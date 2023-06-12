Father’s Day Events for Kids and Families

Father’s Day is coming up this weekend and, if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a fun-filled weekend of activities to make your dad feel a little extra love.

There are many Father’s Day events and activities taking place in and around NYC that are perfect for all ages and are sure to be popular spots for all families!

Click on your region to jump to events near you!

Manhattan

Epiphany Library, 228 East 23rd Street, Gramercy Park

Thursday, June 15, 11 am

Ages 1-3

Free

Let’s celebrate the special men in our lives with a simple craft project perfect for caregivers and toddlers to do together. First come first served.

Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Washington Heights

Thursday, June 15, 2:30 pm

Ages 6-12

Free

Celebrate Father’s Day with a tie craft! Join the library for a fun, hands-on program where you will get the chance to make something for someone special.

Bloomingdale Library, 150 West 100th Street, Upper West Side

Saturday, June 17, 11:30 am – 12 pm

Ages 3-12

Free

Looking for a last minute, thoughtful gift for that person you love? Join the library for a simple and fun craft you can make as a present for a special person to celebrate Father’s Day. You can make the craft at the library and take it home with you.

Nordstrom Men’s Store, 235 West 57th Street, Upper West Side

Saturday, June 17, 12 pm – 4 pm

All ages

Free

Meet Lawrence, Nordstrom’s barber specialist and avid Long June user. He will offer beard trims and hot towel treatments using Biography oil And for the Littles there will be a special reading of “My Daddy Cuts My Hair,” a delightful children’s book written by Nordstrom barber, Jason Biggs.

Refinery Hotel, 63 West 38th Street, Midtown West

June 17-18, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 12 pm

All ages

$20; $5 per child 3-12

The Refinery Hotel in partnership with Allergic To Salad will host a hands-on, no-bake cooking class where you and yours will learn to create a delicious, family-friendly, healthy dish.

Bronx

High Bridge Library, 78 West 168th Street, Bronx

Friday, June 16, 4 pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Make a special arts and crafts for Dad to give him on his special day.

Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave. The Bronx

June 17-18, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm

All ages

Included with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members

Celebrate a father figure in your life. Using Wave Hill’s great trees as inspiration, you will design a tree sculpture. Personalize this as a special gift to hold precious photographs or drawings.

Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Avenue, Bronx

Saturday, June 17, 1 – 2 pm

Ages 5-8

Free

Create some wonderful crafts for the father or father figure in your life with the help of special guests from WZIO.

Brooklyn

Kensington Library, 4207 18th Avenue, Kensington

Friday, June 16, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Ages 5-12

Free

Make Father’s Day popsicle stick gift boxes for the special dad in your life.

Brooklyn Paints, 1134 Broadway, Bushwick

Saturday, June 17, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

$35 per person

Spend time with your child being creative! Ticket includes 2 hours of studio time, 1 ceramic, use of paint & brushes, juice box & treat bag, and complimentary drinks.

Canarsie Pier, Canarsie Veterans Circle, Canarsie

Sunday, June 18, 10 am – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Join Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy and Gateway National Recreation Area on Father’s Day to learn how to fish at Canarsie Pier! At this beginner clinic, you’ll learn basic fishing skills, the importance of catch-and-release, and about the more than 100 species of fish that live in Jamaica Bay!

Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn, 622 Degraw Street, Boerum Hill

Sunday, June 18, 11:30 am – 10:30 pm

Ages 8 and up

$39

Grab your Dad & celebrate Father’s Day! Dad gets a FREE beer & hot dog off the grill when you book axe throwing! Drink specials, FUN games like Connect4, Throwback Board Games, Cards & more!

Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg

Sunday, June 18, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Ages 10 and younger

$16

Spend Father’s Day moving and grooving to the sounds of The Dead at this concert for kids.

Queens

Kew Gardens Hills Library, 72-33 Vleigh Place, Flushing

Tuesday, June 13, 4 – 4:45 pm

Ages 6-11

Free

Advanced registration required

Join Ms. Polina to create greeting cards, either for Father’s Day, or just because!

Hollis Library, 202-05 Hillside Avenue, Hollis

Wednesday, June 14, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

All ages

Free

Celebrate Dad by making a special picture frame for the day!

St. Albans Library, 191-05 Linden Boulevard, St. Albans

Friday, June 16, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Ages 6-11

Free

Make a Tiny Tile Coaster for Dad’s special day.

Queens Public Library- Richmond Hill, 118-14 Hillside Avenue, Richmond Hill

Saturday, June 17, 11:30 am – 12 pm

Ages 6-11

Free

Join the children’s librarian in making cards for father’s day or for someone special!

Staten Island

West New Brighton Library, 976 Castleton Avenue

Tuesday, June 13, 3:15 pm

Ages 6 and older

Free

Let’s celebrate our father figures and/or special care givers in our lives by making them a card. Using card stock and other materials, you can make traditional cards or cards shaped like the most iconic item of the summer, the BBQ grill!

Long Island

Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City

Saturday, June 17, 12 – 2 pm

Ages 3 and older

Included with $17 admission

Every June we celebrate all the great dads and father figures in our lives. This year, show him how important he is by making him a custom keychain to carry with him.

Meadow Brook Polo Club, Plainview Road & Manchester Dr., Bethpage

Saturday, June 17, 4 pm

All ages

$20-$38

Experience the exciting atmosphere blending sports, glamor, and luxury. Witness awe-inspiring displays of horsemanship and powerful strikes as the teams compete for victory, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that epitomizes the spirit of polo.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest derby attire– to emulate the charm and grandeur of the Kentucky Derby. Be ready for a day filled with exhilarating polo matches, delicious cuisine, and a selection of bourbon-infused delights.

Featuring a resident DJ spinning the best hits, play-by-play commentary, a halftime tradition of treading the field, photo opportunities, swag bags, player meet and greets, Après Polo parties, and more.

Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck

June 17-18, Saturday and Sunday, 10am–6pm

All ages

$25.95 pp – Dads are FREE

Take Dad out to Harbes Family Farm and he’ll have adventures to remember! The Barnyard Adventure offers hours of fun for the whole family. The Barnyard admission includes a Musical Hayride tour of the 100-acre farm, famous Pig Races, and adorable farm animals.

Dad will especially love the Sports Zone with football, baseball, and basketball tossing games!

You won’t want to miss other popular attractions like human foosball, the trike track, “Jumbo Jumpers” bounce pillows, challenging obstacle course, giant kids playgrounds, “Lil’ Farmers PlayLand” filled with lots of fun activities for preschoolers, musical animatronic chicken show, and much more.

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Sunday, June 18, 10 am – 5 pm

All ages

$7; $5 ages 3-12; free for children 2 and younger and DAD.

Check out the largest living collection of New York State freshwater reptiles, fishes and amphibians.

Visitors can tour our two aquarium buildings and eight outdoor ponds, feed the hungry trout, and try the “Catch & Keep” fishing. Celebrate Dad with free admission to the Hatchery when accompanied by their children.

Sunken Meadow State Park, 25A and Sunken Meadow Pkwy, Kings Park

Sunday, June 18, 12 – 2 pm

All ages

Free

Stop by the table in front of the Sunken Meadow Nature Center for some fun Father’s Day activities and crafts!

Painting with a Twist- Selden, 331 Middle Country Road, Selden

Sunday, June 18, 12 – 2 pm

Ages 5 and older

$37-$42 per person

Bond with your little one during this family session and come away with a painting you’ll cherish for years to come. All family members are welcome to paint with their children.

United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd. Seaford

Sunday, June 18, 3 – 5 pm

All ages

$22; $10 non skating adults

Celebrate Dad! Photo area with Props for fun family photos, “Dad” Songs, Games, Dancing & More! Old School hits from the 70’s,80’s and 90’s!

The Adventure Park at Long Island, 75 Colonial Springs Rd Gate 3, Wheatley Heights

Sunday, June 18, 10 am – 6 pm

All ages

Treat your dad to an adventure! Dad climbs free when you purchase a Father’s Day BOGO. He’ll love spending time with the family in the trees.

Rockland

Stew Leonard’s Paramus, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus

Tuesday, June 13, 1 – 2:30 pm & 4 – 5:30 pm

Ages 4-12

$24.99 is per child; free for adult

Create a SUPER DAD gift for Father’s Day and celebrate FLAG DAY, too! Each ticketed child will create one SUPER DAD Father’s Day gift AND a USA FLAG Photo Frame craft to take home.

Each ticketed child will be served a slice of cheese pizza, water, fruit punch and a patriotic-themed dessert.

You are also invited to take some fun photos with your phones in front of a Patriotic Superhero Backdrop to show off to DAD and all your friends. You can even take one that will work great in the Flag Photo Frame.

Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr. Pomona

Sunday, June 18, 1:30 pm

All ages

$12-$22

Hit a homerun this Father’s Day when you bring dad to see the New York Boulders take on the Lake Erie Crushers. After the game head to the field for a post game catch!

Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave. Tenafly, NJ

Sunday, June 18, 1 – 3 pm

All ages

$10; $5 members

Celebrate Father’s Day with a guided walk outdoors. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or just hoping to spend some quality time with Dad, a walk might be the perfect activity to celebrate this special family day.