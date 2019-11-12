The Best New York Ice Skating Rinks for Families

New York ice skating rinks are one of the most iconic things about the winter months in New York City. There’s a reason almost every New York City movie we’ve ever seen set in the winter time has an ice skating scene. Whether you’re an Olympic hopeful or you can barely stand on your skates, no New York winter and holiday season is complete without a few trips to the rinks. Lace up your skates and get ready to hit the ice because we have some great rinks to visit in all five boroughs of the city!

Outdoor New York Ice Skating Rinks

When we think of classic skating in NYC, we think of outdoor rinks. These are the rinks that we always see in the movies. Throngs of people skate the edge in a straight line while those with extra skill and maybe a professional aspiration do jumps, turns, and spins in the center of the rink. All the while, the lights of the city surround the rink, completing the wintery scene. We have some excellent NYC ice skating rinks that make for family-friendly fun!

Manhattan

The Rink at Rockefeller Center – Midtown

5th Ave between 49th and 50th Streets

212-332-7655

Open: Mid-October through April

Hours: Daily 8:30 am – 12:00 am

The most iconic of all NYC ice skating rinks, The Rink at Rockefeller Center really is THE rink, featured in more films than we can count. With the famous NYC Christmas tree as its backdrop, The Rink offers the classic winter skate experience along with specials like VIP Skate, First Skate, a breakfast and skating combo, Breakfast with Santa, and more.

Wollman Rink – Midtown

830 5th Ave.

212-439-6900

Open: Late October through early April.

Monday and Tuesday 10:00 am – 2:30 pm

Wednesday and Thursday: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Another icon of the city, Wollman Rink offers the entire city skating experience, with some of the best ice in the city, beautiful views of the skyline, and family-friendly programs, including birthday parties. They also offer instructional classes for all ages so new skaters can do more than just try to stand in place on the ice.



Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park – Midtown

Behind the New York Public Library between 40th and 42nd Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues

212-768-4242

Open: Late October through the first of March

January through February 7:00 am – 10:00 pm

March while Winter Village is operating 7:00 am – 10:00 pm

This winter wonderland is NYC’s only free admission ice skating rink. A true family adventure, Winter Village features the Holiday Shops, a bar and food lounge, and The Lodge by Urbanspace in addition to skating. Families can also enjoy Ready-to-Skate Story Time, Bumper Cars on ice, and more.

Winter Village is open from late October through the first of March.

Pier 17 Winterland Ice Rink – Seaport

89 South Street

Open: Late November through early March.

Located atop the roof of Pier 17, Winterland Ice Rink is the only rooftop rink in the city. Families can enjoy skating while taking in the view of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Harbor, all the while being sheltered from the NYC wind that can be particularly brutal on some days. In addition, warming huts are offered so parents can shelter from the cold while their children continue the skating fun.

Riverbank State Park – Upper Manhattan

679 Riverside Drive

212-694-3600

Open: Beginning of November through mid-March.

Hours: Friday 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Saturday 1:00 – 4:00 pm

Sunday 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Riverbank State Park is so much more than ice skating. This 28-acre recreational facility is a multi-level, landscaped behemoth which offers a covered outdoor ice skating rink, along with a variety of recreational, athletic, and art-related events for all ages.

The Standard Ice Rink – Meatpacking District

848 Washington St.

212-645-4646

Open: Late December through March.

Hours: Monday through Thursday 2:00 pm – 12:00 am

Friday 12:00 pm – 1:00 am

Saturday 9:00 am – 1:00 am

Sunday 9:00 am – 12:00 am

This massive 18-story hotel has everything, and we mean everything. It features a 3,000 square-foot ice rink. In addition to enjoying some excellent skate time, families can relax in the Standard Plaza, a public square in the front of the hotel featuring huge art installations and Alpine Kaffeeklatsch, a café that sits right next to the rink.

The Rink at Brookfield Place – The Battery

230 Vesey St.

Open: Throughout the winter until March.

Hours: 10:15 am – 9:30 pm broken into one and a half hour sessions.

The Rink is especially family-friendly because it caters to all levels of skaters, and it has plenty of space for them. This 7,350 square-foot rink accommodates up to 250 skaters at once, and the facility offers lessons to people of all ages as well as ice hockey.

Lasker Rink – Harlem

830 5th Ave.

917-492-3856

Open: Late October through mid-March.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9:30 am – 4:00 pm

Friday 9:30 am – 4:50 pm and 6:00 – 11:00 pm

Saturday 2:00 – 11:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 – 4:30 pm

Situated on the north end of Central Park, Lasker Rink overlooks beautiful Harlem Meer lake. It features two oval rinks, one being for hokey and the other for skaters of every age. This rink is usually less crowded than others in Central Park, and it provides afterschool programs, lessons, and private parties, as well.

Brooklyn

LeFrak Center at Lakeside – Prospect Park

Near the Lincoln Road and Parkside/Ocean Avenue entrances

718-965-8951

Open: Mid-December and throughout the winter.

Hours: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

A 36,000-square-foot ice palace, LeFrak Center, located at Lakeside in Prospect Park, offers ice skating, figure skating, curling, hockey, and broomball during the winter, making it a great spot for any family that loves to be on the ice.

Indoor New York Ice Skating Rinks

If the feel of the cold winter air against your skin already has you shivering and reaching for your moisturizer, then you’ll love these indoor NYC ice skating rinks. Sure, it’s still cold out there on the ice, but you won’t have biting wind or inclement weather to deal with, and because most of these NYC ice skating rinks are open year-round, you’re free to skate whenever you want.

Manhattan

Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers – Chelsea

Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers

212-336-6100

Hours: Check the website for hours by a monthly calendar.

In addition to year-round skating, Sky Rink offers wonderful views of the Hudson River. This facility features two rinks and operates seven days a week. It’s a particularly family-friendly rink for all ages with skating lessons, skating school, youth hockey, and birthday parties.

Brooklyn

Aviator Sports and Events Center Ice Skating Rink – Marine Park

3159 Flatbush Avenue

718-758-7500

General Facility Hours: Monday through Friday 5:30 am – 12:00 am

Saturday and Sunday 6:00 am – 12:00 am

Affiliated with U.S. Figure Skating, this massive facility was converted from an airport hangar to the year-round ice sports arena it is today. It boasts NYC’s only twin NHL-sized ice rinks to be used for public skating, and it offers skating classes for every age range, including those starting their competitive careers. They even offer birthday party venues and free lockers.

Abe Stark Rink – Coney Island

Coney Island Boardwalk and West 19th Street

718-946-6536

Open: Early November through March.

Hours: Every Saturday 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

November 23rd – 25th 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

December 26th – 30th 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

January 1st 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

February 18th 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Abe Stark is one of the most popular winter attractions at Coney Island. It’s one of the most popular NYC ice skating rinks due to its 40-year history. It tends to get crowded, however, it’s worth the throng for the experience. This rink is home to the Greater New York Ice Hockey League, and as such, it offers free ice hockey lessons to kids ages 5 to 7, as well as ice skating classes through the Steeplechase Ice Skating Center.

Queens

City Ice Pavilion – Long Island City

47-32 32nd Place

718-706-6667

Hours: Check website for hours by monthly calendar.

City Ice Pavilion is an absolute behemoth of an indoor skating facility, and it’s perfect for any skater of any age. This world-class facility boasts an NHL-sized skating rink, public skating, skating lessons, summer and winter camps, and even parties.

World Ice Arena – Flushing Meadows Corona Park

13135 Avery Ave.

718-760-9001

Hours: Monday through Thursday 10:30 am – 5:15 pm

Friday 9:00 am – 5:15 pm and 7:00 pm – 9:50 pm

Saturday 12:00 pm – 4:45 pm and 8:00 pm – 9:50 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm – 4:45 pm

World Ice Arena has everything anyone could ever ask for. This arena features public skating sessions, lessons, and hockey leagues. Its full-service restaurant, the World Ice Café, even features live music!

Whether you’re looking for a leisurely skate beneath the lights of New York City’s skyline or a spirited game of hockey, New York ice skating rinks have something for everyone. From the iconic Rockefeller Center rink, renowned for its views and the NYC’s huge Christmas tree in the background to airport hangar-turned-ice-rink, Aviator Sports, NYC has a rink to satisfy anyone and everyone.