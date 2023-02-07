Where to Order Food for Super Bowl 2023 in NYC

The biggest game in football is taking place this Sunday and while some are planning to go out for the Superbowl, others are choosing to host a watch party at home. Instead of spending the entire game cooking in the kitchen, check out these food packages from NYC restaurants that’ll make for the perfect night.

Psst… Check out Where to Get Valentine’s Day Candy in NYC!

Multiple Locations

Everyone loves Italian food and luckily, Parm has a lot of options on their catering menu to choose from! Parm offers a couple different packages (depending on the size of your party) that includes a sandwich platter, salad and dessert.

This restaurant also has antipasti, pasta or entrees that you can choose from so everyone has something to eat. All orders must be placed 48 hours in advance.

480 Union St,Brooklyn, NY 11231

35-37 36th St, Queens, NY 11106

Pre-order some BBQ for the game from Pig Beach BBQ! This year, Pig Beach BBQ is offering two different Super Sunday options in addition to their full catering menu.

The packages include ribs, brisket, pork shoulder, sides and more. These game day specials can be pre ordered online.

120 Hudson Str., New York, NY 10013

Bubby’s Super Bowl 2023 platters will be the talk of the whole party! They’re offering an appetizer platter with staple game day foods such as jalapeno poppers and pigs in a blanket.

Bubby’s is also offering a dinner platter that includes all of the appetizers listed as well as mini burgers and salted chocolate chip cookies.

200 West 44th St., New York, NY 10036

2450 Broadway, New York, NY 10024

The food you have at your Super Bowl party is almost as important as the game itself, which is why Carmine’s offers two packages that are sure to be crowd favorites!

Their Carmine’s Package offers garlic bread, Caesar salad, wings and some of their most popular Italian dishes. They are also selling a Virgil Package that is made up of wings, sliders, mac and cheese and other delicious comfort foods.

Multiple Locations

Eli Zabar takes the Super Bowl very seriously, which is why they offer a huge catering menu that you can order from for the big day. From pigs in a blanket to meat platters and lasagna, Eli’s has everything you could possibly need to celebrate this game the proper way.

61 Columbus Ave at 62nd St,. New York, NY 10023

9 East 18th St., New York, NY 10003

251 East 52nd St. at 2nd Ave.,New York, NY 10022

You might not think of ordering Mexican food for your game day party, but when you see Rosa Mexicano’s menu, you won’t want to pass up on the opportunity to order.

Exclusively for the game, Rosa Mexicano is offering build-your-own-kits where you can pick and choose some of your favorite foods that will feed the whole party.

30 W 26th St, New York, NY 10010

Nothing is better than enjoying some classic BBQ with your friends and family and Hill Country is making sure you have the best options while watching the Super Bowl.

Hill Country BBQ will be offering five different food packages, along with a la carte items that will make for the perfect party food.

97 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

This combination Jewish deli and Canadian-style restaurant is serving up classic comfort food, and who wouldn’t love comfort foods to go along with the Super Bowl?

One of the highlights on their catering menu are the party poutine options, featuring fries smothered in toppings like cheese and gravy. Round out your order with potato latkes, pigs in a blanket or even chocolate babka.