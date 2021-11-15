Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey in New York City 2021

Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey in New York City!

For those of you who are planning to host Thanksgiving this year, it is now the time to reserve your families Thanksgiving turkey! Since the turkey is almost always the staple item on the menu , make sure you are getting the perfect turkey that will make this holiday more special (and delicious!).

520 Columbus Ave. at 85th St. New York, NY 10024

Everything made is from scratch fresh from their kitchen to yours! This restaurant has many different options for your family’s thanksgiving dinner. From the soup entree to the pie dessert they have it all covered. The turkey is freshly roasted with an assortment of herbs. If you want it whole, it comes up to $12.50 a pound. For sliced, it’s $19.50 per pound.

Orders should be placed by 4:00 PM, Tuesday, November 23rd, picking up will be Wednesday, November 24th at 8:00 PM.

2245 Broadway (at 80th Street) New York, NY 10024

This turkey is cooked to perfection with a nice golden brown coloring. It comes in two sizes – a medium which is 14 to 16 pounds and serves 20 for $110, and a large which is 17 to 20 pounds and serves 25 for $149. You can also order some sides like mashed potatoes, chicken salad, and pies!

Turkey orders have to be placed in at 4:00 PM Monday November 22nd.

This Thanksgiving dinner menu is full of every thanksgiving food item you can imagine! Their cheapest oven-ready bird is 10-12 pounds and costs $124.00. It feeds around 8-10 people comfortably, but there are two larger options if needed! If you and your family are craving ham instead, there are options for that too! The lovely restaurant has multiple locations across the city, giving everyone a chance at a yummy thanksgiving!

Eli Zabar is closed on Thanksgiving day so make sure you have your order ready before that.

30 W 26th St., New York, NY 10010

Much of their menu is a la carte. You can take your pick of a whole pit-smoked turkey that serves 8 to 10 people for $150. There is also sliced turkey, smoked brisket, sides, and pies.

The food is cold for pick-up but comes with reheating instructions. Pick-up starts on November 24th between the hours of 2 pm and 6 pm or on Thanksgiving between the hours of 9 am and 12 pm.

95 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249

This restaurant is known for its wide variety of She Wolf bread. For turkeys, they are offering a beautiful Pastured Turkey for $105! You can also get all types of foods ranging from oysters to apple pie. They also have braised kale casserole, cornbread stuffing, and sausage stuffing for sticking with the thanksgiving basics.

All orders are to be placed Sunday, November 21st at 5 pm.

445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn, NY

Pulkies is a Jewish-style BBQ restaurant, that is offering a Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for $125, a Thanksgiving Brisket Dinner for $140, and a Thanksgiving Vegetarian Dinner for $115. Giving everyone an option for their thanksgiving dinner!

Pre-orders only! Pickups are Wednesday 11/24 11:00 am – 8:00 pm, and Thursday 11/25 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.

397 Graham Ave, Brooklyn NY 11211

Their birds have no antibiotics or hormones and they tend to spend their days like normal turkeys eating what they normally do. They have various options of poultry starting at $6.99 per pound, and many turkey sizes to pick from! If a turkey is not on your mind, they have smoked hams, boneless pork loin, prime rib, and even lamb to choose from, a thanksgiving lover’s dream!

106-24 71st Ave., Flushing, NY 11375

With locations all over New York, it’ll be easy to get your hands on a great Thanksgiving dinner. Meals can feed up to 12 people for around $120. It comes with a whole roasted turkey, spinach artichoke dip, crackers, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, and a delicious apple and pumpkin pie. If you have fewer people, they have meals for four to six people that start at around $79.

Be sure to order ahead! Some meal options have a cut-off date of November 14th.

6135 Junction Blvd., Rego Park, NY 11374

Costco is offering a meal that feeds eight for $199. The meal includes a 5-pound ready-to-roast turkey, crème fresh mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, Brussel sprouts casserole, green beans almondine, cranberry, apple, orange relish, and turkey gravy. For dessert a 10 in pumpkin pie (baked) and 10 in apple pie (unbaked)

The food does ship frozen but doesn’t require thawing — it can be cooked right away. In addition, make sure you check shipping times because they don’t ship over weekends.

Whole Foods also has many locations all over the city. Each has a multitude of dinner options; you’re sure to find one you like. Buyers can take their pick from roasted turkey breast, smoked bone-in turkey, turkey breasts, classic roast turkey, organic roast turkey, and apple-brined smoked turkey. That’s not all — you could also get prime ribs or spiral sliced ham. Each meal option varies in amount — tailoring it to your needs. Their largest serving size is appropriate for 12 people. All meals come with various sides, like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and green beans.

Items are cold but shouldn’t take more than an hour to reheat. The orders have to be made online and picked up in-store.