Most Popular Baby Names from 2021
Picking a name for your baby is one of the hardest decisions you have to make as a new parent, but not to worry, there are many tools that can help you choose! One of these resources is the Social Security Agency website that can give you information about names in history and current popular names. Looking at the most popular baby names is a good way to know what names are trending if you want to stray away with a unique name or stick to the trending ones.
Nature-Inspired names like Juniper and Sage are very in right now, as are gender-neutral names such as Skyler and names inspired by pop culture and celebrities such as Billie (Billie Ellish) and Arya (Game of Thrones).
Girl Names
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Mia
- Harper
- Luna
- Emily
- Camila
Boy Names
- Liam
- Noah
- Oliver
- Elijah
- William
- James
- Benjamen
- Lucas
- Henry
- Alexander
Gender-Neutral Names
- Casey
- Elliot
- Jessie
- Ari
- River
- Cameron
- Quinn
- Avery
- Frankie
- Parker
Plan for the Holiday season by checking out The Best Gifts for Little Kids 2021: Holiday Gift Guide (12 months to 4 years)