Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 19-21
Easter Parade & Bonnet Festival , Stars on Ice Tour, and a Game Lab for Spring Breakers!
-
Spring Camp
Have fun, play games, and explore the great outdoors with Trail Blazers Spring Camp! Your kid is bound to have a blast with engaging camp counselors and exploring the outdoors. This spring, maximize your child’s fun with a camp day! $100, 8 am–3:30 pm, April 19. Prospect Park Carousel Lawn 95 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY 11225, campscui.active.com
-
Brooklyn Game Lab Spring Break Lab- Park Slope
School is out and spring break is here. It’s time for kids to be kids and ditch the homework for some exciting games that you can play all week with your friends. At Brooklyn Game Lab Spring Break Camp, you can fully dive into board games with a twist on the traditional game playing rules. Start off with a new version of chess with different pieces and modifications to the game. Kids are able to think outside of the box with new game strategies and concepts in the game world. And if the weather permits, the fun won’t just be inside but will be carried outside in Prospect Park for some springtime game play as well. At the end of the day, you’ll be able to participate in playing games, design time, and free play! Starting from $620, 9 am – 3 pm, April 19 – April 26. Brooklyn Game Lab 479 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215, or, Brooklyn Game Lab-Tribeca 119 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007, hisawyer.com
-
Bread Baking For Kids
Ever wonder how grains and water and butter become bread? Now, with the Brooklyn Bread Lab’s pop-up kitchen, you can find out! With your child, learn how to mix, knead, bake a loaf of fresh bread to take home. Wash your hands, tie on your Brooklyn Bread Lab Aprons and become a baker! $95, 8 am–6 pm, April 20. Brooklyn Bread Lab, 201 Moore Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206, eventbrite.com
-
Barnyard Egg Hunt
Bring a basket, a smile, and come up to the Queens County Farm Museum’s Barnyard Egg Hunt! Hunt for Easter eggs, hop on a hayride, and play with furry farm animals. Play games, participate in activities, and have fun with the whole family! $10, 11 am – 3 pm, April 20. Queens County Farm Museum 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, NY 11004, eventbrite.com
-
2019 Stars On Ice Tour
Ice Skating Olympians, World Champions, and United States Medalists will glide across the ice. Watch the rink glisten with star skaters! This spring these talented athletes will spin around the ice in a thoroughly American celebration, enjoy the fun and witness the talent with your own children! From $17 – $174, 7:30 pm, April 20. NYCB LIVE’S Nassau Coliseum 1255 Hempstead Turnpike, Uniondale, NY 11553, starsonice.com
-
PLAYDATE! FREE Day
Celebrate National Poetry Month at Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling! Here, kids will get to participate in telling stories and creating art to remember great writers this month. Play, learn, and celebrate poets with Sugar Hill this month! Children under 8 Free / Children 9-17 $4, 10 am – 5 pm, April 21. Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling 898 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032, sugarhillmuseum.org
-
Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival
As a New York City tradition that dates back to the 1870s, the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival is a celebratory event where celebrants don their very best bonnets and finery and walk along 5th Avenue! On April 21, you too can join in the festivities! Wear your best bonnet, dress, suit, or top hat and come out to see everyone in their finest! Free, 10 am–4 pm, April 21. 5th Avenue 1166 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10065, nycgo.com
-
Fashion Fanatixx Kids Easter In The 80s Event
This Easter celebrate the holiday with Salt-n-Pepa, Run-DMC, and Madonna with Fashion Fanatixx! Bringing the 80s and Easter together in a one-of-a-kind family event, celebrate the holiday with this wonderful children’s show. With food, music, fashion, and live entertainment make this Easter one your family won’t forget! $20-30, 3 – 8 pm, April 21. Roulette 509 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217, eventbrite.com
-
Studio Art Sessions at the Jewish Museum
Families explore new themes each week in these drop-in art workshops. Paint, draw, sculpt, or craft a work of art inspired by exhibitions on view. Parents can visit the Jewish Museum’s website for details. Ages 3 and up. Free with museum admission, 1–4 pm, April 21. Jewish Museum 1109 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128, thejewishmuseum.org
-
Budding Botanist
Calling all future plant botanists! Be emerged in the world of plants by discovering bulbs and buds as they begin to wake up from the cold winter days. Get to see how plants and animals change and grow throughout the season. You will even be able to make a spring sprouting tape to plant in your own home to add some greenery. Prices vary, 8 am–6 pm, April 21. New York Botanical Garden 2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458, nybg.org