A magical math event that will shock both you and your kid, discover how the power of surprise relates to math and how you can use secret feats on ordinary objects. Presenting world-renowned magician Mark Mitton, The National Museum of Math (MoMath) shares magic and math for audiences of all ages to enjoy! Free, 6:30 – 8 pm, April 26. National Museum of Mathematics 29 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010, momath.org
Sakura Matsuri
It is almost that time of the year again for the majestic Japanese Cherry Blossoms to bloom at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. This festival celebrates the beautiful Sakura Matsuri as they bloom. Walk the gardens and see their fleeting beauty as you celebrate the coming of spring and the outdoors. Along with seeing these cherry blossoms, you will also be entertained with performances, tea ceremonies, games, and more. Prices vary, April 27, Brooklyn Botanic Garden 990 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, bbg.org
World Book Day Celebration ft. Motown for Kids Concert
Rock and Roll Playhouse hosts yet another concert and this time, the concert is celebrating World Book Day with Motown bops. Bring the kids— your little bookworms and come out to boogie with the best of them this April and celebrate World Book Day! Free, 12:30 pm, April 27. Industry City 220 36th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, therockandrollplayhouse.com
Flight Of The Butterflies 3D
Did you know that the monarch butterfly weighs less than a penny and makes one of the longest migrations across earth! Those were just a couple of incredible facts about monarch butterflies. Discover more about these incredible creature by following their journey through award winning cinematography and see how amazing they are. Free, April 26-28. Hall Of Science 47-01 111th St, Corona, NY 11368, nysci.org
Picture This!
Each program begins with a 10:00am gallery program that includes interactive art-viewing activities and a storybook reading, followed by an opportunity to create original artworks and a concert at 11:30am featuring an acclaimed performer. Ages 4 – 7. $25 general public, $22 Jewish Museum Family Members, 10 am – 12:30 pm, April 28. Jewish Museum 1109 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, thejewishmuseum.org
Hot Peas ‘N Butter
Hot Peas ‘N Butter’s multicultural rhythms range from vibrant Puerto Rican folk music to soulful American blues, as the band performs tunes celebrating nature from their latest release, Back to The Land. Ages 3 and up. $18 general public, $14 Jewish Museum family members. $18 general public, $14 Jewish Museum family members, 11:30 am, April 28. Jewish Museum 1109 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, thejewishmuseum.org
Wash Day
Wash your clothes the traditional way without machines at the Lefferts Historic House. Wash the dirt out with washboards, bars of soap, warm water, and an open fire. Get your clothes clean the 19th century way! $3 suggested donation, 2 – 4 pm, April 28. Lefferts Historic House 452 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225, prospectpark.org
Diving Into Density
Dive deep with the Intrepid: Sea, Air, and Space Museum! Poke around the Intrepid’s aircraft carrier and immerse yourself in the interactive submarine exhibit, “Submerged!” Before you go, design an aluminum boat in the museum’s workshop and see which of your fellow explorers make the best boat that can hold the most cargo! 12 pm, April 27–28. Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum W 46th St & 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036, intrepidmuseum.org