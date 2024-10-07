What is Speyer? It’s the Answer for You and Your Gifted Child!

What is Speyer? Speyer is an independent K-8 school for gifted learners with an accelerated, interdisciplinary curriculum which is grounded in the leading research and best practices in gifted education. Speyer was founded to provide an environment specifically designed for gifted students to foster their natural talents, to build a strong educational foundation through differentiated instruction, and to provide a limitless ceiling for growth and exploration. Yes, Speyer is a school for gifted learners — however the word “gifted” is not the most important part of that statement. Speyer’s focus is on the word “learners.” The school is passionate about challenging their students every day in their insatiable quest for learning.

What is Speyer? Speyer is a space that provides a differentiated, interactive, and project-based education. At Speyer, they want their students to take risks and encourage them to become comfortable with questions that don’t have easy answers. Speyer’s curriculum is steeped in the study of humanities and is built on a foundation of rigorous instruction in core academic subjects that is further enhanced by innovative subjects such as debate, creative and computational thinking, and music theory and composition. However, Speyer students cover more than geometry, chemistry, and history – they also learn how to collaborate, listen, and be a friend. At Speyer, the process is as important as the product, empathy and analysis is valued over memorized facts.

What is Speyer? Speyer’s intentional K-8 model means their students graduate and enter high school confident in not only their academic abilities but also in who they are as people. When Speyer students graduate, they are braver, kinder, and more prepared for the opportunities that lie ahead. Trinity. Stuyvesant. Dalton. Exeter. Bronx Science. Horace Mann. Brearley. These are just a few of the outstanding high schools Speyer alumni attend.

What is Speyer? Speyer is an inclusive community committed to developing within their students ethical responsibility and civic mindedness. In each Speyer classroom, you will find purposeful character building stemming from the social and emotional strengths of gifted learners: a strong sense of justice, sensitivity, and empathy. Speyer is a community built on understanding and respect. It is a school where Inclusion means Belonging, and it is a place where everyone within it feels they belong

What is Speyer? Speyer is all of the above…and so much more. As the only independent school in New York City specifically designed for gifted learners, they are committed to inspiring the next generation of the brightest minds.

