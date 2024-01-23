New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Ultimate Guide to Schools Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp

Winter Coat Drive Skates Into Wollman Rink This Weekend

This weekend, you can give back to your community and have a day on the ice with your family. 

From Jan. 26 to 28, Central Park’s iconic Wollman Rink is hosting a Winter Coat Drive. All skaters who bring a coat to donate will receive discounted entry, courtesy of the Wollman Rink Access Program (WRAP): $15 for admission, skate rental and a complimentary hot chocolate. 

The donation will also be accepting hats, gloves and scarves. All donated items must be new or gently used, clean and ready to wear and free of rips, tears or stains. 

Donations from the event will go to Breaking Ground, the largest developer and operator of permanent supportive housing in New York. 

Through their Street to Home and Connect to Care programs, Breaking Ground provides outreach services to unsheltered individuals in Brooklyn, Queens and Midtown Manhattan. Coats and accessories donated by skaters during the event will be distributed to people Breaking Ground is working with this winter. 

Help your fellow New Yorkers stay warm this winter while also having a day out with your family! 

