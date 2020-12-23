Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New Year’s Eve will look very different this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t ring in the new year with some New Year’s Eve drinks! It’s been a rough year for everyone, especially parents. You deserve to celebrate the end of 2020 with cocktails and good food!

We’ve created a list of where to order your New Year’s Eve drinks. Each of these bars offer takeout or delivery options so you can enjoy a few drinks even in a pandemic. New Year’s is the perfect excuse to indulge and a great way to support some of your local bars who have been hit hard this year.

Where to Order New Year’s Eve Drinks in New York City

Death & Company

433 E 6th St.

Since its opening on New Year’s Eve in 2006, Death & Company has made its mark as a cocktail institution. This East Village cocktail bar is open for pickup and delivery. For a limited time, you can also order a holiday kit to enjoy at home — filled with curated cocktails and dessert treats.

Open daily: 5 – 10 pm.

The Dead Rabbit NYC

30 Water St.

This Irish Bar is known for its craft beer, whiskey, and of course, Irish coffee. If you’re looking for mixed drinks, they also offer a wide range of original specialty drinks. Order your drinks ahead for pickup or delivery and grab some food while you’re at it. Their menu includes savory plates from chicken pot pie and Irish lamb stew to short rib sliders and deviled eggs.

Open Tuesday – Friday: 3 – 10 pm.

Open Saturday and Sunday: Noon – 10 pm.

11 St. Bar

510 E 11th St.

11 St. Bar prides itself on combining the classic Irish pub with the New York City bar. This neighborhood bar is open for limited outdoor dining and takeout. Check out their menu of beer, cocktails, wine, and spirits.

Open daily: Noon – 10 pm.

Holiday Cocktail Lounge

75 St. Marks Pl.

This nearly 100-year-old speakeasy turned bar is open for both pickup and delivery via Grubhub. And right now, they have brought their holiday cocktails back for their “Home Sweet Home” menu. Enjoy your cocktails with some of their small and large bites including comfort foods like chicken noodle soup and brisket burger sliders.

Open daily: 3 pm. – 10 am.

Employees Only

510 Hudson St.

Located in the West Village, Employees Only is an upscale restaurant and bar. Although they can no longer provide their famous indoor dining experience, you can still enjoy their elevated menu of food and drinks. Their doors are still open for takeout. Choose from their selection of cocktails and wine, and treat yourself to a dinner entree: How does a mushroom risotto or porterhouse pork chop sound?

Open Monday – Friday: 4 – 10 pm.

Open Saturday and Sunday: 11 am. – 10 pm.

Attaboy

134 Eldridge St.

Attaboy is a cocktail bar located on the lower east side. They are open for limited outdoor dining or you can order for pickup or delivery. Not sure what to order? Attaboy’s most popular drinks are the “Penicillin” (Islay scotch, ginger, honey, lemon) and the “Paper Plane” (bourbon, Nonino amaro, Aperol, lemon).

Open Monday – Friday: 4 – 10 pm.

Open Saturday and Sunday: 3 – 10 pm.

230 Fifth Rooftop Bar

230 5th Ave.

The 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar is New York’s largest outdoor rooftop garden. They are still open for outdoor dining and takeout. Their igloo bar provides a fun and social-distanced experience for customers. You can reserve an igloo and order food and drinks while enjoying the view of the city. And for New Year’s Eve, the rooftop bar is offering a chef’s selection platter and bottle packages. Make sure to reserve a spot ahead on their website!

Open Monday – Friday: 3 -10 pm.

Open Saturday and Sunday: Noon – 10 pm.

Angel’s Share

8 Stuyvesant St.

This speakeasy-style bar offers Japanese cocktails and other exotic drinks. They are now open for outdoor dining on their ground level and they also offer cocktails to-go for pickup and delivery. With your drinks, you can enjoy some Japanese cuisine from Village Yokocho.

Open Sunday – Thursday: 5 – 10 pm.

Open Friday and Saturday: 4 – 10 pm.

The Up & Up

116 MacDougal St.

In Greenwich Village, you will find The Up & Up, a craft cocktail bar, open for pickup and delivery. Enjoy their original craft cocktails paired with their snacks produced by Murray’s Cheese. For takeout, choose from cocktails, syrups, juices, and even a few liqueurs.

Open daily: 4 -10 pm.

Westlight

111 N 12th St. 22nd Floor, Brooklyn

This rooftop bar in Brooklyn now offers its menu of cocktails and plates for takeout and delivery. Their menu includes original and classic cocktails, rare spirits, craft beer, and wine with small and large plates inspired by street food. Order online for both delivery and pickup.

Open Monday – Friday: 5 – 10 pm.

Open Saturday and Sunday: 1 – 10 pm.