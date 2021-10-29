New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Most Popular Baby Names from 2021

Picking a name for your baby is one of the hardest decisions you have to make as a new parent, but not to worry, there are many tools that can help you choose! One of these resources is the Social Security Agency website that can give you information about names in history and current popular names. Looking at the most popular baby names is a good way to know what names are trending if you want to stray away with a unique name or stick to the trending ones. 

Nature-Inspired names like Juniper and Sage are very in right now, as are gender-neutral names such as Skyler and names inspired by pop culture and celebrities such as Billie (Billie Ellish) and Arya (Game of Thrones).

Girl Names

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Ava
  4. Charlotte
  5. Sophia
  6. Mia 
  7. Harper
  8. Luna
  9. Emily
  10. Camila

Boy Names

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamen
  8. Lucas 
  9. Henry
  10. Alexander

Gender-Neutral Names

  1. Casey
  2. Elliot
  3. Jessie
  4. Ari 
  5. River 
  6. Cameron 
  7. Quinn
  8. Avery
  9. Frankie
  10. Parker

