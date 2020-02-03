Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: February 7 – 9

Your Awesome New York Kids Weekend: Valentine Making Workshop, Unicorn Dream Catchers, and Riddle of the Trilobites
Looking for more fun activities? Check out The Top Kid-Friendly February Events in Manhattan for 2020
-
Fanfaire NYC High School of Art & Design’s Pop Culture Art Festival - Midtown East
Featuring over 125 artists and vendors, award-winning guest speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and more, this festival has it all. For over 80 years, The High School of Art and Design has provided award-winning art programs and high quality academics for kids from across all five boroughs. Get ready for a celebration of creativity, entrepreneurship, cartooning, fashion, and more. February 8-9, $15 per day, $20 for the weekend, $5 students/teachers with ID, 10 am-6 pm. 245 East 56th St., New York, NY 10022, fanfairenyc.com
-
Valentine Making Workshop – Battery Park City
Join in on the annual Battery Park City tradition as you make personalized, handmade cards for your loved ones. Cut, paste, and decorate with provided materials. Art projects are designed for kids ages 4 and up, so bring your little ones for some crafting fun! February 9, free but registration required, 11 am. 6 River Terrace, New York, NY 10282, bpcparks.org
-
Storytime With Bettina Harriman and Jaclyn Harte: How Mischief Changed the World – Cobble Hill
Bring your little ones to this storytime coloring party! How Mischief Changed the World Part 1: at the Laundromat is an interactive story and coloring book for kids about a non-binary hero named Mischief who feels different and finds their own definition of “home” through a secret adventure at the laundromat. Kids will get their own story page to color while the author and illustrator read the story. February 9, free, 11 am-12 pm. Books Are Magic, 225 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY 11231, booksaremagic.net
-
Unicorn Dream Catchers - Park Slope
Create your own colorful Dream Catcher, using wooden embroidery hoops, ribbons, yarn, felt and glitter unicorn horns! Designed for kids ages 3 and up, this family art workshop is just what you need for a creative and crafty morning at the Studio. February 9, $40 for one kid and adult, 10:30-11:30 am. Private Picassos Art Studio, 237 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11215, privatepicassos.com
-
Alice in Wonderland - Corona
Watch Alice and her whole world come to life on stage as she chases a rabbit into an amazing wonderland. There’s the Queen of Hearts, Humpty Dumpty, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and of course the Cheshire Cat. But one important change: the story is no longer set in a garden but in a library full of pop-up books. Each new page opens another door and leads to the next adventure. February 9, $13-$15, 1 pm and relaxed sensory-friendly performance with ASL interpretation at 4 pm. Queens Theater, 14 United Nations Ave. South, Corona, Queens, NY 11368, queenstheatre.org
-
Tiger & Maple: Good Luck Painting from Korea – Flushing
Taught by contemporary Minhwa artist Stephanie Lee, you’ll get to paint 19th-century Korean tigers and magpies to take home for New Year’s luck! Learn about these traditional paintings as a part of Korean Folk Art and take away a bit of history about Korean people and culture. February 9, $10 members, $5 kids, free for teens, 2 pm. Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing, Queens, NY 11354, flushingtownhall.org
-
Family Art Project: Love For Woodland Friends – Riverdale
Celebrate the ways we care for each other by creating woodland creature sock puppets or huggable heating pads for those you want to extend care to. Use rice, plant medicine, and essential oils to stuff socks that can be heated or chilled, soothing away the stresses of your loved ones. February 8-9, free, admission to Wave Hill free until 12 pm, 10 am-1 pm. Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave., Bronx, NY 10471, wavehill.org
-
Riddle of the Trilobites – Times Square
In this live, original musical, set 500 million years ago, you’ll follow the story of young Aphra, who discovers that the fate of the entire trilobite kingdom rests on her shoulders. She and her arthropod pals must solve the Riddle of the Trilobites before a sea change of epic proportions destroy their home. Kids ages 6 and up and their families will enjoy puppetry, humor, and music! February 7-23, tickets start at $17, times vary. The New Victory Theater, 209 West 42nd St., New York, NY 10036, newvictory.org
-
The Children’s Cinema - Greenpoint
Kids can view the worlds of reality and fantasy while watching different films! These showcases have a range of subjects including nature films, comedy, and documentary. While kids will be enjoying watching the film, they will also be able to learn how these films were made and will give a little background about the philosophy of filmgoing. Families can enjoy the show while also admiring featured original art. Feb. 8; 2 pm, $8, 155 Freeman St. at Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, lightindustry.org