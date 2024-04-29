Weight Loss to Shape Up in Style: Discover the Latest Must-Have Health and Fitness Products!

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are more weight loss gimmicks than stars in the sky. I know because I have several friends that have struggled with their weight, some of them severely, for many years. They’ve had the most success when they’ve applied four basic principles:



Portion control: My husband and I once visited Paris and were surprised at how small the portions were in the restaurants. If I could only replicate that in my day to day caloric intake. There are some helpful tools, which I’ll explain later in this piece.



Drink water: I visited my doctor yesterday for a routine check-up and I mentioned that I’ve gained a few pounds. His first question was, “how much water are you drinking?” He reminded me about the importance of staying hydrated and how it can support weight loss by keeping me full. (BTW, the doc suggested females drink 9 cups of water a day and males need around 13 cups of water).



Regular exercise: This is the obvious one, right? And the most difficult to maintain. There are some tools below that can make exercising more trackable, though, and make you more accountable.



Getting enough sleep: Did you know that poor sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate your appetite and metabolism? It’s true — and there are some tools below that can help in that regard.

Here are a handful of health and fitness products that are worth trying.

Lasta Intermittent Fasting App: Weight Loss Backed by Science

There are thousands of weight loss hacks and tricks, but the only way to do it is by creating a calorie deficit — where you consume fewer calories than you expend. The science is clear on that. But that doesn’t make it easy to do — until you try Lasta. It’s the best app for healthy weight loss with a suite of tools that acts like a Lilliputian coach on your shoulder, helping you make smart decisions.

Its barcode scanner is a great help when calorie counting at the grocery store. Same with the workout plan. The online onboarding process is simple: Just enter details like your height and weight, and it’ll tell you what your BMI is.

It introduces an element of accountability on your way to smart lifestyle choices. I’ve struggled with my weight, especially since the pandemic, and I find that intermittent fasting can raise energy levels and improve sleep.

LaPura ACV 1000 mg + Keto Gummies

LaPura’s ACV + Keto Gummies are designed to support your weight management goals by boosting your metabolism.

Godinger Diet Tools

My friend had bariatric surgery and used children’s utensils as a portion control method. I’ll be giving these to her. 3 piece set of spoon, fork, and knife with Included storage case.

Renpho Health App Smart Scale for Body Weight

This works in connection with fitness apps like Fitbit and Google Fit. 13 essential body measurements including weight, BMI, and body fat percentage stored in the app. Also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1).

Was $34.99 | 43% Off | $19.99

AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle with Time Marker

I start my water early but never really know how much I drink. This 128 oz water bottle with straw comes with time markers on the side so you can see your daily water intake. It’s light and portable and comes in a variety of colors.

SQUATZ Exercise Weighted Hula Hoop

Smart hoola hoop” is one phrase I never thought I’d see. This removable weighted fitness hoop includes two sets of upgraded 360-degree silent, stable, and safe rollers that can rotate flexibly without noise. Has 22 detachable parts that can be easily disassembled.

Rocky High Waisted Yoga Leggings

Workout pants that don’t ride up my legs are a welcome guest in my house! These are reinforced with thick double-stitched seams. Made from hybrid poly/spandex, they’re the right blend of stretch and shape-holding power. Comes in capri and full length pants in a variety of colors.

HemingWeigh Yoga Mat Set

In addition to a 72″ x 23″ ½-inch thick yoga mat, this yoga equipment set has a yoga strap for stretching, two yoga blocks for support, and 2 microfiber towels. Good for meditation, stretching, Pilates, and other workouts at home or at the gym.

SereneLife Standing 3D Vibration Board Exercise Machine

The 300W high power plate vibration trainer body shaking exercise machine features 3D motion technology & has dual motors for oscillation motion, linear motion, and combination motion. It also has 16 levels adjustable vibration speed & timer setting so you can manually adjust the intensity of your workout.

MyoTape Body Measure Tape

I can never find the measuring tape in my house — it goes in the black hole aka the kitchen drawer and disappears! I have higher hopes for this body measuring tape.

Hurtle Electric Folding Treadmill Exercise Machine

This compact slim running machine is portable and has a convenient hydraulic folding style for easy setup and storage. It has an incline if I want to punish myself more than usual, and a bluetooth app sync that allows you to record and review training data, display training stats and challenge friends, and share fitness data on social media.