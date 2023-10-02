A Wellness Oasis at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

After a busy summer and an even busier back-to-school season, you might be feeling the need for some serious rest and relaxation. One of our favorite places to restore the mind, body, and spirit is to take a trip to Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa offers visitors a beautiful location right on the beach where you’ll instantly feel a sense of calm as you look out at the breathtaking views. This time of year also offers a respite from the tourist season where you can soak in the crisp fall air and beauty of the property as well as enjoy an incredible roster of spa services.

As the Hampton’s largest and most state-of-the-art spa and wellness facility, Seawater Spa recently underwent an extensive $22 million renovation where you’ll find a wide-range of healing therapies and modalities such as seawater and marine-based therapies, hydrotherapy, advanced skincare, facials, massages, and therapeutic bodywork. New mamas and mamas-to-be can also relieve tension and stress by enjoying prenatal facials and prenatal massages.

After your spa treatment, enjoy a refreshing swim and soak in their indoor seawater spa pool and bathhouse. The heated seawater spa pool and bathhouse offers stunning ocean views as you enjoy the warmth and calm of the water as well as a thermal pool and seawater pool circuit in the bathhouse.

During your stay as a resort guest, you’ll also find a roster of daily fitness classes to help you connect to your body such as slow-flow yoga, morning Zen and stretch, beach barre, Pilates, and much more. There is also an on-site fitness center if you want to workout on your own.

Offering a little bit of everything to help you to restore and connect, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is the ultimate escape for a girlfriend getaway, a romantic couples adventure, a mini-retreat, or a much-needed wellness break. Enjoy the peace, solace, and incredibly luxurious wellness offerings that will surely help you to connect back to yourself in no time.

Learn more about all of their wellness offerings here

