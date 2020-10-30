Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Where To Get Cocktails Delivered for Election Night

2020 has been many things, and this year’s election is frankly going to stay pretty much on theme. While we are not saying to go out and drink your troubles away, we are realists who know that if 2020 has been a year (raise your hand), and you may need a drink or two, then we understand if election night you have a cocktail (or two) to be delivered.

Here Are a Few of Our Favorites:

The Grange Bar and Eatery – Harlem

If fall is your season, you’ll love the P.S.C mixer of Vodka, Pumpkin Puree, Coffee Liqueur, Guinness, Lemon, Cinnamon, Clove, and Black Pepper Syrup $14. Another delish cocktail that might count as a meal? Kidding, but the Orchard Street ingredients are eclectic (whiskey, oloroso sherry, apple butter, maple syrup, lemon, and egg white) and make for a yummy drink.

The Beatrice Inn – West Village

This famous spot has become popular again, not for being a nightclub, which it isn’t anymore but for serving meaty dishes and their popular cocktails. Their signature Beatrice Inn Smoken Manhattan (smoked with cherrywood) and The Flaming Lips cocktail of persimmon liquor infused with a bit of a serrano chili kick, ginger lime, and spiced agave will be so enjoyable you’ll forget all about the election stress, okay probably not, but at the least, you will be able to chill a bit.

La Esquina Upper East Side – Soho, Midtown

This New York favorite is open for business and delivering drinks. From beer and vino to classic margaritas like the El Macizo con Fruita of tequila reposado, pick with passion fruit or blood orange. 9oz $12, 16 oz $34.

Dudley’s – Lower East Side

This fun vibes neighborhood favorite serves up a nice menu of cocktails. It may be a martini kind of night if not a year, and if looking for a trio set, try the Jarred Espresso Martin of Three Espresso Martini’s pre-batched cocktail. Served in a 12oz Jar with no ice 12 oz, $30.25. If looking for something a bit warmer, try the Fall In Clove mixer of Cardinal Bourbon, Cynar, clove, Orange Expression, mole bitters $16.25

Five Leaves – Greenpoint/Williamsburg

This popular corner eatery of American food with an Aussie flair takes its drinks pretty seriously, and one sip in, you’ll see why. Order the ‘Negroni’ Bottled 8oz The Classic. Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth $23 for 80z, $45 for 16 oz. Want a more ‘fun’ drink? Try the Frozen Watermelon with tequila and lime 12 oz, $12. The Frozen Dark n Stormy is 16oz of fresh ginger, lime & rum with a Goslings dark Rum float may just be the adult version of a root beer float $16.

Oxomoco – Greenpoint

This Michelin star restaurant is delivering a limited menu and a few of their signature drinks. Order the Flama Blanca, which serves two drinks of Mezcal, Cocchi Americano, dry vermouth 80z, $28. The Beyond Flight is 1 oz of flor del desierto sotol, estancia raicilla, fabriquero sotol, not tequila, not mezcal! These concoctions are true drinks of Mexico made for centuries $22.

Fette Sau – Williamsburg

This delicious barbeque spot also serves up some amazing drinks. The bloody mary is a House-made- spicy that has just the right touch of spicy; we like that it isn’t delivered with ice, so it is still tasty by the time it hits your door 12 oz $12. Another popular drink is the Kentucky Sweet Tea of Legend 90pf bourbon, lemon, and Joe’s Sweet tea 12oz, $14.

Ox Tavern – Flatbush This cozy pub takes traditional flare and serves them up with a bit of a twist. Order up the Son of a Bee Sting Lemon, honey, ginger, and gin $12 or the delish Mango Margarita $10.

Drizly

If the election has you on the edge of your seat (we all know this will happen) and you rather mix your own drinks or order a bottle of wine then the Drizly is the way to go. Drizly partners with local liquor retailers to deliver beer, wine, and liquor right to your apartment,