Vale Rink: New York Views and Cozy Family Vibes

Breathtaking views of Manhattan, hot chocolate and tasty treats make the Vale Rink experience priceless for you and your family. The William Vale Hotel, known for hospitality and boutique luxury, turned its 23rd-floor rooftop terrace into a magical ice arena!

Check Out Vale Rink in New York!

With this being one of the best spots to see amazing views of the Manhattan skyline combined with Brooklyn being well-known for art and leisure, The William Vale hotel offers the best of both worlds. Decorated with contemporary local art, The William Vale is open for the public to explore and enjoy its rooftop attractions, including the eco-friendly rink and relaxing cafe lounge.

Are you ready for Vale Rink’s latest ice technology? This rink is made up of an eco-friendly, synthetic material by Glice that is also temperature tolerant — meaning we can skate whenever! It’s also completely self-sustainable because it doesn’t need power or water to function. The smooth icy feeling stays the same in the middle of the winter to even the beginning of spring.

In addition to the perfect skating conditions and astonishing views of Manhattan, The William Vale Hotel invites you to enjoy the cozy atmosphere of its indoor cafe as you take a break from skating. The lounge area is equipped with comfy chairs and fluffy blankets. Refreshing drinks and tasty treats make it perfect for hungry little ones after a skating session. So sit back and order your cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows.

Prices and Hours

This luxurious experience comes at a reasonable price, too. Admission fee for children is $12, whereas for adults, it’s $20, and it includes skates (smallest skates for kids are 9JR for boys and 11JR for girls) and locker rentals, unlike many other New York rinks. The Vale Rink is open from Wednesday to Sundays and the extended hours on the weekends make it perfect for a romantic date without the children.

Wednesday and Thursday: 2 pm – 10 pm

Friday: 2 pm – 12 am

Saturday: 12 pm – 12 am

Sunday: 12 pm – 10 pm