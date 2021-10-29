Most Popular Baby Names from 2021

Picking a name for your baby is one of the hardest decisions you have to make as a new parent, but not to worry, there are many tools that can help you choose! One of these resources is the Social Security Agency website that can give you information about names in history and current popular names. Looking at the most popular baby names is a good way to know what names are trending if you want to stray away with a unique name or stick to the trending ones.

Nature-Inspired names like Juniper and Sage are very in right now, as are gender-neutral names such as Skyler and names inspired by pop culture and celebrities such as Billie (Billie Ellish) and Arya (Game of Thrones).

Girl Names

Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Mia Harper Luna Emily Camila

Boy Names

Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamen Lucas Henry Alexander

Gender-Neutral Names

Casey Elliot Jessie Ari River Cameron Quinn Avery Frankie Parker

Plan for the Holiday season by checking out The Best Gifts for Little Kids 2021: Holiday Gift Guide (12 months to 4 years)