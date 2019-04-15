Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: April 19-21

Brooklyn Game Lab Spring Break Lab- Park Slope

School is out and spring break is here. It’s time for kids to be kids and ditch the homework for some exciting games that you can play all week with your friends. At Brooklyn Game Lab Spring Break Camp, you can fully dive into board games with a twist on the traditional game playing rules. Start off with a new version of chess with different pieces and modifications to the game. Kids are able to think outside of the box with new game strategies and concepts in the game world. And if the weather permits, the fun won’t just be inside but will be carried outside in Prospect Park for some springtime game play as well. At the end of the day, you’ll be able to participate in playing games, design time, and free play! Starting from $620, 9 am – 3 pm, April 19 – April 26. Brooklyn Game Lab 479 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215, or, Brooklyn Game Lab-Tribeca 119 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007, hisawyer.com