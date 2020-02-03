Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 7 – 9

Alice in Wonderland - Corona

Watch Alice and her whole world come to life on stage as she chases a rabbit into an amazing wonderland. There’s the Queen of Hearts, Humpty Dumpty, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and of course the Cheshire Cat. But one important change: the story is no longer set in a garden but in a library full of pop-up books. Each new page opens another door and leads to the next adventure. February 9, $13-$15, 1 pm and relaxed sensory-friendly performance with ASL interpretation at 4 pm. Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Ave. South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org