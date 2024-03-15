14 Women’s History Month Books for All Ages

Although everyday should be a celebration of the efforts and successes of inspiring women, we take extra time to thank and acknowledge the hardworking women who have come before us during Women’s History Month.

Throughout the month of March, we encourage you and your children to learn more about the accomplishments of many astounding women.

Here are some book recommendations for different age groups to enjoy during Women’s History Month. Together we can write HERstory – so get to reading!

Psst… check out these Women’s History Month events around New York City!

A Is For Aretha by Leslie Kwan and Illustrated by Rachelle Baker

Infant to 3 years old

This ABC board book combines entertainment with education. A Is For Aretha celebrates Black women who have used music to encourage activism.

These women have used their platforms to create meaningful artistry that promotes self-love, respect, racial equality and more. Their creativity and joy radiates through these pages, so be sure to read it with your musical prodigy.

She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World by Chelsea Clinton and Illustrated by Alexandra Boiger

Ages 4 to 8

Throughout the history of the United States, women have stood up for what was right, even when people tried to silence them. These awe-inspiring women never took no for an answer and persisted in more ways than one: through their words, actions, and undying spirit.

Written by Chelsea Clinton and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, this moving picture book relays the message that persistence is power. It insists that women stand tall and proud against those who have told them to quiet down, stand smaller or accept things as they are.

Some of the amazing women featured include Harriet Tubman, Helen Keller, Nellie Bly, Claudette Colvin, Ruby Bridges, Oprah Winfrey and Sonia Sotomayor.

13 American Women Who Changed the World is one of many books in the She Persisted series. Be sure to check them all out here.

Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly and Illustrated by Laura Freeman

Ages 4 to 8

Based on the New York Times bestselling book and the Academy Award-nominated movie, Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race tells the story of how four math whizzes overcame gender and racial barriers to succeed in a highly competitive field dominated by male counterparts.

They persisted in spite of other people’s opinions about them and contributed to some of NASA’s greatest achievements.

This book is a reminder that anyone has the power to change the world with hard work and dedication. I am a huge fan of the film Hidden Figures and am excited to blast off into this book!

Like a Girl by Lori Degman and Illustrated by Mara Penny

Ages 4 to 8

Once upon a time, in a land not so far away (unfortunately), the phrase “like a girl” was considered insulting. But the tables have turned!

From Rosa Parks who stayed seated to stand up for her rights to astronaut Sally Ride who quite literally reached for the stars, Like A Girl tells stories of 24 women who persisted and succeeded against all odds. This book is a one-of-a-kind celebration of girl power!

I am Jazz by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings and Illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas

Ages 4 to 8

I am Jazz tells the story of Jazz Jennings, a spokesperson for transgender children everywhere. This simple picture book paints an image of Jazz’s real-life experiences as a transgender child.

I am Jazz highlights the unique journey Jazz has taken to become the person she is today, and is a must read for people of all ages! I am Jazz is also a TV show on TLC, so be sure to check it out.

Jovita Wore Pants: The Story of a Mexican Freedom Fighter by Aida Salazar and Illustrated by Molly Mendoza

Ages 6 to 9

Jovita dreamed of wearing pants. She wanted to find adventure, try new activities, and be comfortable and confident in her clothing. She had become sick and tired of following the conventions of society, and of wearing the big skirts she was expected to wear.

When her father and brothers joined the Cristero War in pursuit of religious freedom, Jovita was enthusiastic about getting involved; however, she was forbidden by her family.

This true story is a remarkable account of a young woman defying the odds to find her true potential and passion… all while wearing pants!

I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark by Debbie Levy and Illustrate by Elizabeth Baddeley

Ages 6 to 10

According to the Notorious RBG, disagreeing does not mean that you are disagreeable! Even before she became Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg often found herself entangled in debates about topics of all kinds.

She was committed to speaking out against injustice and being a voice for people who couldn’t find their own. This biographical picture book tells the story of RBG and her many famous dissents.

Amina’s Voice by Hena Khan

Ages 8 to 12

Amina’s Voice illustrates how powerful one young woman’s voice can be in uniting a diverse community. This book analyzes the social pressures that children feel in middle school to “fit in” and “be popular.”

For Amina, middle school opened a whole new can of worms. Between her best friend wanting to become more “American” and an act of hatred that threatens her local mosque, Amina questions her identity as a young Pakistani American.

The novel sheds light on the joys and challenges young Pakistani American women face in society.

Inside Out & Back Again by Thanhhà Lai

Ages 9 to 12

Inside Out & Back Again is another personal favorite.

The book is a poetic masterpiece, told from the point of view of a young lady, who was forced to flee Vietnam with her family when Saigon fell. She has to leave her home and everything she knows behind.

The protagonist embarks on a terrific journey of grief, new beginnings, and change.

I am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban by Malala Yousafzai and Christina Lamb

Ages 12 and up

Malala Yousafzai refused to be silenced when the Taliban took over the Swat Valley in Pakistan. She continued to speak up and fought for her right to an education.

When Malala was fifteen, she was shot in the head at point-blank range by the Taliban. She was on her way home from school; a place many of us in the U.S. take for granted.

I am Malala is a special tale of a young woman who survived against all odds and continued to use her voice to advocate for girls’ education. Malala Yousafzai was the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, and continues to be a symbol of peaceful protest and equal education for all.

This book shows how if you believe in yourself and the cause you are advocating for, you can inspire change anywhere. A personal favorite of mine, I highly recommend this book!

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Ages 14 and up

* *Also available as a Young Readers edition adapted for children ages 10+

Michelle Obama has emerged as a highly influential woman in the twenty-first century. Michelle Obama was the first African American First Lady of the United States, and was responsible for fostering one of the most inclusive communities in the White House to date.

She is a mother, wife, friend, and proud advocate for women and girls around the world. In Michelle Obama’s memoir, learn about the experiences that shaped her into the person she is today and the expectations she continues to defy. By the way, this book is at the top of my to-read list!

We Should All Be Feminists by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Ages 16 and up

This personal, coherent, and lively essay is an adaptation from Adichie’s TedTalk of the same name. The essay offers readers with Adichie’s unique perspective on feminism in the twenty-first century, one of inclusion and awareness, that originated through her life experiences.

Instances of discrimination at many levels of society are described to help readers understand the realities of sexual politics and institutional practices that marginalize women around the world. This call-to-action book expertly answers the question: Why should we all be feminists?

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

Ages 17 and up

This book contains some advanced and complex topics. Some content may be triggering for readers. Research before reading.

Henrietta Lacks: does that name ring a bell? What about HeLa? HeLa cells?

Henrietta Lacks was a poor Southern tobacco farmer. She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in the 1950s and sadly passed away at a young age. Without her knowledge, Henrietta’s cells were taken.

HeLa cells continue to serve as one of the most important tools in medicine: they were critical in developing the polio vaccine, and making strides in cancer research and in vitro fertilization. HeLa cells are the first “immortal” human cells.

They have been bought and sold over and over again; however, there is one catch: Henrietta’s family did not learn about the “immortal” HeLa cells until years after Henrietta passed.

Author Rebecca Skloot takes readers on a remarkable journey that uncovers the secrets surrounding the mysterious “immortal” cells of Henrietta Lacks.

Bossypants by Tina Fey

Ages 18 and up

Tina Fey had two recurring dreams as a young girl: that her middle-school gym teacher would chase her through the local airport, and that she would be a comedian on television when she grew up. Luckily for Tina Fey, both of these dreams came true!

This witty autobiography gives every juicy detail about Tina Fey’s life in her journey to become an Emmy Award-winning actress and comedy writer. According to Tina Fey, you are no one until someone calls you bossy. So… you better read this book ASAP.