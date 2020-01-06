Winterland Rink: Skate the Manhattan Skyline With the Family

Want to take the best pictures of New York’s skyline and have some family fun? Consider going to the Winterland Rink and skate over the Manhattan skyline. Children of all ages will enjoy perfect skating conditions with spectacular views of Downtown’s skyscrapers.

Winterland Rink: Skate the Manhattan Skyline

“It’s the only outdoor ice-skating rink on a rooftop in New York City,” says rink expert Kristin Egan, a former hockey player and figure skater who designed the rink.

The engineering of the attraction took 300 tons of refrigeration and technical precision in construction that guarantees the best skating experience, says Egan. The Rooftop rink at Pier 17 offers instructional programming and special events hosted on the winter fairytale scene all winter long.

Winterland Rink: Food & Fun

Away from the touristy Rockefeller Rink, the Seaport District is the place for family fun, romantic skating, and social events with the most sensational sight on the edge of New York — the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, and of course, the Manhattan skyline. The icy arena is surrounded by warming huts, food and beverage outlets, and pop-up options that make it easy to enjoy a whole day out with children and friends.

Instagram the Manhattan Skyline

This rink is also very Instagrammable, so don’t forget your camera! Winterland Rink invites you to skate the Manhattan skyline and share it with friends and family. Instagram posts describe it as: “Excellent place to hang out right on the river.” and “My favorite Ice-skating rink in NYC.”

Free Admission for Children

Winterland Rink is open daily for skating; tickets start at $15 on weekdays plus an additional $8 skate rental or skate the Manhattan skyline all winter with the seasonal membership. Children under five years skate for free with a paying adult or Season Member (skate rentals not included). Visitors are advised to arrive at any time within this specific arrival window and then skate as long as they’d like. However, skating sessions are limited to 90-minutes during times of very high volume.