Father’s Day Events for Kids and Families
Father’s Day is coming up this weekend and, if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a fun-filled weekend of activities to make your dad feel a little extra love.
There are many Father’s Day events and activities taking place in and around NYC that are perfect for all ages and are sure to be popular spots for all families!
Click on your region to jump to events near you!
Manhattan
Father’s Day Craft for Toddlers
Epiphany Library, 228 East 23rd Street, Gramercy Park
Thursday, June 15, 11 am
Ages 1-3
Free
Let’s celebrate the special men in our lives with a simple craft project perfect for caregivers and toddlers to do together. First come first served.
Arts & Crafts: Father’s Day Tie Craft
Macomb’s Bridge Library, 2633 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd., Washington Heights
Thursday, June 15, 2:30 pm
Ages 6-12
Free
Celebrate Father’s Day with a tie craft! Join the library for a fun, hands-on program where you will get the chance to make something for someone special.
Father’s Day Craft
Bloomingdale Library, 150 West 100th Street, Upper West Side
Saturday, June 17, 11:30 am – 12 pm
Ages 3-12
Free
Looking for a last minute, thoughtful gift for that person you love? Join the library for a simple and fun craft you can make as a present for a special person to celebrate Father’s Day. You can make the craft at the library and take it home with you.
Father’s Day Grooming and Kid’s Story Hour
Nordstrom Men’s Store, 235 West 57th Street, Upper West Side
Saturday, June 17, 12 pm – 4 pm
All ages
Free
Meet Lawrence, Nordstrom’s barber specialist and avid Long June user. He will offer beard trims and hot towel treatments using Biography oil And for the Littles there will be a special reading of “My Daddy Cuts My Hair,” a delightful children’s book written by Nordstrom barber, Jason Biggs.
Refinery Hotel x Allergic To Salad Father’s Day Cooking Class
Refinery Hotel, 63 West 38th Street, Midtown West
June 17-18, Saturday and Sunday, 11 am – 12 pm
All ages
$20; $5 per child 3-12
The Refinery Hotel in partnership with Allergic To Salad will host a hands-on, no-bake cooking class where you and yours will learn to create a delicious, family-friendly, healthy dish.
Bronx
Father’s Day Arts and Crafts
High Bridge Library, 78 West 168th Street, Bronx
Friday, June 16, 4 pm
Ages 5-12
Free
Make a special arts and crafts for Dad to give him on his special day.
Family Art Project: Family Tree for Father’s Day
Wave Hill, 4900 Independence Ave. The Bronx
June 17-18, Saturday and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm
All ages
Included with admission: $10; $6 students and seniors 65 and older; $4 children 6 and older; free for members
Celebrate a father figure in your life. Using Wave Hill’s great trees as inspiration, you will design a tree sculpture. Personalize this as a special gift to hold precious photographs or drawings.
Father’s Day Craft
Westchester Square Library, 2521 Glebe Avenue, Bronx
Saturday, June 17, 1 – 2 pm
Ages 5-8
Free
Create some wonderful crafts for the father or father figure in your life with the help of special guests from WZIO.
Brooklyn
Kids Create: Father’s Day Craft
Kensington Library, 4207 18th Avenue, Kensington
Friday, June 16, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Ages 5-12
Free
Make Father’s Day popsicle stick gift boxes for the special dad in your life.
Daddy & Me Paint – Father’s Day Edition
Brooklyn Paints, 1134 Broadway, Bushwick
Saturday, June 17, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
$35 per person
Spend time with your child being creative! Ticket includes 2 hours of studio time, 1 ceramic, use of paint & brushes, juice box & treat bag, and complimentary drinks.
Discover Jamaica Bay Tour Series: Family Fishing at Canarsie Pier
Canarsie Pier, Canarsie Veterans Circle, Canarsie
Sunday, June 18, 10 am – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Join Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy and Gateway National Recreation Area on Father’s Day to learn how to fish at Canarsie Pier! At this beginner clinic, you’ll learn basic fishing skills, the importance of catch-and-release, and about the more than 100 species of fish that live in Jamaica Bay!
Father’s Day Celebration @ Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn
Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn, 622 Degraw Street, Boerum Hill
Sunday, June 18, 11:30 am – 10:30 pm
Ages 8 and up
$39
Grab your Dad & celebrate Father’s Day! Dad gets a FREE beer & hot dog off the grill when you book axe throwing! Drink specials, FUN games like Connect4, Throwback Board Games, Cards & more!
The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of the Grateful Dead for Kids Father’s Day
Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg
Sunday, June 18, 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Ages 10 and younger
$16
Spend Father’s Day moving and grooving to the sounds of The Dead at this concert for kids.
Queens
Kids Crafternoon: Greeting Cards
Kew Gardens Hills Library, 72-33 Vleigh Place, Flushing
Tuesday, June 13, 4 – 4:45 pm
Ages 6-11
Free
Advanced registration required
Join Ms. Polina to create greeting cards, either for Father’s Day, or just because!
Father’s Day Photo Frame Craft
Hollis Library, 202-05 Hillside Avenue, Hollis
Wednesday, June 14, 3:30 – 4:30 pm
All ages
Free
Celebrate Dad by making a special picture frame for the day!
Father’s Day Craft
St. Albans Library, 191-05 Linden Boulevard, St. Albans
Friday, June 16, 4:30 – 5:30 pm
Ages 6-11
Free
Make a Tiny Tile Coaster for Dad’s special day.
DIY: Father’s Day Cards
Queens Public Library- Richmond Hill, 118-14 Hillside Avenue, Richmond Hill
Saturday, June 17, 11:30 am – 12 pm
Ages 6-11
Free
Join the children’s librarian in making cards for father’s day or for someone special!
Staten Island
Children’s Craft: Father’s Day BBQ Card Craft
West New Brighton Library, 976 Castleton Avenue
Tuesday, June 13, 3:15 pm
Ages 6 and older
Free
Let’s celebrate our father figures and/or special care givers in our lives by making them a card. Using card stock and other materials, you can make traditional cards or cards shaped like the most iconic item of the summer, the BBQ grill!
Long Island
Father’s Day Fun
Long Island Children’s Museum, 11 Davis Avenue, Garden City
Saturday, June 17, 12 – 2 pm
Ages 3 and older
Included with $17 admission
Every June we celebrate all the great dads and father figures in our lives. This year, show him how important he is by making him a custom keychain to carry with him.
Father’s Day “Day at the Derby”
Meadow Brook Polo Club, Plainview Road & Manchester Dr., Bethpage
Saturday, June 17, 4 pm
All ages
$20-$38
Experience the exciting atmosphere blending sports, glamor, and luxury. Witness awe-inspiring displays of horsemanship and powerful strikes as the teams compete for victory, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that epitomizes the spirit of polo.
Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest derby attire– to emulate the charm and grandeur of the Kentucky Derby. Be ready for a day filled with exhilarating polo matches, delicious cuisine, and a selection of bourbon-infused delights.
Featuring a resident DJ spinning the best hits, play-by-play commentary, a halftime tradition of treading the field, photo opportunities, swag bags, player meet and greets, Après Polo parties, and more.
Harbes Father’s Day Festival
Harbes Family Farm, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck
June 17-18, Saturday and Sunday, 10am–6pm
All ages
$25.95 pp – Dads are FREE
Take Dad out to Harbes Family Farm and he’ll have adventures to remember! The Barnyard Adventure offers hours of fun for the whole family. The Barnyard admission includes a Musical Hayride tour of the 100-acre farm, famous Pig Races, and adorable farm animals.
Dad will especially love the Sports Zone with football, baseball, and basketball tossing games!
You won’t want to miss other popular attractions like human foosball, the trike track, “Jumbo Jumpers” bounce pillows, challenging obstacle course, giant kids playgrounds, “Lil’ Farmers PlayLand” filled with lots of fun activities for preschoolers, musical animatronic chicken show, and much more.
Father’s Day
Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor
Sunday, June 18, 10 am – 5 pm
All ages
$7; $5 ages 3-12; free for children 2 and younger and DAD.
Check out the largest living collection of New York State freshwater reptiles, fishes and amphibians.
Visitors can tour our two aquarium buildings and eight outdoor ponds, feed the hungry trout, and try the “Catch & Keep” fishing. Celebrate Dad with free admission to the Hatchery when accompanied by their children.
Father’s Day Drop-In Program
Sunken Meadow State Park, 25A and Sunken Meadow Pkwy, Kings Park
Sunday, June 18, 12 – 2 pm
All ages
Free
Stop by the table in front of the Sunken Meadow Nature Center for some fun Father’s Day activities and crafts!
Happy Father’s Day-Outta this World!
Painting with a Twist- Selden, 331 Middle Country Road, Selden
Sunday, June 18, 12 – 2 pm
Ages 5 and older
$37-$42 per person
Bond with your little one during this family session and come away with a painting you’ll cherish for years to come. All family members are welcome to paint with their children.
Father’s Day Old School All You Can Eat Skate
United Skates of America, 1276 Hicksville Rd. Seaford
Sunday, June 18, 3 – 5 pm
All ages
$22; $10 non skating adults
Celebrate Dad! Photo area with Props for fun family photos, “Dad” Songs, Games, Dancing & More! Old School hits from the 70’s,80’s and 90’s!
Dads Climb Free on Father’s Day!
The Adventure Park at Long Island, 75 Colonial Springs Rd Gate 3, Wheatley Heights
Sunday, June 18, 10 am – 6 pm
All ages
Treat your dad to an adventure! Dad climbs free when you purchase a Father’s Day BOGO. He’ll love spending time with the family in the trees.
Rockland
Celebrate Your Superhero Dad & Flag Day Event
Stew Leonard’s Paramus, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus
Tuesday, June 13, 1 – 2:30 pm & 4 – 5:30 pm
Ages 4-12
$24.99 is per child; free for adult
Create a SUPER DAD gift for Father’s Day and celebrate FLAG DAY, too! Each ticketed child will create one SUPER DAD Father’s Day gift AND a USA FLAG Photo Frame craft to take home.
Each ticketed child will be served a slice of cheese pizza, water, fruit punch and a patriotic-themed dessert.
You are also invited to take some fun photos with your phones in front of a Patriotic Superhero Backdrop to show off to DAD and all your friends. You can even take one that will work great in the Flag Photo Frame.
Father’s Day with the New York Boulders
Clover Stadium, 1 Palisades Credit Union Park Dr. Pomona
Sunday, June 18, 1:30 pm
All ages
$12-$22
Hit a homerun this Father’s Day when you bring dad to see the New York Boulders take on the Lake Erie Crushers. After the game head to the field for a post game catch!
Father’s Day Walk
Tenafly Nature Center, 313 Hudson Ave. Tenafly, NJ
Sunday, June 18, 1 – 3 pm
All ages
$10; $5 members
Celebrate Father’s Day with a guided walk outdoors. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or just hoping to spend some quality time with Dad, a walk might be the perfect activity to celebrate this special family day.